Orford Reports Multiple Successive Gold Zones in Joutel Eagle hole 23-JE-017, Including Two Intervals of 5.0 g/t over 2.3 and 2.5 metres

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Orford Mining Corporation (TSXV: ORM) (Orford) is pleased to report that it continues to receive thick mineralized gold intervals from its 2023 Drill program on the Joutel Eagle Property in Northern Quebec. Hole 23-JE-017 intersected multiple thick gold zones such as 1.4 g/t gold over 9.9 metres including 5.0 g/t over 2.3 metres, 1.4 g/t over 17.6 metres including 5.0 g/t over 2.5 metres and 0.80 g/t over 21.3 metres (Table 1, Figure 1).

Figure 1: Map of the Joutel Eagle South Gold Zone Showing New Results and Completed Drilling. All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information. Information on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of the potential on Orford’s Joutel Eagle Property1,2,3,4 (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation)

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, "The continued strong results from the 2023 drill campaign on our Joutel Eagle property continue to indicate the tremendous potential value in the South Gold Zone. The multiple thick intersections in hole 23-JE-017 improves the continuity of gold grade and thickness across the South Gold zone. We will review the results received from the 2023 drill program and will start to plan a follow up drill program."

Table 1: Highlight of Joutel Eagle Drill hole assays received to date. All drilling intervals are downhole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information. Composited intervals above 0.5g/t Au are reported based on a cut-off of 0.2g/t with maximum internal dilution of 2m.

Hole number From To Interval (m) Au g/t 23-JE-009 56.73 57.05 0.3 1.2 23-JE-017 58.1 58.6 0.5 1.5 23-JE-017 78.1 83.5 5.4 0.5 including 82.8 83.5 0.7 1.3 23-JE-017 99.4 102.4 3.0 2.8 including 100.0 101.3 1.3 5.3 23-JE-017 116.84 120.58 3.7 1.4 including 119.4 119.7 0.3 13.4 23-JE-017 124.72 134.58 9.9 1.4 including 127.3 129.7 2.3 5.0 including 129.2 129.7 0.5 20.7 23-JE-017 141.32 158.87 17.6 1.4 including 151.0 153.5 2.5 5.0 23-JE-017 163.24 184.5 21.3 0.8

The Joutel Eagle Property is located along the fertile Casa-Berardi Structural Zone and historical Eagle-Telbel Mine Trend in the Abitibi Greenstone belt. A total of 14 holes and 2,535 metres (Table 3) have been drilled in 2023. This drilling program has tested a 400 metre strike lenght of the South Gold Zone (Figure 1) Orford's drilling results received to date both in the 20221 and preliminary 20231,2,3,4 drilling results have shown that the South Gold Zone hosts higher grade gold over wider intersections than had been reported historically.

_____________________________ 1 Orford Mining News Release dated June 7, 2022. 2 Orford Mining News Release dated March 30, 2023 3 Orford Mining News Release dated April 20, 2023 4 Orford Mining News Release dated April 20, 2023

Table 2: Status of Assay Results Received from the 2023 Joutel Eagle Drilling Program (SGZ=South Gold Zone)

Hole Number Assay Reported

(%) Area 23-JE-004 100 SGZ 23-JE-005 100 SGZ 23-JE-006 100 North Horizon 23-JE-007 100 North Horizon 23-JE-008 91.2 SGZ 23-JE-009 88 SGZ 23-JE-010 91.3 SGZ 23-JE-011 0 SGZ 23-JE-012 0 SGZ 23-JE-013 0 SGZ 23-JE-014 12.8 SGZ 23-JE-015 54.5 SGZ 23-JE-016 0 SGZ 23-JE-017 100 SGZ

Table 3: Joutel Eagle: South Gold Zone Drill Hole Coordinates (UTM NAD83 Zone 17)

Hole ID X Y Length (m) Azimuth Dip 23-JE-004 684302 5490470 195 30 60 23-JE-005 684216 5490520 159 30 60 23-JE-006 684258 5490757 163 30 50 23-JE-007 684207 5490640 252 30 50 23-JE-008 684172 5490545 192 30 55 23-JE-009 684129 5490570 159 30 60 23-JE-010 684073 5490571 156 30 60 23-JE-011 684029 5490597 155 30 60 23-JE-012 684345 5490445 219 30 60 23-JE-013 684389 5490420 189 30 60 23-JE-014 684303 5490462 156 30 50 23-JE-015 684324 5490458 159 30 60 23-JE-016 684159 5490522 162 30 55 23-JE-017 684303 5490462 219 58 57





2535 Total m



Assays

Sample shipments were sealed and shipped to AGAT Laboratories, Val-d'Or, Québec. All gold assays reported were obtained by standard fire assay on 50 gram nominal weight with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish or by gravimetric finish in the case of overlimit and on request (methods 202551 and 202564) at AGAT Laboratories, Mississauga, Ontario. All samples were also analyzed for multi-elements, including copper and silver, using a four-acid method with an ICP-OES finish (method 201070) at AGAT Laboratories, Mississauga, Ontario.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are inserted at a minimum of 10% for QA/QC purposes in addition to those inserted by the lab. A subset of samples has not yet been sent for a verification assay at another lab. AGAT Laboratories are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada and found to comply with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

About the Joutel Eagle Property

The property is situated just to the northwest of Agnico Eagle's past producing Eagle-Telbel operation which produced in excess of 1.1 Moz of gold4 from 1974 to 1993. The Joutel Eagle property covers 11 km of the Casa Berardi structural zone south splay (CBSZ) which is associated with several gold deposits and, together with our McClure East property, gives Orford over 17 km coverage on the prolific CBSZ). The Joutel Eagle Property sits to the north of Orford's 100% owned Joutel South Property and to the west of Orford's 100% owned McClure East property. Information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties. On November 30, 2021 Orford announced that it had entered an option to acquire 100% of the 50 square kilometer Joutel Eagle Project from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (OTCQX International: GLBXF) (Frankfurt: G1MM).

____________________________ 4 Système d'information géominière of Québec "SIGEOM", Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. April 20, 2020 DV93-01

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold and critical mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik, West Raglan and lithium exploration projects comprising a land package totaling over 111,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan Project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. In early 2023 Orford acquired large claim blocks targeting Lithium in the Nunavik Region. These lithium claim blocks have been carefully selected as having promising lithium potential after an exhaustive compilation of available data. Orford also has four property positions in the Joutel region of the Abitibi District of Northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St- Jean P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The historical assays referred to in this release and shown in this figure were obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, and West Raglan, properties.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

