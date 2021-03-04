Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital to Deploy Novari ATC System

KINGSTON, ON, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Novari Health is pleased to announce Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) has joined the growing list of hospitals implementing its surgical wait list management and eBooking technology.

The Novari ATC software is being implemented at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. The technology is being provided as software as a service (SaaS) to the hospital and all surgical offices. The system will provide surgeons and their office staff access to a standardized electronic wait list management system and the ability to electronically coordinate the scheduling of surgeries and procedures with the hospital. The software enhances the ability for collaboration and management of pooled lists of patients waiting for surgery as well as supporting a regional view of the demand for surgical services.

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients waiting for surgery. Having a modern wait list management system complements these efforts. The implementation of the award winning Novari ATC system includes integration to OSMH's installation of Cerner and will automate the surgical booking process.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live or being implemented at dozens of hospitals and regional health authorities across five Canadian provinces.

"COVID-19 has impacted surgical wait times in much of Canada. Having a digital wait list management system was important before the pandemic. Now it's even more important".

- John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA

President Novari Health

About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres. For more information visit www.novarihealth.com.

About Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is located in Orillia, Ontario and serves the residents of North Simcoe Muskoka and beyond. OSMH is focused on ensuring a healthier future for our communities by providing high quality care closer to home. Medical, surgical and critical care, seniors healthcare services, adult mental health, and paediatric and perinatal care are among the Hospital's recognized areas of expertise. It also specializes in orthopaedic surgery and kidney care. For more information visit www.osmh.on.ca .

