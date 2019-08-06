Organto Provides Update as Medicannabis Receives THC Processing Licence in Colombia

Organto is the Largest Shareholder of XEBRA Brands

VANCOUVER, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV: OGO) (OTC: OGOFF) ('Organto"). Organto today announced that its former subsidiary, Medicannabis S.A.S., ("Medicannabis") has received a THC Processing Licence in Colombia, an important licence necessary to move to full cultivation, processing and ultimately exporting. On June 27, 2019, Organto announced the sale of its shares in Medicannabis to Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") for a combination of shares of Xebra, cash and forgiveness of debt, which is subject to shareholder and TSX approval. Prior to this Agreement, Organto owned 100% of the outstanding shares of Medicannabis, a privately held Colombian company focused on the development of medicinal cannabis. Xebra is an emerging, privately held Canadian cannabis company developing high-margin cannabis-based consumer products, with a major focus on cannabis infused beverages. Xebra intends to seek a public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

XEBRA also announced the closing of the acquisitions of Elements Bioscience and Sativa Group Bioscience in Mexico; companies that are applicants for approval of various CBD cannabis products. These acquisitions coupled with the closing last month of a CDN$2.3 million private placement has positioned Xebra to become an important emerging player in the cannabis business in Colombia and Mexico.

"We are excited to be a significant shareholder of Xebra Brands, providing Organto with an important asset for the future," commented Steve Bromley, Organto's Chair and Interim CEO. "We believe the continued execution of their business plan should create tremendous shareholder value that will also benefit Organto's shareholders," added Mr. Bromley.

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders. The Organto Foods Group is an integrated provider of year-round value-added branded organic vegetables and seasonal organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using an asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health conscious consumer around the globe.

For further information: Investor Relations, 604-634-0970, 1-888-818-1364, info@organto.com

