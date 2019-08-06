Oroco Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO) ("Oroco" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement, issuing 2,000,000 units at a price of $0.45 per unit, for gross proceeds of $900,000 (the "Financing"). Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole share purchase warrant will be exercisable into one additional common share for a period of 24 months from closing at a price of $0.70 per share.

The proceeds of the Financing will be used, in part, to improve and develop road access to the North and South Zones at Santo Tomas, construct an exploration camp on the West Bench of the property, and undertake a work campaign on the property involving ground geophysical and geological surveys, including Three Dimensional Induced Polarization programs. In addition, proceeds will be utilized for aspects of project permitting, and the scoping of water and power needs, sources and costs.

Pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture (the "Exchange"), all shares issued in this first tranche, and any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the warrants, are subject to a hold period expiring December 7, 2019.

Finder's fees of 19,200 warrants are being paid in connection with the Financing. Each finder's fee warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from closing at a price of $0.45 per share.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, statements relating to future events or achievements of the Company, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such statements. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these matters. Oroco does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law.

For further information: Mr. Craig Dalziel, President and CEO, Oroco Resource Corp., Tel: 604-688-6200, www.orocoresourcecorp.com

