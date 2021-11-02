Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Implements Novari Health Surgical Wait List Management System

KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Novari Health is pleased to announce it has completed another successful implementation of its surgical wait list management and eBooking technology. Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital is the latest Canadian hospital to implement Novari's surgical access to care technology.

The Novari ATC software has gone live at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. The technology is being provided as software as a service (SaaS) to the hospital and all surgical offices. The system provides surgeons and their office staff access to a standardized electronic wait list management system and the ability to electronically coordinate the scheduling of surgeries and procedures with the hospital. The software enhances the ability for collaboration and management of pooled lists of patients waiting for surgery as well as supporting a regional view of the demand for surgical services.

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health, and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients waiting for surgery. Having a modern wait list management system complements these efforts for all patients including those waiting for surgical and medical consults, surgery, and other procedures.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live and being implemented at dozens of hospitals and regional health authorities across Canada.

"I am thankful for the support from the Ministry of Health and Ontario Health in bringing this exciting innovation to OSMH. Modernizing our surgical scheduling services with Novari ATC will enable OSMH to continue our commitment of improving access to surgical services and reducing wait times. I want to recognize our staff and local surgeons for their outstanding effort and collaboration throughout this project and thank Novari for their partnership." - Tom Roberts, VP-Corporate Services, Chief Financial Officer, Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital

"Having a modern wait list management system in place is an essential tool to help improve wait times for surgery that were worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. My family has experienced high quality and compassionate care as surgical patients in Orillia, so I couldn't be prouder to now provide their surgical team with our access to care technologies." - John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA, President, Novari Health

About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres. For more information, visit novarihealth.com.

SOURCE Novari Health Inc.

For further information: Maddie Crothers, [email protected]