Orla Mining Reports New Drill Results from Zone 22 at Camino Rojo, Mexico

High grade intersections outside current resource panels enhances potential
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update from the Camino Rojo deposit in Zacatecas, Mexico, focusing on Zone 22 extensions of the Sulphides. The presence of high-grade mineralization, along with straightforward metallurgy and polymetallic characteristics, highlights Zone 22's strong potential to enhance the underground resource.
The 15,000-metre infill drilling program, launched in early 2025 to target the upper 500 metres of Zone 22, was completed on July 18. Drilling has consistently returned high-grade Au-Ag-Zn mineralization, supporting the June 2025 initial underground Mineral Resource estimate and enhancing the potential for both resource growth and classification upgrades. Given the success to date, the Company has expanded the program by an additional 5,000 metres in 2025, sourced from within the existing 2025 exploration budget.
The infill drill results will support an updated underground resource estimate for the Camino Rojo deposit, which is expected to feed into the planned 2026 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).
Highlights:
High-grade intersections (reported as true widths) outside current resource panels1:
142.0 g/t AuEq over 1.4 m (Hole CRSX24-36D)
9.8 g/t AuEq over 9.4 m (Hole CRSX25-47B)
9.0 g/t AuEq over 7.9 m (Hole CRSX25-48A)
6.2 g/t AuEq over 9.6 m (Hole CRSX25-50A)
14.2 g/t AuEq over 3.3 m (Hole CRSX25-46C)
4.2 g/t AuEq over 11.4 m (Hole CRSX24-46)
25.9 g/t AuEq over 1.2 m (Hole CRSX24-36D)
Increasing resource confidence: Drill spacing was tightened to 30-80 metres within the upper 500 metres of Zone 22, supporting a potential resource classification upgrade planned for 2026 and guiding extension drilling along the main plunge extensions.
"The Zone 22 Infill Program has delivered consistent high-grade results, strengthening our resource model and reinforcing Zone 22 as key to Camino Rojo's underground potential. With mineralization still open, we see strong upside for further growth."
2025 Zone 22 Infill Program Highlights and Significance of Results
The 2025 Zone 22 program aimed to confirm, upgrade, and extend the continuity of high-grade polymetallic (Au-Ag-Zn-Pb-Cu) mineralization along the down-plunge extension of the Camino Rojo deposit. The 2025 program is focused on tightening drill spacing to enhance resource confidence and better define the geometry of high-grade zones. This campaign builds on the successful 2024 drilling campaign which extended mineralization nearly one kilometre down plunge, and the initial 2025 underground Mineral Resource estimate. (Please see press releases dated December 10, 2024, and June 5, 2025).
This press release provides results from 16 of 21 drill holes and 9,470 metres drilled as part of the 2025 infill drilling program, and 7 drill holes and 5,278 metres from the final portion of the 2024 program. The 2024 results had not yet been reported and were not included in the initial underground resource estimate (Figures 1, 2).
To date, 15 significant mineralized intersections have been identified outside the current resource panels, each with a grade-by-thickness factor exceeding 30 g/t AuEq•m. Estimated true widths range from 1.2 to 11.9 metres including narrower intervals (0.4 to 1.8 metres true width) of elevated gold grades of 10.3 to 142.0 g/t and zinc values ranging from 5.07% to 18.65%. Additionally, four composites, ranging from 18.0 to 25.0 g/t AuEq•m, are located within the current resource panels, while four additional composites are found outside the current resource. See Figures 3 to 6 and Table 1 for the drill intersection highlights.
The infill program continues to confirm the presence of high-grade polymetallic mineralized zones with both steep and gently dipping (flat) geometries.
Zone 22: The Vertical and Down-plunge Continuation of the Camino Rojo Deposit
The Camino Rojo deposit comprises three continuous zones with distinct characteristics:
The Camino Rojo Oxide Deposit ("Camino Rojo Oxides"), hosted by the Caracol formation,
The Camino Rojo Sulphide Deposit, the sulphide continuation of the Camino Rojo Oxides, also hosted by the Caracol formation ("Camino Rojo Sulphides" or "Sulphides"); and
Zone 22, an extension of the Sulphides, hosted by the limestone-rich Indidura, Cuesta del Cura, La Peña, and Cupido formations.
Zone 22, the vertical and down-plunge extension of the Camino Rojo Sulphides, extends through multiple limestone-rich formations and remains open at depth (Figures 3, 4). Mineralization has been identified across all drilled units, with current drilling defining a zone 500 metres along strike, a horizontal thickness of 200 to 400 metres and extending from 700 to 1,300 metres in vertical depth below surface.
Supported by strong results, total drilling is now expected to reach approximately 20,000 metres by year-end, exceeding the original 2025 plan of 15,000 metres. Two drill rigs will continue operating through year-end, targeting further infill and extension of Zone 22 (Figure 4). The drill program is planned to continue into 2026, progressively infilling down-plunge mineralized trends – one Au-Ag-Zn and the other Au-Ag-Cu – while increasing confidence in the existing resource.
As part of future planning, an exploration drift is proposed to enable tighter-spaced underground drilling to further refine resource definition. Technical work is ongoing to support the transition to advanced studies. Permitting and early-stage development planning are underway, with drift construction potentially beginning in 2026, subject to permit approval.
Table 1: Drill Intersection Detailed Highlights2
Hole ID
From (m)
Core Length (m)
Au g/t
Ag g/t
Zn %
Cu %
Pb %
AuEq g/t
CRSX24-36D
1014.9
2.1
21.1
115.4
5.82
0.13
1.17
25.9
and
1182.4
0.8
17.0
17.5
1.19
0.16
0.03
18.0
and
1346.0
1.5
142.0
2.6
0.02
<0.005
<0.005
142.0
CRSX24-42B
1515.1
0.5
11.5
10.7
5.07
0.07
0.01
14.2
CRSX25-46
957.0
0.8
18.5
77.0
8.14
0.25
0.11
23.7
and
1039.8
14.7
3.0
15.0
0.55
0.26
<0.005
3.8
incl.
1041.4
4.2
6.39
18.4
0.24
0.34
<0.005
7.17
and
1070.4
1.6
13.6
37.9
14.30
0.11
0.18
21.3
CRSX25-46A
985.1
0.6
21.5
28.2
7.70
0.16
0.04
25.8
and
1012.6
0.5
35.5
29.4
0.03
0.21
0.01
36.1
and
1054.7
0.6
36.4
2.6
<0.005
0.05
<0.005
36.5
CRSX25-46B
952.2
0.5
25.3
48.3
11.75
0.17
0.04
31.9
and
954.0
0.5
16.9
46.1
13.00
0.20
0.05
24.1
and
1046.6
1.1
15.1
6.8
12.02
0.06
<0.005
21.2
CRSX25-46C
970.5
1.5
10.5
3.1
0.21
0.01
0.01
10.6
and
1026.7
4.4
9.06
62.1
8.28
0.22
0.17
14.2
CRSX25-47A
987.4
1.1
9.06
23.8
1.38
0.35
<0.005
10.5
and
990.5
1.5
21.0
1.6
0.07
<0.005
<0.005
21.1
and
1019.6
0.5
12.6
36.4
4.18
0.14
0.03
15.3
CRSX25-47B
1071.5
10.5
9.42
15.6
0.35
0.03
0.05
9.83
incl.
1071.5
1.0
72.3
4.2
0.45
0.04
<0.005
72.6
CRSX25-47C
1072.9
0.5
19.0
57.6
1.27
0.13
0.09
20.4
CRSX25-48A
885.3
1.4
10.5
6.4
5.91
0.06
0.01
13.6
and
913.9
9.8
8.0
11.2
1.52
0.07
0.04
9.0
incl.
913.9
0.5
65.6
18.9
2.49
0.05
0.15
67.2
incl.
915.6
0.5
51.8
57.1
4.60
0.13
0.38
55.0
incl.
918.8
0.6
15.1
20.0
8.80
0.08
0.10
19.8
and
930.5
0.6
15.3
25.9
2.90
0.13
0.05
17.2
and
1087.6
1.1
3.61
5.1
13.40
0.07
0.01
10.4
CRSX25-48B
1022.5
0.5
10.3
23.4
6.33
0.10
0.02
13.8
CRSX25-48C
820.0
0.6
14.5
39.5
0.46
0.08
0.07
15.3
CRSX25-48D
856.8
1.0
9.41
35.7
2.24
0.32
0.01
11.4
CRSX25-49
1195.7
0.5
17.9
22.9
13.35
0.16
0.02
24.9
CRSX25-49A
1056.9
1.0
9.76
71.0
4.42
0.08
0.27
12.9
and
1166.4
1.0
21.5
50.4
1.73
0.21
0.10
23.2
and
1253.0
1.5
21.0
44.3
0.23
0.18
0.20
21.9
CRSX25-49B
1018.3
1.5
14.0
167.9
5.97
0.11
2.37
19.8
CRSX25-50A
843.5
11.6
4.77
17.0
2.20
0.12
0.01
6.21
Additional Technical Information
All mineralized interval lengths reported are down-hole intervals, with true width estimates ranging from 45-97% for the reported interval for all composites >3 (see Appendix table 1) or >1.5 (see Appendix table 2) grade-by-thickness factor (AuEq g/t*m). See Table 1 in the Appendix of this news release for estimated true widths of individual composites. A standard sampling length of 1.5 metres is used with a minimum of 0.5 metres when required based on geological contacts. Drill core is mainly HQ diameter, with reduction to NQ where necessary due to drilling depth. The reported composites were not subject to "capping" of high grades. Orla believes that applying a top cut would have a negligible effect on overall grades. Composites for the sulphide drilling were calculated using 2.0 g/t AuEq cut-off grade and maximum 3 metres consecutive waste.
Qualified Persons Statement
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sylvain Guerard, P Geo., SVP Exploration of the Company, who is the Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").
To verify the information related to the 2025 drilling program at the Camino Rojo property, Mr. Guerard has visited the property this year; discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control – 2025 Drill Program
All gold results at Camino Rojo were obtained by ALS Minerals (Au-AA23) using fire assay fusion and an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, including silver, copper, lead and zinc using a four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish (ME-ICP61) method at ALS Laboratories in Canada. If samples were returned with gold values in excess of 10 ppm or base metal values in excess of 1% by ICP analysis, samples are re-run with gold (Au-GRA21) by fire assay and gravimetric finish or base metal by (OG62) four acid overlimit methods. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results were performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards were inserted at a frequency of one in every 50 samples, and blanks were inserted at a frequency of one in every 50 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the lab. ALS Minerals and ALS Laboratories are independent of Orla. There are no known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data at Camino Rojo.
For additional information on the Company's previously reported drill results, see the Camino Rojo Report and the Company's press releases dated February 4, 2021 (Orla Mining Provides Exploration Update), September 12, 2022 (Orla Mining Advances Exploration & Growth Pipeline), January 31, 2023 (Orla Mining Continues to Intersect Wide, Higher-Grade Sulphide Zones and Expose Deeper Potential at Camino Rojo, Mexico), February 7, 2024 (Orla Mining Concludes 2023 Camino Rojo Sulphides Infill Program with Strong Results), June 26, 2024 (Orla Mining Reports Positive Drilling Intersections and Metallurgical Results at Camino Rojo Sulphide Extensions) and December, 10, 2024 (Orla Expands High-Grade Mineralization 800 Metres Beyond Current Resource in Extension Drilling at Camino Rojo, Mexico).
For additional information on the Company's QAQC program, including drilling and sampling procedures, see the Company's technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Camino Rojo Project, Zacatecas, Mexico" with an effective date of March 31, 2025 (the "Camino Rojo Report"), which is available on SEDAR+ and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.
Gold Equivalent Calculations
The following metal prices in USD were used for the gold metal equivalent calculations: $1,750/oz gold, $21/oz silver, $0.90/lb lead, $1.20/lb zinc, and $3.50/lb copper. Metal recoveries on the Sulphide extension, based on the total recovery for the sulphide portion of the existing resource estimate, were 86% for gold, 76% for silver, 60% for lead, and 64% for zinc, and based on a preliminary study of similar carbonate replacement deposits were assumed to be 85% for copper. Metal recoveries on Zone 22, based on a preliminary metallurgical study, were 88% for gold and 92% for zinc, and based on a preliminary study of similar carbonate replacement deposits were assumed to be 85% for silver, 85% for lead and 85% for copper.
The following equations were used to calculate gold equivalence:
Analyzed metal equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for the recoveries used above.
About Orla Mining Ltd.
Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has three material projects, consisting of two operating mines and one development project, all 100% owned by the Company: (1) Camino Rojo, in Zacatecas State, Mexico, an operating gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine. The property covers over 139,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide mineral resource, (2) Musselwhite Mine, in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, an underground gold mine that has been in operation for over 25 years and produced over 6 million ounces of gold, with a long history of resource growth and conversion, and (3) South Railroad, in Nevada, United States, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the United States Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or in releases made by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, all as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the results of the Company's exploration drilling program at Camino Rojo, including potential resource growth and enhancement, increased resource confidence, classification upgrades, and potential mineralization; additional drilling planned at Camino Rojo in 2025; the publication and timing of a PEA on the Sulphides; construction of an exploration drift and the timing thereof; receipt of applicable permits; and the Company's goals and objectives. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the future price of gold and silver; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development, and mining activities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate the Musselwhite Mine; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; ore grades and recoveries; decommissioning and reclamation estimates; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services remaining as estimated; the Company's ability to secure and to meet obligations under property agreements, including the layback agreement with Fresnillo plc; that all conditions of the Company's credit facility will be met; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, including those approvals and permits required for successful project permitting, construction, and operation of projects; the timing of cash flows; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainty and variations in the estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves; risks related to the Company's indebtedness and gold prepayment; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; foreign country and political risks, including risks relating to foreign operations; tailings risks; reclamation costs; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; loss of, delays in, or failure to get access from surface rights owners; uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; water rights; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; financing risks and access to additional capital; risks related to guidance estimates and uncertainties inherent in the preparation of feasibility studies; uncertainty in estimates of production, capital, and operating costs and potential production and cost overruns; the fluctuating price of gold and silver; risks related to the Cerro Quema Project; unknown labilities in connection with acquisitions; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; assessments by taxation authorities in multiple jurisdictions; foreign currency fluctuations; the Company's limited operating history; litigation risks; the Company's ability to identify, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; risks related to historical data; the Company not having paid a dividend; risks related to the Company's foreign subsidiaries; risks related to the Company's accounting policies and internal controls; the Company's ability to satisfy the requirements of Sarbanes–Oxley Act of 2002; enforcement of civil liabilities; the Company's status as a passive foreign investment company (PFIC) for U.S. federal income tax purposes; information and cyber security; the Company's significant shareholders; gold industry concentration; shareholder activism; other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies; as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, as well as its annual information form dated March 18, 2025, which are available on www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Criteria: Cut off grade 2g/t AuEq, minimum length 1.5m, maximum consecutive internal waste 3m, if Au grade x length > 3 the composite will be added Price Assumptions: Au = 1750usd oz, Ag = 21usd oz, Cu = 3.5usd lb, Zn = 1.2usd lb
Criteria: Cut off grade 1g/t Au, minimum length 1.5m, maximum consecutive internal waste 6m, if Au grade x length > 1.5 the composite will be added Price Assumptions: Au = 1750usd oz, Ag = 21usd oz, Cu = 3.5usd lb, Zn = 1.2usd lb
1 Underground resource panels are geologically and spatially defined volumes that include internal dilution, built using mineralized wireframes, minimum width and continuity, and are constrained by cut-off grade. They represent potential underground mining blocks and support Mineral Resource estimation and RPEEE by approximating what could eventually be mined or recovered given Mineral Resources technical and economic constraints.
2 Metal prices used in gold equivalent calculation: Au = $1,750/oz, Ag = $21/oz, Zn = $1.20/lb, Pb = $0.90/lb, Cu = $3.50/lb. See "Gold Equivalent Calculation" below for additional information. All prices in USD. All composites are in Zone 22.
