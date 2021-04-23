Oronova Energy Inc. Announces Change of Director

TSXV: ONV.H

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Oronova Energy Inc. ("Oronova" or the "Company") (TSXV: ONV) announces that it has appointed Mr. Bruce Murray as a director of the Company following the resignation of Mr. David Farrell. Mr. Murray is an oil and gas industry veteran with over 40 years of experience in the area of explorations, operations and management. The Company would like to thank Mr. Farrell for his contributions to Company.

On behalf of the Board of Oronova Energy Inc.

"Geir Liland"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Oronova Energy Inc.

For further information: Joanna Vastardis, CFO & Corporate Secretary, Tel: (604) 609-6125