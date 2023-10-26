HADLIMA ® 40 mg/0.4 mL offers a higher concentration compared to HADLIMA ® 40 mg/0.8 mL

The availability of both low and high concentration citrate-free options will help enhance patient care for Canadians through more treatment options, while reinforcing Organon's commitment towards biosimilars

KIRKLAND, QC, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Organon Canada, a subsidiary of Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a focus on women's health, today announced the availability of HADLIMA® (adalimumab), a biosimilar for Humira* (adalimumab), in a high-concentration, citrate free (40 mg/0.4 mL) version. The launch of the new higher concentration formulation (40 mg/0.4 mL) (compared to HADLIMA® 40 mg/0.8 mL) offers physicians and patients with more options for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis (AS), psoriatic arthritis, adult Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, adult and adolescent hidradenitis suppurativa, plaque psoriasis, adult and pediatric uveitis.1

"The launch of a citrate-free, high concentration formulation of HADLIMA® means more access to advanced treatment options for Canadians experiencing certain chronic autoimmune conditions, including inflammatory bowel diseases," said Dr. Peter Lakatos, Gastroenterologist at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) and Professor of Medicine at McGill University.

With this launch, the company reinforces its commitment of offering patients more treatment options and reducing healthcare costs by increasing access to biosimilars. HADLIMA® was previously approved by Health Canada as a low-concentration formulation (40 mg/0.8 mL) in May 2018 and subsequently in a high-concentration (40 mg/0.4 mL) in December 2022.2

"The launch of citrate-free high concentration HADLIMA® is important for biosimilars in Canada and for Canadians gaining expanded access to treatment options," said Michael Casia, President and Managing Director, Organon Canada. "Organon Canada is committed to the continued expansion of its biosimilar portfolio, helping to strengthen our healthcare system and support patients in need."

HADLIMA® was developed and manufactured by Organon's collaborator Samsung Bioepis which also developed and manufactured its other biosimilars portfolio including Ontruzant®, Aybintio®, Brenzys® and Renflexis®.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon offers more than 60 medicines and products in women's health in addition to a growing biosimilars business and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. Organon's existing products produce strong cash flows that support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women's health and biosimilars. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets. Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

1 Hadlima Product Monpgraph. Available at: https://www.organon.com/canada-en/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2021/10/Hadlima-PM_E.pdf Accessed on October 4, 2023. 2 Health Canada. Notice of Compliance Search Results, available at: https://health-products.canada.ca/noc-ac/nocInfo?no=20841. Accessed on October 4, 2023.

