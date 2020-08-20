Orogen Royalties debuts on the TSX Venture Exchange

Orogen is an organic royalty generator created from Evrim Resources and Renaissance Gold

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX-V: OGN) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol OGN. Orogen formed from a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") completed by Evrim Resources Corp. (TSX.V: EVM) ("Evrim") and Renaissance Gold Corp. (TSX.V: REN) ("Renaissance") on August 18, 2020.

Orogen's mission is to create and acquire precious metal royalties using its strengths as a prospect generator as well as established business relationships across the mining industry. Organic royalty creation will be driven by existing joint ventures and alliances, and through generative exploration that leads to new opportunities to create value for Orogen's shareholders and its exploration partners – a hallmark of Evrim and Renaissance that has existed for over a decade. Strategic royalty acquisition will be supported by Orogen's industry knowledge coupled with geological expertise related to projects and critical types of deposit.

Underpinning Orogen's strategic royalty focus are two organically created cornerstone assets: a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Ermitaño West gold-silver deposit in Sonora, Mexico where production by First Majestic Silver Corp. is slated to begin in 2021(1), and a 1% NSR on the Silicon gold property in the Bare Mountain district of Nevada, USA, that is currently being explored by AngloGold Ashanti, NA. In addition, the Company has eight early stage royalty assets in Mexico, Nevada, and Argentina and a broad portfolio of exploration projects in Canada, USA, and Mexico.

"Creating royalties organically through joint ventures and alliances represents the most elegant form of royalty creation", commented Orogen CEO, Paddy Nicol. "Our intellectual investment into these projects is high while our cash outlay remains modest, and exploration success can lead to highly rewarding valuation events for our shareholders. The business relationships that have been forged by Evrim and Renaissance allow Orogen to be strategic and guided in its efforts to acquire royalties from mining companies and other entities."

Qualified Person Statement

Orogen's disclosure of technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed by Dave Groves, Vice President, Exploration for Orogen. Mr. Groves is a Certified Professional Geologist (#11456) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Orogen Royalties

Orogen Royalties Inc. is a royalty company focused on project generation for precious and base metal properties in western North America building on the history of both Evrim and Renaissance, but with a renewed focus on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisition. Orogen's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño West gold deposit in Sonora, Mexico (2% NSR) being developed by First Majestic Silver Corp. and planned to be in production in 2021(1), and the Silicon gold project (1% NSR) in Nevada, USA, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti, NA. The Company is well financed with several project under active joint ventures and alliances.

