ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS CONFIRMS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED HOLDING OF SECURITIES OF EURO MANGANESE INC.

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Orion Resource Partners announced today that as previously disclosed, Orion Mine Finance Fund IV LP, an entity managed by Orion Mine Finance Management LP (collectively, "Orion"), acquired an aggregate of 22,263,733 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of Euro Manganese Inc. (the "Company"). Each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company on payment of an exercise price of C$0.225 per Share. The Warrants expire on November 28, 2026.

Orion acquired the foregoing Warrants on May 28, 2025 as consideration for certain waivers received under the convertible loan royalty agreement (the "CLRA") between the Company and Orion dated December 3, 2024. The issuance of the Warrants was approved by the shareholders of the Company on May 15, 2025. Further details regarding the acquisition of the Warrants can be found in the Notice of Annual & General Meeting of Shareholders and related Management Information Circular dated April 11, 2025 , copies of which can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Prior to the issuance of the Warrants, Orion did not own any securities of the Company. Immediately following the issuance of the Warrants, Orion owned 22,263,733 Warrants. Assuming the exercise of the Warrants on such date, on a partially diluted basis the Warrants represented approximately 13.48% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares (based on a total of 142,954,504 Common Shares being issued and outstanding immediately prior to such exercise) on May 28, 2025.

On the date hereof Orion owns 22,263,733 Warrants and no other securities of the Company. Assuming the exercise of the Warrants, Orion would beneficially own 22,263,733 Common Shares representing on a partially diluted basis 13.48% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares (based on a total of 142,954,504 Common Shares being issued and outstanding immediately prior to such exercise).

Orion acquired the Warrants as a result of the closing of the amendment to the CLRA and holds the Warrants for investment purposes. Orion has no current plan or intentions which relate to, or would result in, acquiring additional securities of the Company, disposing of securities of The Company, or any of the other actions requiring disclosure under the early warning reporting provisions of applicable securities laws. Depending on market conditions, Orion's view of the Company's prospects and other factors Orion considers relevant, Orion may acquire additional securities of the Company from time to time in the future, in the open market or pursuant to privately negotiated transactions, or may sell all or a portion of its securities of the Company.

This news release is being issued under the early warning reporting provisions of applicable securities laws. An early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available under the SEDAR+ profile of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, you may also contact Dov Lader, General Counsel of Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP at 212-596-3467. Orion Mine Finance Fund IV LP's address is PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman KY1-1104, Cayman Islands. The Company's head office is located at 709 – 700 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1G8.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature, including statements with respect to Orion's future intentions regarding the securities of the Company. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and Orion is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Orion Resource Partners