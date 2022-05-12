Orford Reports Encouraging Preliminary Drill Results from Joutel Eagle Gold Property

Confirmation of the location of the Historical "South Gold" mineralization system on the Joutel Eagle Property (Table 1)

Grades of up to 10.8 g/t Au over 0.84 metres included in a wider interval were intersected in drill hole 22-JE-002 (Table 1). This is higher than those reported historically from the system in nearby hole 82-02 which reported up to 5.5g/t Au over 1.43 metres from 170.32 to 171.75 metres 1 .

included in a wider interval were intersected in drill hole 22-JE-002 (Table 1). This is higher than those reported historically from the system in nearby hole 82-02 which reported up to 5.5g/t Au over 1.43 metres from 170.32 to 171.75 metres . Higher grade sections are associated with quartz veining occur within broader lower grade intervals with abundant disseminated sulphides. Such intervals include 9.35 metres grading 2.20 g/t, and 7.13 metres grading 1.70 g/t in hole 22-JE-002 (Table 1) .

Table 1: Highlight of Joutel Eagle Drill hole assays received to date. All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information. Intervals were reported with a cut-off of 0.5g/t Au and a maximum of 2 metres internal dilution .

(M) Au (g/t) 22-JE-001 38.27 38.58 0.31 0.51 22-JE-001 72.74 73.15 0.41 0.61 22-JE-001 100 100.5 0.5 1.26 22-JE-001 206.41 207.29 0.88 0.80 22-JE-001 213.09 213.74 0.65 2.00 22-JE-002 158.25 160.6 2.35 2.37 22-JE-002 173.34 182.69 9.35 2.20 including 173.34 174.21 0.87 5.04 including 174.21 174.94 0.73 8.78 including 178.7 179.54 0.84 10.8 22-JE-002 192.85 199.98 7.13 1.70 including 193.57 195 1.43 4.91 including 194.27 195 0.73 6.36 22-JE-002 213.16 215.5 2.34 0.57

____________________________________ 1 Report Number GM39763. Report number assigned to historical work in the Système d'information géominière of Québec "SIGEOM", Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources https://sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca/

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, "The Joutel Eagle property's South Gold Zone has proven that it is more auriferous than historically reported. We are very encouraged by both the high grades intersected but also by the thick lower grades intersections at such shallow depths. We anticipate a follow up drilling program once all the analytical results back.

Table 2: Assay Results Received To-Date by Hole

Hole Number Number of Samples Assays Received % 22-JE-001 280 280 100% 22-JE-002 273 65 24% 22-JE-003 188 4 2%

Table 3: Joutel Eagle: South Gold Zone Drill Hole Co-Ordinates (UTM And 83 Zone 17)

Total Drilled to Date (metres) 688





The locations of historical holes used for 2022 drill targeting was estimated based on historical georeferenced maps, historical aerial imagery and the location of 3 historical casings found on the property. As a result, the first hole 22-JE-001 was drilled too far to the south and did not reach the desired target/stratigraphy at the estimated depth. Holes 22-JE-002 and 22-JE-003 did intersect the desired stratigraphy reported in historical hole 82-02 and 80-192 respectively. Note that historical hole 80-19 contained many intervals of redacted assay results. Orford awaits results for the remaining outstanding assays in holes 22-JE-002 and 22-JE-003 (Table 2) before deciding on next steps and remains encouraged by the widespread mineralization associated with sulfides and quartz veining.

Assays

Sample shipments were sealed and shipped to AGAT Laboratories, Val-d'Or, Québec. All gold assays reported were obtained by standard fire-assaying on 50-gram nominal weight with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish or by gravimetric finish in the case of overlimit and on request (methods 202551 and 202564) at AGAT Laboratories, Mississauga, Ontario. All samples were also analyzed for multi-elements, including copper and silver, using a four-acid method with an ICP-OES finish (method 201070) at AGAT Laboratories, Mississauga, Ontario.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are inserted at a minimum of 10% for QA/QC purposes in addition to those inserted by the lab. A subset of samples has not yet been sent for a verification assay at another lab. AGAT Laboratories are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada and found to comply with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

___________________________________ 2 Report Numbers GM39763 and GM36699 respectively. Report number assigned to historical work in the Système d'information géominière of Québec "SIGEOM", Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources https://sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca/

About the Joutel Eagle Property

The property is situated just to the northwest of Agnico Eagle's past producing Eagle -Telbel operation which produced in excess of 1.1 Moz of gold3 from 1974 to 1993. The Joutel Eagle property covers 11 km of the Casa Berardi structural zone south splay (CBSZ) which is associated with several gold deposits and, together with our McClure East property, gives Orford over 17 km coverage on the prolific CBSZ (Figure 1). The Joutel Eagle Property sits to the north of Orford's 100% owned Joutel South Property and to the west of Orford's 100% owned McClure East property. Information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties. On November 30, 2021 Orford announced that it had entered an option to acquire 100% of the 50 square kilometre Joutel Eagle Project from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (OTCQX International: GLBXF) (Frankfurt: G1MM).

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are located in two areas the Cape Smith Belt in the Nunavik region and the Joutel region of the Abitibi district. The Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprise a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 50 km mineralized trend.Orford has acquired four property positions (Joutel – Eagle, McClure East, Joutel – South and Joutel – Omega) totaling 26,815 hectares in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of Northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties. To view further details about the Orford's Projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, and West Raglan, properties.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward- looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

