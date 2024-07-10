Orla Mining Provides Q2 2024 Operational Results

Camino Rojo Delivers Another Strong Quarter of Gold Production

VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an interim operational update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

(All amounts expressed in millions of US dollars, as at June 30, 2024 and are unaudited unless otherwise stated)

Second Quarter 2024 Camino Rojo Oxide Mine Operational Update

The Camino Rojo Oxide Mine produced 33,206 ounces and sold 34,875 ounces of gold during the second quarter 2024.

Camino Rojo Mining and Processing Totals

Q2 2024 YTD Q2 2024 Ore Mined tonnes 1,904,649 3,848,513 Waste Mined tonnes 2,051,940 2,924,511 Total Mined tonnes 3,956,589 6,773,024 Strip Ratio w:o 1.08 0.76 Ore Stacked tonnes 1,934,678 3,717,983 Daily Stacked Throughput Rate – Average tpd 19,717 19,657 Stacked Ore Gold Grade g/t 0.87 0.84 Gold Produced oz 33,206 66,429 Gold Sold oz 34,875 66,921

At June 30, 2024, Orla had cash of $154.3 million and total debt of $78.4 million, resulting in a net cash position of $75.9 million1. The Company has an undrawn amount of $71.6 million available on its revolving credit facility, which supports total liquidity of $225.9 million at quarter end1. The liquidity position at June 30, 2024, is shown below. Financial and operating results for the second quarter 2024 will be provided on August 12, 2024.

Liquidity Position

Cash position $154.3 Long-term debt2 $78.4 Net cash1,[2] $75.9 Undrawn debt available2 $71.6 Total available liquidity1 $225.9

__________________________________

1 Net cash and liquidity are non-GAAP measures. See the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release for additional information.

2 Long-term debt, net cash and undrawn debt may not tie due to rounding

Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Orla will host a conference call on Tuesday August 13, 2024, at 10:00 AM, Eastern Time, to provide a corporate update following the release of its financial and operating results for the second quarter 2024:

Dial-In Numbers / Webcast:





Conference ID: 5844017



Toll Free: 1 (888) 550-5302



Toll: 1 (646) 960-0685



Webcast: https://orlamining.com/investors/presentations-and-events/

