Organto Receives Approval for the Sale of Guatemalan Plant and Equipment

VANCOUVER, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V: OGO, OTC: OGOFF) ('Organto" or the "Company"). Further to its news release of March 27, 2019, Organto today announced that is has received shareholder approval and final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange for the sale of the Company's processing plant and related assets including land, buildings and processing equipment (the "Assets") located in Patzun, Chimlatenango, Guatemala, to Organizacion de Mercadeo S.A., ("Omega"). Final closing remains subject to Organto receiving certain final deliverables from Omega.

The Assets were deemed non-strategic in 2018 as a result of Organto's transition to an asset light business model. Organto's re-engineered vegetable and fruit operating platform, sources and processes a variety of fresh, value-added organic and conventional vegetable and fruit products from strategic grower and processing partners in key sourcing regions including Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Zimbabwe and Colombia, for year-round distribution to fast growing consumer markets. Organto's current distribution is centered in European markets with a focus on the development of the Organto "I am Organic" brand.

"With the shift in our foods business to an asset light business model, we felt there was no longer a strategic benefit to Organto to maintain these assets." commented Steve Bromley, Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Organto Foods Inc. "The disposal of these assets improves our balance sheet and reduces ongoing operating costs as we continue to focus on our asset light vegetable and fruit operating platform."

As per the terms of the agreement signed in March 2019, Omega acquired the Assets on an "as is" basis for consideration of USD $857,934, or approximately CDN $1,125,000. Consideration was paid via the discharge of certain loans from Omega and related parties to Organto in the amount of CDN $404,095 (USD $314,647), cancellation of 5,873,257 common shares of Organto at a deemed price of CDN $0.11 per share or CDN $646,069, and the assumption of an interest-free note payable from Omega in the amount of CDN $74,836 (USD $56,628), due on the second anniversary of the closing date, and secured by a lien on the Assets.

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders. The Organto Foods Group is an integrated provider of year-round value-added branded organic vegetables and seasonal organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using an asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health conscious consumer around the globe.

