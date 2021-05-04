Orogen Announces Ermitaño Royalty Update

"Indicated resources for gold and silver have increased by a respective 7.7% and 6.6%, and inferred resources for gold and silver have increased significantly by respective 41% and 58%," commented Orogen CEO Paddy Nicol. "The increase in resources at the Ermitaño West deposit is primarily due to successful step out drilling east of the main zone and to the southwest at the new Soledad vein. Both areas of expansion are located on ground where Orogen holds its 2% NSR royalty. The Ermitaño Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") containing initial reserves, production rates, costs and estimated mine life is expected in the fourth quarter with production scheduled to begin in early 2022."

About the Ermitaño West deposit

The Ermitaño Property consists of 165 square kilometres of contiguous mineral tenure located approximately 145 kilometres from Hermosillo and only 3.5 kilometres southeast of First Majestic's Santa Elena gold-silver mine in Sonora, Mexico. The project includes multiple felsic volcanic hosted epithermal veins in the Late Cretaceous to early Miocene Sierra Madre Occidental (Figure 1). The Ermitaño structure has been delineated over 1,800 metres along strike and 550 metres down dip with vein widths that range from 0.2 to 20.1 metres with an average of 5.9 metres. Gold occurs as native gold or electrum, and silver occurs as electrum, acanthite, and argentite.

The resources announced by First Majestic provide the basis of upcoming activities at Ermitaño in 20212,3:

a US$42.1 million investment for ongoing development;

investment for ongoing development; hydrological studies and geotechnical drilling in support of the PFS;

plans to start test stope mining in June with the extraction of 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes of material; and

construction and road building activities to connect the Santa Elena processing plant to the Ermitaño portal area.

During the first quarter of 2021, First Majestic also completed an additional 1,453 metres of underground development.

Resources Tonnage (k tonnes) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Contained Gold (ounces) Contained Silver (ounces) Indicated 2,452 4.25 64 335,000 5,010,000 Inferred 6,022 2.69 57 522,000 11,090,000

Table 1 - Ermitaño indicated and inferred resources as announced by First Majestic on March 31, 2021.

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been verified by Daniel Pace, Vice President, Exploration for Orogen. Mr. Pace is Registered member number 4202658 of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration and a Qualified Person under the definition of NI 43-101.

The Company notes it is relying on First Majestic's technical disclosure of April 14, 2021, March 31, 2021, and January 21, 2021 for the information in this news release.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties Inc. is engaged in project generation for precious and base metal discoveries in western North America with a focus on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions. Orogen's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño West gold deposit in Sonora, Mexico (2% NSR) being developed by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Silicon gold project (1% NSR) in Nevada, USA, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti N.A. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

