Organika Takes Electrolytes Beyond the Powder Aisle With New Sparkling Electrolytes

The Canadian wellness brand brings its hydration expertise to a zero-sugar, caffeine-free sparkling drink with magnesium glycinate and prebiotic fibre

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Organika, a Canadian wellness brand with an established leadership position in powdered hydration, today announced the launch of Sparkling Electrolytes, its first ready-to-drink beverage and a significant expansion of its healthy hydration platform.

The launch builds on Organika's fast-growing powdered hydration business and its 2024 BrandSpark Best New Product Award in the Functional Beverage category, and extends its established hydration platform to a chilled, grab-and-go format designed to enrich everyday moments, beyond the gym or playing field.

Organika Sparkling Electrolytes cans in Raspberry, Lemon Lime and Pineapple Passion flavours

Sparkling Electrolytes' formula is designed to help maintain water and electrolyte balance and contribute to muscle function; it combines 290 mg of electrolytes per 355 mL can, including magnesium (from magnesium glycinate), potassium and sodium, plus Fibersol® prebiotic fibre.

Sparkling Electrolytes launches in three refreshing flavours: Raspberry, Lemon Lime and Pineapple Passion Fruit, with zero sugar, no caffeine, no artificial sweeteners and only 10 calories.

"Electrolytes have largely lived in powders and traditional sports drinks. We wanted to take what Organika has learned in hydration and build it into something people would genuinely want to pull out of the fridge," said Teresa Fallico, Senior Manager, Innovation at Organika. "Every ingredient had to earn its place to keep function first, without compromising the drinking experience."

"Sparkling Electrolytes gives us a completely new way to bring hydration into everyday moments, creating a new choice between traditional sports drinks and plain sparkling water: light refreshment with purposeful functionality," added Fallico.

As part of the launch, Organika kicked off its "Your Daily Spark" campaign which includes an activation at SoulRise Festival with over 20,000 guests on August 29th as well as programming with local movement studios across Vancouver.

Sparkling Electrolytes supports the company's long-term ambition to build a broader healthy hydration platform around taste, function, convenience and everyday use.

About Organika

Founded in Vancouver in 1990, Organika is a Canadian wellness company on a mission to help people live healthier by making science-backed wellness easier to understand and use in everyday life. Across hydration, collagen, supplements and functional nutrition, Organika combines purposeful formulation, rigorous quality standards and practical education to help people make more confident wellness choices. Organika's electrolyte drink mix was named 2024 Product of the Year Canada in the Functional Beverage category. The company is the official hydration partner of Athletics Canada, Canada Running Series and a partner of PWHL Vancouver Goldeneyes. Learn more at organika.com.

SOURCE Organika Health Products Inc.

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