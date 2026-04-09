Orla Mining Discovers Additional High-Grade Zones at Musselwhite Two Kilometres Down Plunge

Directional drilling from surface has intersected additional high-grade gold mineralization on the extension of the Mine Trend, indicating the two distinct zones, Lynx (upper zone) and PQ (lower zone), continue as stacked, continuous horizons for at least two kilometres down plunge from current operations. This result significantly expands the resource potential of the deposit and indicates mineralization is broader and more continuous than previously understood.

Underground exploration drilling continued to return strong gold intercepts across all priority zones, reinforcing confidence in potential to grow mineral resources, add reserves, and extend mine life. Near-mine surface drilling has also intersected new shallow mineralization at Camp Bay, highlighting satellite discovery potential close to existing infrastructure.

Exploration Highlights:

Directional drilling confirms the PQ Extension zone, intersecting visible gold and high-grade results across multiple holes. These results support the interpretation that Lynx and PQ Extension occur as two stacked, continuous mineralized horizons along the Mine Trend:

4.7 metres at 11.92 g/t Au, including 0.8 m at 29.3 g/t Au, 0.9 m at 15.4 g/t Au and 0.3 m at 18.7 g/t Au (26-NSD01-005W), 1.4 km from current operations

including 0.8 m at 29.3 g/t Au, 0.9 m at 15.4 g/t Au and 0.3 m at 18.7 g/t Au (26-NSD01-005W), 1.4 km from current operations 3.5 metres at 5.11 g/t Au, including 0.6 m at 21.8 g/t Au and 0.3 m at 11.7 g/t Au (26-NSD02-006W), 1.6 km from current operations

Underground drilling continued to support reserve replacement and resource growth with multiple high-grade intersections from the West Limb, Lynx, and PQ zones:

11.5 metres at 11.0 g/t Au (25-WEL-010)

(25-WEL-010) 4.0 metres at 29.7 g/t Au (25-PQE-051)

(25-PQE-051) 6.8 metres at 14.2 g/t Au (25-LNX-070)

(25-LNX-070) 3.6 metres at 21.2 g/t Au (25-LNX-126)

Near-mine surface drilling at Camp Bay intersected broad, shallow mineralization, highlighting potential for additional satellite mineralization near existing infrastructure:

37.4 metres at 1.84 g/t Au (26-CMP-006)

(26-CMP-006) 10.3 metres at 3.76 g/t Au (26-CMP-014)

(26-CMP-014) 31.4 metres at 1.11 g/t Au (26-CMP-003)

(26-CMP-003) 23.3 metres at 1.13 g/t Au (26-CMP-002)

"The Musselwhite exploration program continues to exceed expectations. Strong underground results have confirmed that the Lynx and PQ Extension zones form two distinct, continuous mineralized horizons stacked along a corridor stretching two kilometres beyond the mine -- transforming a working geological model into a compelling, large-scale exploration opportunity. The new shallow mineralization at Camp Bay adds further conviction. We have growing confidence in potential resource and reserve growth and extension of mine life."

- Sylvain Guerard, Orla's Senior Vice President, Exploration

Directional Drilling Confirms Stacked Zones on the Mine Trend Extension

The deep directional surface drill program continues to target the northwest down-plunge extension of the Mine Trend. Orla's planned 30-hole program, initiated in late May 2025, is testing the extension of the Mine Trend up to two kilometres beyond current operations. To date, 17,668 metres of the program have been completed (5,291 metres in 2026) in 16 drill holes (six in 2026), with assay results received from 16 holes. This news release reports results from eight additional holes completed since the Company's December 18, 2025, press release.

Two directional drill holes (Mother Hole #1 Daughter Hole #4 and Mother Hole #2 Daughter Hole #5) intersected the PQ Extension zone with visible gold in the targeted area, validating the interpreted geometry of the mineralized system (Figure 1). As reported in October 2025, Mother Hole #2 intersected what is now recognised as the Lynx zone higher on section, returning 4.1 metres at 15.1 g/t Au (25-NSD02-001).

The cumulative positive assays and geological observations from the directional program support the current exploration model and the continuity of multiple mineralized zones along the corridor, consistent with those in the Mine area, supporting the potential for continued resource growth along the Mine Trend. By the end of 2026, the drill plan targets 200 metres spacing between sections, with holes spaced at 50 metres on section. While this spacing will not be sufficient for resource estimation, it will provide a reliable estimate of the potential ounce inventory to inform further work.

Underground Drilling Reinforces Continuity and Identifies Further Extension Potential

The 2026 underground program is focused on the Redwings, Lynx, PQ Extension, and West Limb zones. The high-grade results support ongoing efforts to replace and expand resources and reserves. Five of the six active exploration rigs are focused on the Lynx and PQ Extension areas along the one-kilometre extension beyond current operations. More limited drilling is also underway across several mineralized zones in the upper parts of the mine, notably Redwings. Assay results from underground drilling completed in 2025 and in the first half of 2026 are expected to be incorporated into the year-end 2026 Mineral Resource update.

Since the December 18, 2025, press release, 14,427 metres of drilling and 45 holes have been completed (12,546 metres and 41 holes in 2026), with assays received for 47 holes. Notable intercepts include:

Lynx Zone (upper):

6.8 metres at 14.2 g/t Au , incl. 1.5 m at 28.7 g/t Au (25-LNX-070)

, incl. 1.5 m at 28.7 g/t Au (25-LNX-070) 11.6 metres at 7.53 g/t Au , incl. 1.9 m at 31.4 g/t Au (25-LNX-068)

, incl. 1.9 m at 31.4 g/t Au (25-LNX-068) 3.6 metres at 21.2 g/t Au , incl. 0.7 m at 33.0 g/t Au (25-LNX-126)

, incl. 0.7 m at 33.0 g/t Au (25-LNX-126) 1.9 metres at 24.6 g/t Au , incl. 1.2 m at 37.7 g/t Au (25-LNX-051)

, incl. 1.2 m at 37.7 g/t Au (25-LNX-051) 2.1 metres at 15.9 g/t Au, incl. 0.6 m at 38.0 g/t Au (25-LNX-098)

PQ Zone (lower):

4.0 metres @ 29.7 g/t Au , incl. 2.2 m @ 38.3 g/t Au (25-PQE-051)

, incl. 2.2 m @ 38.3 g/t Au (25-PQE-051) 3.5 metres @ 27.5 g/t Au , incl. 2.3 m @ 35.1 g/t Au (25-PQE-050)

, incl. 2.3 m @ 35.1 g/t Au (25-PQE-050) 2.4 metres at 15.0 g/t Au and 9.5 metres at 7.1 g/t Au (25-PQE-064)

and (25-PQE-064) 3.8 metres at 9.32 g/t Au and 0.3 metres at 108.0 g/t Au (25-PQE-037)

West Limb Zone:

11.5 metres at 11.0 g/t Au, incl. 6.5 m at 17.2 g/t Au (25-WEL-010)

(25-WEL-010) 4.0 metres at 15.8 g/t Au, incl 1.0 m at 48.9 g/t Au (25-WEL-019)

(25-WEL-019) 8.0 metres at 8.98 g/t Au, incl. 1.3 m at 30.8 g/t Au (25-WEL-009)

(25-WEL-009) 3.0 metres at 13.6 g/t Au (25-WEL-017)

(25-WEL-017) 2.1 metres at 19.2 g/t Au (25-WEL-011)

Near-Mine Surface Drilling Identifies Broad Shallow Mineralization at Camp Bay

A 7,400-metre near-mine surface drill program was initiated in mid-January to further test the potential for satellite mineralization near existing mine infrastructure (within 10 kilometres from the mill). The program is focused on the Camp Bay target area and a four-kilometre trend southeast of the Musselwhite Mine, with work on the 4 km trend planned to begin in Q2. The Camp Bay program tested the Southern Iron Formation synform and infill drilled between historical drill holes. Camp Bay drilling was completed in mid-March with 2,652 metres drilled across sixteen shallow holes (150 metres to 240 metres downhole length). Assays for fourteen holes have been received to date and returned broad, shallow intercepts, underscoring the low exploration maturity of the near mine target area and the potential to encounter new zones of mineralization close to existing infrastructure. Notable results include:

Camp Bay:

37.4 metres at 1.84 g/t Au from 8 metres downhole, incl. 3 m at 5.12 g/t Au and 1 m at 9.88 g/t Au (26-CMP-006)

31.4 metres at 1.11 g/t Au from 37.4 m downhole (26-CMP-003)

23.3 metres at 1.13 g/t Au from 36 m downhole (26-CMP-002)

10.3 m @ 3.76 g/t Au from 83.6 m downhole, incl. 0.5 m at 19.5 g/t Au and 0.5 m at 18.8 g/t Au (26-CMP-014)

Regional Compilation and Targeting Across 65,000-hectare Land Package to Unlock Belt-Scale Potential

Alongside its active drilling programs, Orla has advanced a regional data compilation initiative across the 65,000-hectare Musselwhite land package to unlock the full potential of its belt-scale position. Historical geological mapping, drilling, surface rock and soil sampling, and regional geophysical datasets have been integrated into a comprehensive geological database, with interpretation currently underway to identify high-priority regional drill targets and potential new discoveries. This regional work is designed to complement underground, Mine Trend extension, and near-mine drilling by highlighting emerging exploration opportunities across the broader Musselwhite property.

2026 Exploration Outlook

With the first half of 2026 well advanced, all four priority programs are active. The first two represent the primary focus for drilling and spending allocation:

Expand underground resources and reserves through drilling in the Lynx, West Limb, Redwings, and PQ Extension zones, including infill and step out holes extending approximately one kilometre from the current operation. Five of six active exploration rigs are currently deployed on Lynx and PQ Extension targets. Advance deep directional drilling along the Mine Trend Extension over a two-kilometre corridor (from kilometre one to kilometre two) to further define the geometry and grade continuity of the confirmed stacked gold zones. Section spacing will tighten to 200 metres by year-end, providing a reliable ounce inventory estimate to guide future resource work. Evaluate near mine surface targets, including follow up drilling along the Musselwhite SE Mine Trend to support potential satellite discoveries, building on the Camp Bay results reported here. Generate regional targets across the 65,000-hectare land package through ongoing data interpretation, target definition, and prioritization - complementing active drilling with a longer-term pipeline of opportunities.

The 2026 program builds on the strong foundation established in Orla's first exploration year. Resource growth, reserve replacement, and extended mine life at Musselwhite are no longer aspirational outcomes and are well supported by the drilling results now in hand.

Table 1: Deep Directional Intersection Detailed Highlights

HOLE-ID From

(m) Core Length

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Including Method 25-NSD01-001 1923.5 0.5 0.5 15.6

Fire Assay 25-NSD01-004W 2065.0 1.2 0.9 7.06 0.9m @ 8.17g/t Photon 25-NSD02-001 2069.6 1.9 1.5 4.38 0.5m @ 12.2g/t Fire Assay 25-NSD02-002W 1481.4 1.6 1.3 5.19 1m @ 6.69g/t Fire Assay 25-NSD02-005W 2174.6 2.1 1.4 3.46 0.3m @ 17.5g/t Photon 25-NSD03-001 2139.5 0.3 0.3 12.5

Fire Assay 25-NSD03-003W 2339.3 0.7 0.7 12.8

Photon 26-NSD01-005W 2142.3 4.7 3.3 11.9 0.3m @ 18.7g/t

0.9m @ 15.4g/t

0.8m @ 29.3g/t Photon 26-NSD02-006W 2243.3 3.5 2.2 5.11 0.3m @ 11.7g/t

0.6m @ 21.8g/t Photon

Table 2: Underground Drill Intersection Detailed Highlights

HOLE-ID From

(m) Core Length

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Including 25-LNX-051 98.0 6.7 2.2 9.46 0.4m @ 19.9g/t

1.4m @ 31.5g/t 25-LNX-068 248.4 11.6 8.7 7.53 1.9m @ 31.4g/t 25-LNX-070 232.7 6.8 6.3 14.2 1.4m @ 15.4g/t

1.5m @ 28.7g/t 25-LNX-093 183.6 0.5 0.4 145.0

25-LNX-126 214.5 3.6 3.5 21.2 2.0m @ 26.0g/t

0.7m @ 33.0g/t 25-PQE-050 127.4 3.5 3.0 27.5 2.3m @ 35.1g/t

0.6m @ 16.1g/t 25-PQE-051 171.2 4.0 3.8 29.7 2.2m @ 38.3g/t

1.2m @ 26.5g/t 25-PQE-064 108.0 9.5 7.8 7.08 3.4m @ 11.2g/t

0.5m @ 12.4g/t 25-PQE-068 300.5 2.5 0.9 32.1 1.6m @ 46.8g/t 25-WEL-008 226.3 5.7 5.1 10.3 0.5m @ 16.4g/t

1.3m @ 29.3g/t 25-WEL-009 74.1 8.0 6.6 8.98 1.3m @ 30.8g/t

0.4m @ 29.2g/t 25-WEL-010 277.5 11.5 11.4 11.0 6.5m @ 17.2g/t 25-WEL-019 173.0 4.0 2.6 15.8 1.0m @ 48.9g/t 25-WEL-019 191.0 12.0 11.2 4.48 2.0m @ 11.2g/t

0.5m @ 11.0g/t 25-WEL-023 51.7 0.5 0.4 128.0

26-LNX-026 231.5 6.5 5.8 9.55 0.5m @ 26.6g/t

0.4m @ 47.9g/t

Table 3: Near Mine Drill Intersection Detailed Highlights

HOLE-ID From

(m) Core Length

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Including Method 26-CMP-002 36.0 23.3 22.4 1.13

Photon 26-CMP-003 37.4 31.4 25.7 1.11

Photon 26-CMP-005 57.3 7.7 6.3 1.45 0.3m @ 10.4g/t Photon 26-CMP-006 8.0 37.4 21.5 1.84 3m @ 5.12g/t

1m @ 9.88g/t Photon 26-CMP-010 64.0 9.2 6.5 1.18

Photon 26-CMP-012 37.4 8.6 7.7 2.24 0.7m @ 14.2g/t Photon 26-CMP-012 53.0 17.0 12.0 0.72

Photon 26-CMP-014 83.6 10.3 9.3 3.76 0.5m @ 19.5g/t

0.5m @ 10.2g/t

0.5m @ 18.8g/t Photon

True width estimated where orientation of geological control on gold mineralization is certain.

Additional Technical Information

All mineralized interval lengths reported are down-hole intervals, with true width estimates ranging from 30-100% for the reported interval. True widths are not estimated in cases where there is insufficient geological control on gold mineralization. See Tables 1 to 3 in the Appendix of this news release for estimated true widths of individual composites. A minimum sampling length of 0.30 m is used for both underground and surface drilling. The reported composites were not subject to "capping" of high grades. Orla believes that applying a top cut would have a negligible effect on overall grades.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sylvain Guerard, P Geo., SVP Exploration of the Company, who is the Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

To verify the information related to the 2026 drilling program at Musslewhite Mine, Mr. Guerard has visited the property in February 2026, discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff, discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel, and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control – 2026 Drill Program and Historical Drilling

Gold results at Musselwhite were obtained at ALS Canada Inc. ("ALS") or SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") using fire assay fusion and an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish (ALS: Au-AA23, SGS: GE_FAA30V5). If samples returned gold values greater than 10 ppm, samples are re-run with gold by fire assay and gravimetric finish (ALS: Au-GRA21, SGS: GO_FAG30V). Gold results were also obtained at ALS using PhotonAssayTM on two aliquots of 500g of crushed sample (ALS: Au-PA01). ALS sample preparation and PhotonAssay were completed at ALS' Thunder Bay facility, with fire assay completed at ALS' Vancouver facility. SGS sample preparation was completed at SGS' Sudbury facility and fire assay analysis were completed at SGS' Burnaby facility.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QAQC) and interpretation of results were performed by qualified persons employing a QAQC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. For Fire Assay analyses, standards were inserted at a frequency of four in every 100 samples, and blanks were inserted at a frequency of four in every 100 samples.

ALS and SGS are both independent of Orla. ALS is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for photon assay methods. There are no known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data at Musselwhite.

For additional information on Musslewhite, see the Musselwhite Report (as defined below) and the Company's press releases dated December 18, 2025 (Orla Confirms Two-Kilometre Gold Trend Extension at Musselwhite), October 6, 2025 (Orla Mining Discovers Potential Two-Kilometre Extension at Musselwhite) and April 1, 2025 (Orla Mining Launches $25M Exploration Drilling Program to Expand Reserves and Resources and Extend Musselwhite Mine Trend).

Historical drill results at Musselwhite were completed by Goldcorp. Inc. ("Goldcorp") and/or Newmont, the prior owners of the project. The Company's independent qualified person, DRA Americas, Inc. was of the opinion that the drilling and sampling procedures for Musselwhite drill samples by Goldcorp and Newmont were reasonable and adequate for the purposes of the Musselwhite Report, and that the Goldcorp and Newmont QA/QC program met or exceeded industry standards. See the Company's NI 43-101 technical report for the project entitled "Technical Report – Musselwhite Mine Project, Ontario, Canada" with an effective date of November 18, 2024 (the "Musselwhite Report") for additional information.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has three material projects, consisting of two operating mines and one development project, all 100% owned by the Company: (1) Camino Rojo, in Zacatecas State, Mexico, an operating gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine and the potential underground Project. The property covers over 139,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide Mineral Resource; (2) Musselwhite Mine, in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, an underground gold mine that has been in operation for over 25 years and produced close to 6 million ounces of gold, with a long history of resource growth and conversion; and (3) South Railroad (South Carlin Complex), in Nevada, United States, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Simpson

President & Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Bradbury

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

www.orlamining.com

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the United States Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or in releases made by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, all as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's exploration program at Musselwhite and the timing and goals thereof, including the potential for reserve and resource growth, mine life extension, satellite discoveries; and the Company's other goals and objectives. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: future price of gold and silver; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development, and mining activities; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; ore grades and recoveries; decommissioning and reclamation estimates; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services remaining as estimated; the Company's ability to secure and to meet obligations under property agreements, including the Layback Agreement with Fresnillo plc; that all conditions of the Company's credit facility will be met; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, including those approvals and permits required for successful project permitting, construction, and operation of projects; the timing of cash flows; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainty and variations in the estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves; risks related to the Company's indebtedness and gold prepay; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; foreign country and political risks, including risks relating to foreign operations; tailings risks; reclamation costs; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; tailings risks; reclamation costs; environmental and other regulatory requirements; loss of, delays in, or failure to get access from surface rights owners; uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; water rights; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; financing risks and access to additional capital; risks related to guidance estimates and uncertainties inherent in the preparation of feasibility studies and preliminary economic assessments; uncertainty in estimates of production, capital, and operating costs and potential production and cost overruns; the fluctuating price of gold and silver; risks related to the Cerro Quema Project; unknown labilities in connection with acquisitions; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; assessments by taxation authorities in multiple jurisdictions; foreign currency fluctuations; litigation risks; the Company's ability to identify, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; risks related to historical data; risks related to the Company's foreign subsidiaries; risks related to the Company's accounting policies and internal controls; the Company's ability to satisfy the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002; enforcement of civil liabilities; the Company's status as a passive foreign investment company (PFIC) for U.S. federal income tax purposes; information and cyber security; the Company's significant shareholders; gold industry concentration; shareholder activism; other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies; as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, as well as its annual information form dated March 19, 2026, which are available on www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Appendix: Drill Results

Table 1: MSW Deep Directional Drill Results

HOLE-ID From

(m) Core Length

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Au

(g/t)

Including

5.0g/t Au COG Including

10.0g/t Au COG Including

15.0g/t Au COG Method 25-NSD01-001 1923.50 0.50 0.47 15.55

0.5m @ 15.6g/t 0.5m @ 15.6g/t 0.5m @ 15.6g/t Fire Assay 25-NSD01-004W 1954.30 0.70 0.61 6.95

0.7m @ 6.95g/t



Fire Assay 25-NSD01-004W 2051.60 1.10 0.84 4.09

0.4m @ 6.21g/t



Photon 25-NSD01-004W 2058.00 1.50 0.82 4.82

0.5m @ 8.03g/t



Photon 25-NSD01-004W 2065.00 1.20 0.85 7.06

0.9m @ 8.17g/t



Photon 25-NSD02-001 1483.00 1.00 0.63 6.09

1m @ 6.09g/t



Fire Assay 25-NSD02-001 2064.00 1.50 1.15 4.95

0.5m @ 7.17g/t



Fire Assay 25-NSD02-001 2069.60 1.90 1.46 4.38

0.5m @ 12.2g/t 0.5m @ 12.2g/t

Fire Assay 25-NSD02-002W 1481.40 1.60 1.34 5.19

1m @ 6.69g/t



Fire Assay 25-NSD02-002W 2028.30 0.70 0.61 4.37

0.4m @ 5.3g/t



Fire Assay 25-NSD02-002W 2083.80 1.30 1.18

2.33





Fire Assay 25-NSD02-004W 2116.00 1.00 0.83

3.13





Fire Assay 25-NSD02-005W 2081.20 1.30 1.10 5.41

0.8m @ 6.81g/t



Fire Assay 25-NSD02-005W 2174.60 2.10 1.38 3.46

0.3m @ 17.5g/t 0.3m @ 17.5g/t 0.3m @ 17.5g/t Photon 25-NSD03-001 2139.50 0.30 0.26 12.50

0.3m @ 12.5g/t 0.3m @ 12.5g/t

Fire Assay 25-NSD03-002W 2261.50 2.30 2.20

2.24





Fire Assay 25-NSD03-003W 2214.40 2.90 2.77 2.28

0.6m @ 5.49g/t



Fire Assay 25-NSD03-003W 2302.00 0.40 0.33 9.05

0.4m @ 9.05g/t



Photon 25-NSD03-003W 2326.00 1.00 0.93

4.84





Photon 25-NSD03-003W 2339.30 0.70 0.68 12.83

0.7m @ 12.8g/t 0.7m @ 12.8g/t

Photon 26-NSD01-005W 2142.30 4.70 3.27 11.92

4.7m @ 11.9g/t 4.7m @ 11.9g/t 0.3m @ 18.7g/t

0.9m @ 15.4g/t

0.8m @ 29.3g/t Photon 26-NSD02-006W 2243.30 3.50 2.15 5.11

0.3m @ 11.7g/t

0.6m @ 21.8g/t 0.3m @ 11.7g/t

0.6m @ 21.8g/t 0.6m @ 21.8g/t Photon 26-NSD03-005W 1700.80 0.70 0.46 7.16

0.7m @ 7.16g/t



Fire Assay

Table 2: MSW Underground Drill Results

HOLE-ID From

(m) Core Length

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Au

(g/t)

Including

5.0g/t Au COG Including

10.0g/t Au COG Including

15.0g/t Au COG 25-LNX-049 88.00 2.00 0.60 10.75

1m @ 19.3g/t 0.7m @ 25.3g/t 0.7m @ 25.3g/t 25-LNX-049 97.90 0.60 0.20 16.70

0.6m @ 16.7g/t 0.6m @ 16.7g/t 0.6m @ 16.7g/t 25-LNX-049 102.00 4.00 1.20 5.25

4m @ 5.25g/t 1m @ 12.6g/t

25-LNX-049 135.00 2.00 0.60

2.56





25-LNX-049 142.00 1.00 0.30

4.00





25-LNX-049 169.10 0.90 0.30 9.10

0.9m @ 9.1g/t



25-LNX-051 98.00 6.70 2.20 9.46

1.4m @ 9.02g/t

1.4m @ 31.5g/t 0.4m @ 19.9g/t

1.4m @ 31.5g/t 0.4m @ 19.9g/t

1.4m @ 31.5g/t 25-LNX-051 108.00 1.20 0.40 11.75

0.8m @ 15.8g/t 0.8m @ 15.8g/t 0.8m @ 15.8g/t 25-LNX-051 114.00 1.00 0.70 12.40

1m @ 12.4g/t 1m @ 12.4g/t

25-LNX-051 117.60 1.90 1.40 24.58

1.2m @ 37.7g/t 1.2m @ 37.7g/t 1.2m @ 37.7g/t 25-LNX-051 179.70 3.80 2.30 2.94

0.5m @ 17.1g/t 0.5m @ 17.1g/t 0.5m @ 17.1g/t 25-LNX-051 223.00 1.00 0.60 14.20

1m @ 14.2g/t 1m @ 14.2g/t

25-LNX-051 250.00 5.00 0.80 5.28

2m @ 10.6g/t 1m @ 16g/t 1m @ 16g/t 25-LNX-052 122.00 5.00 1.70 8.91

1m @ 35.8g/t 1m @ 35.8g/t 1m @ 35.8g/t 25-LNX-052 145.00 1.00 0.30

4.25





25-LNX-052 198.50 1.00 0.30

3.39





25-LNX-053 166.80 0.30 0.20 10.90

0.3m @ 10.9g/t 0.3m @ 10.9g/t

25-LNX-053 170.10 2.50 1.30 5.29

2.2m @ 5.58g/t 0.3m @ 19g/t 0.3m @ 19g/t 25-LNX-053 175.30 0.70 0.40

4.58





25-LNX-053 221.00 1.00 0.50 7.36

1m @ 7.36g/t



25-LNX-068 126.70 2.30 2.00

2.42





25-LNX-068 189.00 3.00 2.80 4.46

1m @ 10.8g/t 1m @ 10.8g/t

25-LNX-068 213.00 1.40 1.00 5.67

0.6m @ 11.6g/t 0.6m @ 11.6g/t

25-LNX-068 238.00 1.00 0.90 6.63

1m @ 6.63g/t



25-LNX-068 248.40 11.60 8.70 7.53

0.8m @ 6.47g/t

3.2m @ 20.4g/t 1.9m @ 31.4g/t 0.6m @ 41.7g/t

0.7m @ 40.8g/t 25-LNX-068 263.00 4.00 3.00

2.12





25-LNX-069 230.00 1.00 0.90 14.10

1m @ 14.1g/t 1m @ 14.1g/t

25-LNX-070 139.00 1.00 0.30 34.80

1m @ 34.8g/t 1m @ 34.8g/t 1m @ 34.8g/t 25-LNX-070 197.90 4.60 4.40 6.42

2.5m @ 10g/t 1.3m @ 13.8g/t 0.3m @ 24.7g/t 25-LNX-070 232.70 6.80 6.30 14.23

6.2m @ 15.4g/t 5.9m @ 15.8g/t 1.4m @ 15.4g/t

1.5m @ 28.7g/t 25-LNX-071 253.40 0.80 0.50 10.26

0.8m @ 10.3g/t 0.3m @ 12.3g/t

25-LNX-071 321.00 0.70 0.40 38.30

0.7m @ 38.3g/t 0.7m @ 38.3g/t 0.7m @ 38.3g/t 25-LNX-092 154.30 0.80 0.60 4.99

0.4m @ 7.73g/t



25-LNX-093 148.10 2.10 2.10 3.40

0.7m @ 6.4g/t



25-LNX-093 183.60 0.50 0.40 145.00

0.5m @ 145g/t 0.5m @ 145g/t 0.5m @ 145g/t 25-LNX-094 145.80 0.70 0.70 8.95

0.7m @ 8.95g/t



25-LNX-094 161.80 0.90 0.90 9.57

0.9m @ 9.57g/t



25-LNX-094 165.30 0.40 0.30 37.10

0.4m @ 37.1g/t 0.4m @ 37.1g/t 0.4m @ 37.1g/t 25-LNX-094 194.00 1.00 0.80

4.17





25-LNX-095 144.40 0.70 0.70 15.30

0.7m @ 15.3g/t 0.7m @ 15.3g/t 0.4m @ 15.6g/t 25-LNX-097 177.60 0.40 0.40 17.40

0.4m @ 17.4g/t 0.4m @ 17.4g/t 0.4m @ 17.4g/t 25-LNX-098 107.00 1.00 0.90 20.40

1m @ 20.4g/t 1m @ 20.4g/t 0.5m @ 27.6g/t 25-LNX-098 191.00 2.10 2.00 15.87

1.4m @ 21.5g/t 0.6m @ 38g/t 0.6m @ 38g/t 25-LNX-098 204.50 0.70 0.60 7.42

0.7m @ 7.42g/t



25-LNX-099 205.70 1.00 0.90 12.08

0.5m @ 20.9g/t 0.5m @ 20.9g/t 0.5m @ 20.9g/t 25-LNX-100 194.90 3.20 2.90 2.30

0.8m @ 5.97g/t



25-LNX-102 187.00 2.50 2.50 3.71

1m @ 6.73g/t



25-LNX-102 204.30 2.70 2.70

2.14





25-LNX-103 94.30 0.60 0.60 6.99

0.6m @ 6.99g/t



25-LNX-103 195.80 0.60 0.60 8.62

0.6m @ 8.62g/t



25-LNX-126 153.00 1.00 0.90 5.75

1m @ 5.75g/t



25-LNX-126 214.50 3.60 3.50 21.17

3.6m @ 21.2g/t 3.6m @ 21.2g/t 2m @ 26g/t

0.7m @ 33g/t 25-LNX-126 221.40 1.60 1.50 5.97

0.6m @ 9.38g/t



25-PQE-036 136.50 0.90 0.60 6.63

0.9m @ 6.63g/t



25-PQE-036 141.00 1.00 0.80 17.80

1m @ 17.8g/t 1m @ 17.8g/t 1m @ 17.8g/t 25-PQE-036 175.50 0.40 0.40 21.80

0.4m @ 21.8g/t 0.4m @ 21.8g/t 0.4m @ 21.8g/t 25-PQE-036 204.70 1.10 0.80 9.31

1.1m @ 9.31g/t



25-PQE-036 273.70 4.70 1.40 3.60

1.8m @ 5.23g/t

0.3m @ 5.01g/t 0.5m @ 11.5g/t

25-PQE-036 290.70 0.60 0.50 10.60

0.6m @ 10.6g/t 0.6m @ 10.6g/t

25-PQE-036 315.00 2.70 1.50 2.64

0.4m @ 6.47g/t



25-PQE-036 377.00 1.40 0.80 4.79

1m @ 5.81g/t



25-PQE-037 161.10 1.90 1.60

2.69





25-PQE-037 177.60 3.80 3.20 9.32

3.8m @ 9.32g/t 1.9m @ 15.6g/t 0.5m @ 21.5g/t 25-PQE-037 226.00 1.00 0.90 6.06

1m @ 6.06g/t



25-PQE-037 240.00 3.00 2.60 4.38

0.4m @ 9.1g/t

1m @ 5.25g/t



25-PQE-037 268.70 0.30 0.30 108.00

0.3m @ 108g/t 0.3m @ 108g/t 0.3m @ 108g/t 25-PQE-037 311.00 1.00 0.80

3.23





25-PQE-037 322.00 1.50 1.30 2.37

0.3m @ 5.86g/t



25-PQE-038 184.10 0.90 0.90

3.56





25-PQE-050 127.40 3.50 3.00 27.51

3.5m @ 27.5g/t 3.2m @ 29.2g/t 2.3m @ 35.1g/t

0.6m @ 16.1g/t 25-PQE-050 134.10 0.90 0.80 14.10

0.9m @ 14.1g/t 0.9m @ 14.1g/t

25-PQE-050 165.40 0.60 0.50 8.85

0.6m @ 8.85g/t



25-PQE-050 313.00 1.00 0.80

3.64





25-PQE-050 328.00 0.30 0.30 26.20

0.3m @ 26.2g/t 0.3m @ 26.2g/t 0.3m @ 26.2g/t 25-PQE-050 331.30 2.10 1.80 2.30

0.7m @ 5.45g/t



25-PQE-050 350.00 3.90 3.30 7.06

0.5m @ 17g/t

0.9m @ 15.6g/t 0.5m @ 17g/t

0.3m @ 35.3g/t 0.5m @ 17g/t

0.3m @ 35.3g/t 25-PQE-051 154.60 1.40 1.30

3.21





25-PQE-051 171.20 4.00 3.80 29.72

4m @ 29.7g/t 4m @ 29.7g/t 2.2m @ 38.3g/t

1.2m @ 26.5g/t 25-PQE-051 225.30 4.30 3.30 7.61

2.8m @ 10.5g/t 0.5m @ 18.1g/t 0.5m @ 18.1g/t 25-PQE-051 234.00 0.60 0.50 9.30

0.6m @ 9.3g/t



25-PQE-051 316.30 1.50 1.40 7.52

1.5m @ 7.52g/t



25-PQE-052 212.50 2.10 2.10 6.20

2.1m @ 6.2g/t



25-PQE-052 275.80 3.20 3.00 2.59

0.5m @ 9.91g/t



25-PQE-053 111.60 1.40 0.90 8.16

1.4m @ 8.16g/t 0.4m @ 13.1g/t

25-PQE-053 236.00 1.00 0.90 6.48

1m @ 6.48g/t



25-PQE-054 195.00 1.00 0.90 8.10

1m @ 8.1g/t 0.3m @ 11.2g/t

25-PQE-054 210.60 0.70 0.60 7.12

0.7m @ 7.12g/t



25-PQE-061 137.00 5.00 3.30 7.46

5m @ 7.46g/t 0.6m @ 19.3g/t 0.6m @ 19.3g/t 25-PQE-061 144.50 2.20 1.50 9.87

2.2m @ 9.87g/t 0.4m @ 31.1g/t 0.4m @ 31.1g/t 25-PQE-061 173.60 0.90 0.80 39.20

0.9m @ 39.2g/t 0.9m @ 39.2g/t 0.9m @ 39.2g/t 25-PQE-061 199.50 1.60 1.30

2.87





25-PQE-061 223.00 1.00 1.00

3.13





25-PQE-061 261.70 5.00 2.10 3.37

0.7m @ 11.8g/t 0.7m @ 11.8g/t

25-PQE-061 334.20 1.00 0.90 5.23

1m @ 5.23g/t



25-PQE-061 357.60 2.40 2.30

2.67





25-PQE-061 364.50 1.70 1.60 5.98

1m @ 8.6g/t



25-PQE-064 108.00 9.50 7.80 7.08

6m @ 9.28g/t

0.5m @ 12.4g/t 3.4m @ 11.2g/t

0.5m @ 12.4g/t 0.4m @ 37.5g/t 25-PQE-064 146.30 0.50 0.50 8.75

0.5m @ 8.75g/t



25-PQE-064 167.10 0.60 0.50 29.40

0.6m @ 29.4g/t 0.6m @ 29.4g/t 0.6m @ 29.4g/t 25-PQE-064 190.00 1.00 0.90

3.09





25-PQE-064 202.50 1.00 0.80 4.34

0.4m @ 7.01g/t



25-PQE-064 331.40 2.40 1.90 15.03

2.4m @ 15g/t 0.7m @ 47g/t 0.7m @ 47g/t 25-PQE-068 161.00 0.90 0.70 7.70

0.6m @ 10.3g/t 0.6m @ 10.3g/t

25-PQE-068 254.00 1.00 0.60 15.70

1m @ 15.7g/t 1m @ 15.7g/t 1m @ 15.7g/t 25-PQE-068 264.00 2.40 1.00

2.02





25-PQE-068 300.50 2.50 0.90 32.10

1.9m @ 40.8g/t 1.6m @ 46.8g/t 1.6m @ 46.8g/t 25-PQE-068 310.30 2.70 1.30 10.25

2.7m @ 10.3g/t 0.4m @ 21.5g/t 0.4m @ 21.5g/t 25-PQE-068 324.70 2.50 1.80 4.93

0.3m @ 21g/t

0.4m @ 5.1g/t 0.3m @ 21g/t 0.3m @ 21g/t 25-PQE-068 350.20 0.50 0.50 14.50

0.5m @ 14.5g/t 0.5m @ 14.5g/t

25-PQE-068 364.50 0.50 0.30 15.20

0.5m @ 15.2g/t 0.5m @ 15.2g/t 0.5m @ 15.2g/t 25-RDW-087 11.00 3.00 3.00 2.27

0.4m @ 5.5g/t



25-RDW-087 138.00 2.30 2.00 2.89

0.5m @ 5.98g/t



25-RDW-087 183.40 2.10 1.50

2.51





25-RDW-087 187.90 3.70 2.40

2.44





25-RDW-088 11.10 2.20 2.20

2.06 0.3m @ 8.1g/t



25-RDW-088 144.00 3.00 1.74 13.16

3m @ 13.2g/t 0.6m @ 48.2g/t 0.6m @ 48.2g/t 25-RDW-088 149.10 2.10 1.20 4.00

0.6m @ 6.04g/t



25-RDW-088 157.00 1.40 1.00

3.87





25-RDW-088 161.20 1.20 0.90

2.57





25-WEL-004 69.40 2.60 2.60 2.29

0.3m @ 6.18g/t



25-WEL-004 108.90 1.10 1.10

6.83 0.6m @ 9.8g/t



25-WEL-004 194.10 2.30 2.30 2.86

0.5m @ 5.55g/t



25-WEL-005 55.00 1.00 1.00

3.67





25-WEL-005 65.00 5.90 5.90 5.80

1m @ 5.1g/t

2.4m @ 9.79g/t 0.7m @ 24.9g/t 0.7m @ 24.9g/t 25-WEL-005 90.00 1.80 1.80 10.39

1.4m @ 12.5g/t 0.6m @ 16.4g/t 0.6m @ 16.4g/t 25-WEL-005 188.00 4.80 4.80 7.41

2.9m @ 11.9g/t 2.9m @ 11.9g/t 0.5m @ 40.4g/t

0.4m @ 35.3g/t 25-WEL-006 57.00 1.00 1.00

3.94





25-WEL-006 67.00 6.00 6.00 6.05

5.3m @ 6.46g/t 0.5m @ 26.1g/t

0.6m @ 15.1g/t 0.5m @ 26.1g/t

0.6m @ 15.1g/t 25-WEL-006 77.00 1.00 1.00

3.20





25-WEL-006 88.70 3.30 3.30 12.40

3.3m @ 12.4g/t 1m @ 23.2g/t 1m @ 23.2g/t 25-WEL-006 94.50 0.50 0.50 7.78

0.5m @ 7.78g/t



25-WEL-006 187.00 1.00 1.00

3.14





25-WEL-007 58.40 1.60 1.50 7.26

1.6m @ 7.26g/t



25-WEL-007 69.00 5.50 5.00

5.80 5.5m @ 5.8g/t 0.3m @ 13.1g/t

1.8m @ 12.1g/t 0.4m @ 17.6g/t 25-WEL-008 66.00 1.40 1.40 8.37

1.4m @ 8.37g/t



25-WEL-008 70.30 6.50 6.30 6.91

2.5m @ 7.21g/t

1.8m @ 13.3g/t 0.4m @ 18.2g/t

0.4m @ 25.6g/t

0.8m @ 23.2g/t 0.4m @ 18.2g/t

0.4m @ 25.6g/t

0.8m @ 23.2g/t 25-WEL-008 188.00 1.00 1.00 6.39

0.6m @ 7.67g/t



25-WEL-008 199.10 0.50 0.40 15.00

0.5m @ 15g/t 0.5m @ 15g/t 0.5m @ 15g/t 25-WEL-008 211.40 0.60 0.50 6.76

0.6m @ 6.76g/t



25-WEL-008 215.00 2.20 2.00 3.69

0.5m @ 8.88g/t



25-WEL-008 220.40 3.60 3.20 3.39

0.7m @ 5.63g/t

0.8m @ 7.02g/t



25-WEL-008 226.30 5.70 5.10 10.25

3.5m @ 15.6g/t 2.4m @ 20.3g/t 0.5m @ 16.4g/t

1.3m @ 29.3g/t 25-WEL-008 234.60 0.90 0.80 7.34

0.9m @ 7.34g/t



25-WEL-009 56.00 5.00 4.80 4.18

1m @ 8.4g/t

1m @ 5.78g/t

1m @ 5.08g/t



25-WEL-009 74.10 8.00 6.60 8.98

7.3m @ 9.63g/t 1.9m @ 25.4g/t

0.4m @ 29.2g/t

0.3m @ 13.4g/t 1.3m @ 30.8g/t

0.4m @ 29.2g/t 25-WEL-009 124.00 3.00 2.90 4.21

1m @ 6.01g/t



25-WEL-009 182.30 1.20 1.00 7.67

0.7m @ 11.7g/t 0.7m @ 11.7g/t

25-WEL-009 219.20 3.10 2.40 3.18

1m @ 8.62g/t



25-WEL-009 252.30 1.50 1.20 4.36

0.8m @ 5.59g/t



25-WEL-009 258.60 2.20 1.80 3.45

0.6m @ 7.04g/t



25-WEL-009 282.80 1.90 1.90 5.89

0.9m @ 8.4g/t 0.3m @ 13.3g/t

25-WEL-009 349.70 0.30 0.20 66.40

0.3m @ 66.4g/t 0.3m @ 66.4g/t 0.3m @ 66.4g/t 25-WEL-009 360.00 1.00 0.30

4.77





25-WEL-009 363.90 0.30 0.20

17.30 0.3m @ 17.3g/t 0.3m @ 17.3g/t 0.3m @ 17.3g/t 25-WEL-009 371.80 3.20 2.30

5.17 0.7m @ 20.8g/t 0.7m @ 20.8g/t 0.7m @ 20.8g/t 25-WEL-010 51.70 0.30 0.20 23.80

0.3m @ 23.8g/t 0.3m @ 23.8g/t 0.3m @ 23.8g/t 25-WEL-010 85.10 0.80 0.60 10.06

0.8m @ 10.1g/t 0.3m @ 17.6g/t 0.3m @ 17.6g/t 25-WEL-010 95.90 1.00 0.90 7.58

1m @ 7.58g/t



25-WEL-010 127.00 3.00 2.90 4.39

2m @ 5.53g/t



25-WEL-010 206.70 1.20 1.10 30.75

1.2m @ 30.8g/t 1.2m @ 30.8g/t 1.2m @ 30.8g/t 25-WEL-010 218.80 0.80 0.70 9.50

0.8m @ 9.5g/t



25-WEL-010 254.90 1.70 1.70 6.78

1.7m @ 6.78g/t 0.3m @ 16.6g/t 0.3m @ 16.6g/t 25-WEL-010 260.60 1.40 1.40 19.91

1.4m @ 19.9g/t 0.7m @ 31g/t 0.7m @ 31g/t 25-WEL-010 277.50 11.50 11.40 11.00

7.5m @ 16g/t 6.5m @ 17.2g/t 0.4m @ 28.7g/t

1.2m @ 51.7g/t

0.6m @ 23.3g/t 25-WEL-010 329.60 1.00 0.90

3.12





25-WEL-010 354.00 3.20 3.20 11.19

0.8m @ 36.8g/t 0.8m @ 36.8g/t 0.8m @ 36.8g/t 25-WEL-010 366.60 3.60 3.60

2.14





25-WEL-010 378.80 1.50 1.50 9.01

1.5m @ 9.01g/t 0.3m @ 26g/t 0.3m @ 26g/t 25-WEL-010 392.90 3.50 3.50 2.10

0.4m @ 7.06g/t



25-WEL-010 415.20 1.80 1.70 7.57

1.8m @ 7.57g/t 0.4m @ 13.3g/t

0.5m @ 15.4g/t 0.5m @ 15.4g/t 25-WEL-010 427.00 1.00 0.90

3.10





25-WEL-011 88.70 3.10 2.60 6.34

1.3m @ 13.5g/t 0.8m @ 17.2g/t 0.8m @ 17.2g/t 25-WEL-011 125.10 2.50 2.10 2.64

0.5m @ 8.39g/t

0.3m @ 7.34g/t



25-WEL-011 131.50 4.00 3.50

6.62 3.7m @ 6.8g/t 1.1m @ 12.2g/t

25-WEL-011 345.50 2.40 2.40 5.16

2.4m @ 5.16g/t



25-WEL-011 356.80 3.50 3.50 4.24

0.6m @ 5.07g/t

1.3m @ 8.66g/t 0.6m @ 10.6g/t

25-WEL-011 380.90 2.10 2.10 19.15

1.1m @ 34.9g/t 1.1m @ 34.9g/t 1.1m @ 34.9g/t 25-WEL-012 37.70 0.60 0.50 5.71

0.6m @ 5.71g/t



25-WEL-012 59.40 0.90 0.80 3.67 3.67





25-WEL-012 140.00 4.00 3.40 7.24

4m @ 7.24g/t 2.2m @ 10g/t

25-WEL-012 209.00 1.00 0.80

3.05





25-WEL-013 76.00 1.00 0.70

3.01





25-WEL-013 259.00 1.00 0.70

3.51





25-WEL-017 78.00 1.00 0.80 18.10

1m @ 18.1g/t 1m @ 18.1g/t 1m @ 18.1g/t 25-WEL-017 200.00 3.00 2.40

13.62 3m @ 13.6g/t 2m @ 17.4g/t 0.6m @ 19.8g/t

0.9m @ 17.7g/t 25-WEL-017 206.00 11.00 10.50 2.41

1m @ 7.73g/t

1m @ 7.11g/t



25-WEL-017 226.00 1.00 0.90

3.18





25-WEL-017 438.60 2.40 2.40 4.09

0.7m @ 6.36g/t



25-WEL-018 67.00 1.00 0.70

3.20





25-WEL-018 87.00 1.00 0.70 24.00

1m @ 24g/t 1m @ 24g/t 1m @ 24g/t 25-WEL-018 153.50 1.10 0.70

3.05





25-WEL-018 175.00 1.00 0.70 34.10

1m @ 34.1g/t 1m @ 34.1g/t 1m @ 34.1g/t 25-WEL-018 251.00 1.00 0.70 3.51 3.51





25-WEL-019 61.00 1.00 0.70 6.94

1m @ 6.94g/t



25-WEL-019 85.20 1.00 0.90 5.71

0.5m @ 8.03g/t



25-WEL-019 166.00 3.00 2.80 4.30

1m @ 9.68g/t



25-WEL-019 173.00 4.00 2.60

15.81 4m @ 15.8g/t 1m @ 48.9g/t 1m @ 48.9g/t 25-WEL-019 191.00 12.00 11.20 4.48

1m @ 5.62g/t

5.5m @ 7.69g/t 2m @ 11.2g/t

0.5m @ 11g/t 0.5m @ 15.2g/t 25-WEL-019 227.00 1.00 0.70 6.65

1m @ 6.65g/t



25-WEL-019 296.50 6.30 4.80 5.04

3.8m @ 7.53g/t 1m @ 12.7g/t

0.5m @ 23g/t 0.5m @ 23g/t 25-WEL-023 51.70 0.50 0.40 128.00

0.5m @ 128g/t 0.5m @ 128g/t 0.5m @ 128g/t 25-WEL-023 173.00 10.00 7.50 3.18

2m @ 7.46g/t

0.3m @ 6.73g/t



25-WEL-023 307.00 2.40 1.80

2.83





26-LNX-026 231.50 6.50 5.80 9.55

1.5m @ 14.7g/t

2.1m @ 16.1g/t 0.5m @ 26.6g/t

0.4m @ 47.9g/t 0.5m @ 26.6g/t

0.4m @ 47.9g/t 26-LNX-065 121.60 3.90 3.70 10.78

2.6m @ 15.5g/t 0.9m @ 39.7g/t 0.9m @ 39.7g/t 26-LNX-065 189.80 0.30 0.30

25.70 0.3m @ 25.7g/t 0.3m @ 25.7g/t 0.3m @ 25.7g/t 26-LNX-065 212.10 0.70 0.60

4.81





26-LNX-065 217.80 6.20 5.80 5.66

1.2m @ 8.72g/t

2.4m @ 6.91g/t 0.7m @ 12.3g/t

0.3m @ 16.3g/t 0.3m @ 16.3g/t 26-LNX-065 231.80 0.50 0.40 23.70

0.5m @ 23.7g/t 0.5m @ 23.7g/t 0.5m @ 23.7g/t 26-PQE-011 162.00 1.00 0.90

4.17





26-PQE-011 169.60 1.70 1.50

13.67 1.7m @ 13.7g/t 0.7m @ 23.3g/t 0.7m @ 23.3g/t 26-PQE-011 216.60 3.40 2.50 3.21

1.5m @ 6.21g/t



26-PQE-011 288.00 1.00 0.70 5.73

1m @ 5.73g/t



26-PQE-011 315.60 2.40 2.30 3.78

1m @ 6.04g/t

0.5m @ 5.04g/t



26-RDW-001 9.40 1.30 1.30 5.16

0.7m @ 8.65g/t 0.3m @ 13.1g/t

26-RDW-001 94.50 1.50 1.40 5.46

0.8m @ 8.16g/t



26-RDW-001 170.30 0.70 0.60

4.94





26-RDW-001 175.10 1.40 1.20

2.59





26-RDW-002 9.70 2.40 2.40

2.03





26-RDW-003 1.00 1.00 1.00

3.33





26-RDW-003 105.00 2.00 1.20 4.19

0.5m @ 7.82g/t

0.4m @ 7.86g/t



26-RDW-003 120.30 1.50 1.40

2.36





26-RDW-004 160.00 2.70 1.80 2.32

0.3m @ 7.38g/t

0.7m @ 5.04g/t





Table 3: MSW Near-Mine Drill Results

HOLE-ID From

(m) Core Length

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Au

(g/t)

Including

2.0g/t Au COG Including

5.0g/t Au COG Including

10.0g/t Au COG Method 26-CMP-001 43.2 1.8 1.5

2.37





Photon 26-CMP-002 36.0 23.3 22.4 1.13

0.7m @ 6.06g/t 0.7m @ 6.06g/t

Photon 26-CMP-003 37.4 31.4 25.7 1.11

1m @ 5.38g/t

3.4m @ 2.9g/t 0.3m @ 6.91g/t

1m @ 5.38g/t

0.6m @ 6.07g/t

Photon 26-CMP-003 182.0 6.5 6.3

0.46





Photon 26-CMP-003 217.0 8.3 7.8 1.12

0.3m @ 11.4g/t 0.3m @ 11.4g/t 0.3m @ 11.4g/t Photon 26-CMP-004 22.5 6.3 4.5

0.58





Photon 26-CMP-004 47.0 6.0 2.5

0.75





Photon 26-CMP-004 61.0 6.8 5.6

0.68





Photon 26-CMP-004 201.9 4.4 2.8

0.68





Photon 26-CMP-005 7.0 4.0 2.6

0.97





Photon 26-CMP-005 57.3 7.7 6.3 1.45

1m @ 4.77g/t 0.3m @ 10.4g/t 0.3m @ 10.4g/t Photon 26-CMP-005 69.8 5.0 4.1

1.05





Photon 26-CMP-006 8.0 37.4 21.5 1.84

13.6m @ 2.75g/t

2m @ 7.42g/t 3m @ 5.12g/t

1m @ 9.88g/t

Photon 26-CMP-006 143.0 10.0 9.7 0.75

0.4m @ 10g/t 0.4m @ 10g/t 0.4m @ 10g/t Photon 26-CMP-007 6.8 6.2 5.4

0.89





Photon 26-CMP-008 68.0 1.0 0.8 6.84

1m @ 6.84g/t 1m @ 6.84g/t

Photon 26-CMP-009 38.0 9.4 7.2

0.57





Photon 26-CMP-010 64.0 9.2 6.5 1.18

2.5m @ 3.78g/t 0.8m @ 8.23g/t

Photon 26-CMP-010 103.0 2.0 1.0

1.02





Photon 26-CMP-011 31.0 6.4 5.4

0.40





Photon 26-CMP-011 77.4 14.1 12.8

0.41





Photon 26-CMP-012 37.4 8.6 7.7 2.24

3.3m @ 4.68g/t 0.7m @ 14.2g/t 0.7m @ 14.2g/t Photon 26-CMP-012 53.0 17.0 12.0 0.72

1m @ 3.34g/t



Photon 26-CMP-012 120.0 7.1 6.6

0.49





Photon 26-CMP-013 26.0 8.1 7.3

0.51





Photon 26-CMP-014 83.6 10.3 9.3 3.76

6.9m @ 5.4g/t 2.7m @ 6.71g/t

1.2m @ 11.5g/t 0.5m @ 19.5g/t

0.5m @ 10.2g/t

0.5m @ 18.8g/t Photon

Table 4: MSW Underground, Deep Directional and Near-Mine Drill Hole Collars

Hole ID Coordinate X Coordinate Y Coordinate Z Azimuth Dip Depth (m) 26-CMP-001 7197.9 11687.7 5306.4 71.8 -75.2 201.0 26-CMP-002 7205.6 11638.0 5308.4 72.1 -67.57 216.0 26-CMP-003 7198.7 11581.9 5312.1 70.3 -44.45 240.0 26-CMP-004 7227.2 11539.2 5313.1 68.7 -59.58 216.0 26-CMP-005 7249.0 11490.1 5313.4 70.8 -54.84 225.0 26-CMP-006 7262.3 11444.4 5313.7 69.4 -54.07 225.0 26-CMP-007 7291.9 11404.9 5314.1 251.6 -60.02 225.0 26-CMP-008 7757.2 11234.4 5308.0 65.6 -50.20 102.0 26-CMP-009 7728.7 11297.6 5305.9 84.3 -59.82 81.0 26-CMP-010 7723.6 11296.3 5306.1 266.9 -49.07 111.0 26-CMP-011 7661.3 11348.6 5308.2 89.1 -59.67 111.0 26-CMP-012 7656.2 11348.5 5308.3 270.4 -50.43 132.0 26-CMP-013 7183.5 11252.0 5314.5 250.7 -55.04 135.0 26-CMP-014 7222.6 11211.9 5314.2 250.0 -44.96 147.0 25-NSD01-001 7707.9 15903.7 5303.5 84.1 -83.15 2097.0 25-NSD01-004W 7707.9 15903.7 5303.5 84.1 -83.15 2148.0 25-NSD02-001 7733.2 16326.3 5308.1 87.3 -84.47 2181.0 25-NSD02-002W 7733.2 16326.3 5308.1 87.3 -84.47 2214.0 25-NSD02-004W 7733.2 16326.3 5308.1 87.3 -84.47 2319.0 25-NSD02-005W 7733.2 16326.3 5308.1 87.3 -84.47 2272.9 25-NSD03-001 7770.8 16604.5 5306.7 65.0 -87.06 2379.0 25-NSD03-002W 7770.8 16604.5 5306.7 65.0 -87.06 2439.0 25-NSD03-003W 7770.8 16604.5 5306.7 65.0 -87.06 2391.1 26-NSD01-005W 7707.9 15903.7 5303.5 84.1 -83.15 2220.0 26-NSD02-006W 7733.2 16326.3 5308.1 84.1 -83.15 2337.0 26-NSD03-005W 7770.8 16604.5 5306.7 65.0 -87.06 2442.0 25-LNX-049 8844.9 11959.9 5011.1 226.2 -56.09 192.0 25-LNX-051 8847.5 11964.4 5011.0 299.7 -58.79 294.0 25-LNX-052 8847.5 11964.3 5010.9 297.3 -63.63 306.0 25-LNX-053 8847.6 11964.3 5010.9 298.1 -66.95 246.0 25-LNX-068 8216.3 14871.9 3949.8 101.3 11.26 306.0 25-LNX-069 8214.9 15021.9 3928.5 77.6 -26.24 261.0 25-LNX-070 8215.0 15021.9 3929.0 77.7 -5.74 570.0 25-LNX-071 8215.0 15021.9 3929.8 78.3 12.13 369.0 25-LNX-092 8475.2 13722.5 4707.1 91.2 -51.10 225.0 25-LNX-093 8475.2 13722.5 4707.3 91.0 -43.61 222.0 25-LNX-094 8475.2 13722.5 4707.4 90.9 -36.12 210.0 25-LNX-095 8475.3 13722.5 4707.5 90.5 -28.18 207.0 25-LNX-097 8475.5 13722.5 4707.9 90.1 -11.11 204.0 25-LNX-098 8475.5 13722.5 4708.1 90.1 -3.26 210.0 25-LNX-099 8475.5 13722.5 4708.3 89.9 3.21 234.0 25-LNX-100 8214.9 15021.3 3928.6 89.0 -26.67 246.0 25-LNX-102 8466.5 13872.8 4688.2 90.8 -41.93 240.0 25-LNX-103 8466.9 13872.8 4688.5 90.3 -20.98 240.0 25-LNX-126 8215.0 15021.3 3928.8 89.5 -12.08 240.0 25-PQE-036 8214.6 15021.9 3927.4 76.6 -71.01 435.0 25-PQE-037 8214.7 15021.9 3927.7 77.7 -60.13 387.0 25-PQE-038 8214.8 15021.9 3928.2 77.3 -45.01 288.0 25-PQE-050 8214.8 15021.3 3927.6 88.3 -71.11 420.0 25-PQE-051 8214.8 15021.3 3927.9 88.8 -62.39 366.0 25-PQE-052 8214.9 15021.3 3928.0 88.5 -53.72 306.0 25-PQE-053 8214.9 15021.3 3928.2 90.0 -44.44 279.0 25-PQE-054 8214.9 15021.3 3928.2 89.6 -35.35 252.0 25-PQE-061 8214.7 15021.3 3927.6 90.0 -74.33 423.0 25-PQE-064 8213.0 14973.0 3933.4 89.7 -64.08 375.0 25-PQE-068 8218.1 15116.3 3884.3 89.2 -70.41 405.0 25-RDW-087 8688.4 12699.4 4719.4 60.0 -43.83 252.0 25-RDW-088 8688.5 12699.5 4719.5 60.0 -36.10 240.0 25-WEL-004 7989.3 13801.4 4389.1 269.2 -23.41 222.0 25-WEL-005 7989.3 13801.4 4389.3 268.8 -15.90 213.0 25-WEL-006 7989.2 13801.4 4389.5 268.8 -10.16 363.0 25-WEL-007 7989.2 13801.4 4389.7 269.0 -3.35 216.0 25-WEL-008 7989.2 13801.4 4389.9 269.0 3.66 246.0 25-WEL-009 7989.1 13801.4 4390.3 268.6 10.49 420.0 25-WEL-010 7989.2 13801.4 4390.6 268.7 16.13 438.0 25-WEL-011 7989.1 13801.4 4391.1 268.8 23.38 420.0 25-WEL-012 7989.0 13801.4 4391.7 268.8 29.93 252.0 25-WEL-013 7989.8 13801.4 4391.8 268.6 36.77 267.0 25-WEL-017 8185.9 14413.2 4039.0 269.6 -29.64 450.0 25-WEL-018 8185.6 14411.6 4039.1 235.4 -21.88 444.0 25-WEL-019 8185.6 14411.6 4039.5 235.6 -12.34 441.0 25-WEL-023 8186.4 14414.4 4039.4 297.4 -20.62 495.0 26-LNX-026 8214.0 15022.0 3928.4 89.1 1.62 288.0 26-LNX-065 8215.0 15021.2 3929.0 90.0 -6.76 270.0 26-PQE-011 8218.1 15116.3 3884.4 89.0 -65.72 390.0 26-RDW-001 8688.6 12698.8 4719.9 71.0 -24.88 222.0 26-RDW-002 8689.0 12699.0 4719.9 75.5 -19.31 234.0 26-RDW-003 8689.1 12699.0 4720.0 76.4 -12.67 228.0 26-RDW-004 8924.0 9400.0 5144.2 103.2 -42.17 303.0

SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.