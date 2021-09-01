Orford Updates 2021 Exploration Activity on its Qiqavik Gold Project

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, "The successful delineation of a southern cut of the glacial gold in till dispersion train has given Orford the focus it needed. The strike extensive and thick IP Lake Shear Corridor appears to be the source for the high gold in till dispersion anomaly discovered in 2019. We are extremely encouraged by what we have seen in some drill holes visually and are eager to receive the analytical results".

Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. Till gold grain results from IOS Geoscientific, total gold grain is coarse(+50um) plus fine (-50um). Grab samples labeled in g/t Au are 2021 rush assay results.

The IPLS has been traced at surface for over 7 kilometres and varies in its surface thickness expression from 125 to 375 metres. The Shear remains open to the East and West. The shear is hosted by metamorphosed volcano-sedimentary rocks and is flanked to the south in some of its more westerly portions by an iron formation, or possibly several iron formations which themselves are variably gold mineralized and silicified. Three high-grade boulder trains occur north of the IPLS (Figure 1). In 2019, 153 till samples were collected to the north of the IPLS to aid in determining the potential source of the high-grade boulder trains. Till samples were sent to IOS Geoscientific for gold grain counting using the ARTGoldTM method.

In early July 2021 an additional 85 large till samples (7kg) were collected. 45 were sent to IOS Geoscientific and 40 to CF Mineral Research for gold grain counting. Till results from both labs (shown in Figure 1) have provided a cut off to the south of the IPLS, suggesting that the IPLS is the likely source for 2 or 3 the high-grade boulder trains and gold grain in till anomaly previously observed. A further 407 samples were taken to the east and west of the central area of the IPLS and around the property and have been sent for analysis and Orford awaits those results.

Follow up exploration in early July 2021, of the Annick boulder train up-ice (toward the south west), has identified additional gold bearing samples which were sent for rush assays. Results reported up to 97.5 g/t gold (Figure 1). Mineralization in the Annick trend boulders consists of pyrite and arsenopyrite, sometimes forming massive veins, in grey quartz containing vugs and well-formed quartz crystals in places. The Annick trend type of samples has now been traced for 2.5 kilometres. In several places along the trend, mineralized quartz vein boulders are large measuring up to 2 metres in in length, depth and width ( Figure 2) and are angular. The Annick trend may represent a late brittle structure trending Az020 degrees which is sub parallel to the ice direction (N30 degrees), and that the Annick boulder train is the surface expression of this vein system as opposed to a dispersion train from a point source to the south. The boulder train appears to offset from its source but not likely by a great distance considering its consistency over 2.5 kilometres. Further work around the Annick Trend will focus on testing this concept.

In July 2021, Orford contracted Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. to perform a 1323 line-km time domain electromagnetic (TDEM) and magnetic survey using the ProspecTEM TDEM system and Geometrics G-822A Airborne Magnetometer system. The survey was completed at 50 metre line spacing over the eastern IPLS and at 100 metre spacing on the less explored, western part of the IPLS. Preliminary results from the surveys show previously unknown structures and conductors associated with and adjacent to the IPLS (Figure 3). Results of the survey have been used in conjunction with historical and newly collected till and grab samples data to assist in identifying structures, geology and conductors that may be associated with gold mineralizing events along the IPLS. This survey has been ground checked with geological mapping and very low frequency (VLF) survey lines.

2021 Drilling

To date in 2021 approximately 1,500 metres have been drilled testing various locations along what we believe is the most interesting 3.8 kilometre strike of the IPLS (Table 1, Figure 3). Assays are outstanding for all drill intersections. The most visually interesting intercept was observed in hole QK-21-007 which intercepted a 2.0 metre, silicified, brecciated shear zone (from 76.55 to 78.55 metres downhole), containing 3-5% pyrite and 0.5-1% arsenopyrite (Figure 4). Handheld X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy (XRF) anomalies include arsenic and antimony which is consistent with mineralized, gold bearing boulders found at the western end of the IPLS. Drill hole QK-21-06 intersected sulphide iron formation with pyrite, arsenopyrite and strong shearing in two intersections. Drill hole QK-21-003 intersected sulphide iron formation and a section of strong shearing, sericte/fuchsite alteration along with some veining, pyrite and arsenopyrite mineralization. Significantly intense shearing was seen in holes 1- 3, and 6 - 8 along with veining.

In addition to the holes presented in Table 1, 2 to 3 more holes will be completed before the end of the program in mid September.

Table 1: Summary of 2021 drillholes (shearing, alteration, veining, or mineralization)

Hole Name UtmE UtmN AZ DIP L(m) Target 21-QK-001 480025 6821251 180 -45 198 Head of high gold grain tills, source of high-grade quartz vein boulders 21-QK-002 480418 6821166 192 -45 303 Intersection of IPLS and cross cutting Az325 structure 21-QK-003 477566 6820531 310 -45 219 Intersection of IPLS and Annick Trend 21-QK-004 477423 6820287 293 -45 87 Sisor hole at the crater, large boulders on Annick Trend 21-QK-005 477371 6820312 113 -45 51 Sisor hole at the crater, large boulders on Annick Trend 21-QK-006 478689 6820832 130 -45 219 Oblique section on South part of IPLS. Includes change of conductivity on EM

cdcr+local low mag visible on FVD and Full tilt mags. 21-QK-007 478809 6820731 130 -45 192 Oblique section on South part of IPLS. See prop-09 21-QK-008 477319 6820748 130 -45 213 Follow up on Hole 3, possible structure of Annick Trend with IPLS









1482



About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec.

Orford's assets in the Nunavik region of Northern Quebec include the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik property is an emerging camp located in the Northern Group of the Cape smith belt. Qiqavik covers over 390km2 of Proterozoic greenstone belt and hosts multiple large through going structures. Less than five months of field work on the ground has resulted in the discovery of a multitude of high grade grab samples up to 648 g/t Au (Figure 1). In 2019 drilling. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. In January 2021, Orford entered into an earn-in agreement whereby Wyloo Metals can earn up to 80% of the West Raglan Project for total expenditures of $25.0 million over 7 years.

In 2020, Orford acquired three new property positions (Over 20,000ha) in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America.

Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM.

To view further details about the Orford's exploration projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The technical information presented in this release was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43 101.

2021 Grab samples

Sample shipments are sealed and shipped to ALS Geochemistry, Val-d'Or, Québec. All gold assays reported were obtained by standard fire-assaying-AA finish on 50-gram nominal weight for core samples and 30-gram nominal weight for grab samples or by gravimetric finish in the case of overlimits (method Au-AA26, Au-AA25 and Au-GRA22) at ALS Geochemistry, Val-d'Or, Quebec. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including copper and silver, using a four-acid method with an ICP-AES finish (method ME-ICP61a) at ALS Geochemistry, Vancouver, BritishColombia. Overlimits were analyzed by four-acid method with an ICP-OES or AAS finish (Method OG62). Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are inserted at a minimum of 10% and 5% for core and grab samples respectively for QA/QC purposes in addition to those inserted by the lab. A subset of samples has not yet been sent for a verification assay at another lab. ALS Geochemistry comply with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2005.

Till Samples (IOS)

Till samples were collected on Qiqavik by collecting 7kg of till from frost boils. Samples were sent to IOS Chicoutimi where samples are described logged and photographed. Wet sieving is applied along with a falcon concentrator. Gravimetric separation is applied using ARTGoldTM fluidized bed to recover gold grains. The > 50 µm material is examined using a research grade Leica M205C apochromatic stereomicroscope to count gold grains and other minerals of interest. Grains of interest are picked and are mounted on a glass slide using a double-sided adhesive tape to confirm their nature with the scanning electron microscope (SEM). Although identification success rate is in excess of 95%, a second visual sorting is systematically performed on one in every ten samples as part of the quality assurance program. As part of the quality control, a second concentrate is collected from the fluidized bed tails and processed for gold grain counts, for 10.5% of the sample population The analytical results of these replicates were added with the initial microconcentrates. The finer fraction of the superconcentrates (< 50 µm) is dusted on a 4 x 4 cm double sided tape to form a monolayer of grains, to be submitted to ARTGold™ counting by an automated SEM to detect gold particles in the fine fraction (< 50 μm) of the concentrate.

