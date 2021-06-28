Orford Receives Encouraging Results from the Overburden Sampling Program on its McClure East Gold Property

On March 22 nd , 2021, Orford announced that it had completed the reverse circulation ("RC") overburden drilling program on its Joutel South and McClure East properties. Twenty-five holes were completed on McClure East and 7 holes and 9 pits on Joutel South which resulted in the collection of 131 till samples and 37 bedrock (chip) samples.

Gold grain counts from till samples collected just above the bedrock ("basal till sample") show high gold grain counts with 3 holes located close to newly identified structures on the McClure property yielding above 60% pristine gold grains (Figure 1). These results confirm the historical gold in overburden anomaly (30,000 ppb / 8 gold grains1) in the southwestern part of the property and have identified a new anomaly in the southwestern part of the property which may be a proximal source (Figure 1).

David Christie, commented "We are extremely encouraged to have confirmed the historic gold in till anomaly in the southeastern part of the McClure East property. The potential source of this gold in till anomaly along with a new anomaly in the southwestern part of the property, appears to be proximal based on the pristine gold grain counts and the source could be the newly identified structures that appear to splay from the prolific Casa Berardi Deformation Zone. We will evaluate the next steps towards discovery on the McClure East property in the coming weeks."

___________________________________ 1 Système d'information géominière of Québec "SIGEOM", Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources GM45960 and GM49244

Figure 1: Gold Grain Counts from the McClure East Property from the till sample collected just above the Bedrock (basal till sample). Red circles show 3 holes with high basal till sample counts and a high proportion of pristine grains.(CBDZ -Casa Berardi deformation zone, south splay)

Overburden Sampling - RC Drilling and Pitting Program

Twenty-five RC holes were completed on the McClure East property to follow up on a historical RC drilling gold in till anomaly on the southeastern part of the property which reported up to 30g/t Au in overburden material2 (Figure 1), and to test the westward down-ice extent of the property (glacial transport direction is to the south). All till samples collected by RC drilling were sent to IOS Geoscientific for gold grain counting (ARTGoldTM). All bedrock samples were sent to IOS Geoscientific for petrology work to confirm the preliminary visual observations of rock type and alteration with a split sent concurrently to SGS for multi-element assays including gold. All results have been received, except for petrology which is outstanding.

Interesting mineralization and alteration were noted visually in bedrock chips from several holes which included the presence of pyrite, and arsenopyrite mineralization, quartz veining and possible hematite, ankerite and epidote alteration (Holes: ME-21-11, ME-21-10, ME-21-16, ME-21-20, ME-21-19, Figure 2). The result of gold assays in bedrock, which reported up to 43ppb Au on the McClure Property, are shown in Figure 1.

____________________________ 2 Système d'information géominière of Québec "SIGEOM" , Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources GM45960 and GM49244

Gold grain counts from till sample above the bedrock (basal till sample) show high gold grain counts with above 60% pristine gold grains for three holes which suggests a proximal source (holes shown with red circles in Figure 1). These results confirm the historical gold in overburden anomaly in the southeastern part of the property and have identified a new anomaly in the southwestern part of the property. All three anomalous holes are within 500 metres of newly identified structures which were defined using the magnetic maps produced from the recent airborne MAG-EM survey.

In November 2020, Orford completed a till sampling program on its Joutel South property in areas of relatively shallow overburden cover. This program consisted of using an excavator to dig small pits (up to 5m deep) to take samples of till material just under the overlying clay. Nine till samples were collected from pits. In February and March 2021, seven additional locations on Joutel South were drilled and sampled by RC drilling. Till was encountered in all holes. All till samples were sent to IOS Geoscientific for gold grain counting (ARTGoldTM). Two samples on the eastern part of the property reported over 50 gold grains with over 50% pristine grains (Figure 2). Additional information from RC drilling on the northern part of the property will be required to understand the regional contribution to the gold grain results on Joutel South, however the high proportion of pristine grains from two holes in the east are encouraging with respect to identifying a proximal source.

Figure 2: Gold grain counts for samples below the clay (in all but two RC holes, this is the basal sample). Labels show "NA" for gold in bedrock assay for pits where bedrock was not collected.

The historical information shown in this news release was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43 101.

About the McClure East and Joutel South Property

The McClure East & Joutel South properties are located within the Joutel Volcanic Complex (JVC) of the Harricana-Turgeon volcano-sedimentary belt, which is the most northwesterly element of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt that includes the prolific Matagami, Brouillan, Joutel and Casa Berardi mining districts. The McClure East property is located on the eastern end of the underexplored extension of the Joutel trend (southern splay of the Casa Berardi deformation zone, "CBDZ") that hosts both Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd.'s (AEM-T) founding gold mines (Eagle and Telbel) which produced in excess of 1.1Moz of gold3 . All commercial operations in the region had closed by 1993. The information presented here from neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's Properties.

_______________________ 3 Système d'information géominière of Québec "SIGEOM", Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. April 20,2020

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec.

Orford's assets in the Nunavik region of Northern Quebec include the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. In January 2021, Orford entered into an earn-in agreement whereby Wyloo Metals can earn up to 80% of the West Raglan Project for total expenditures of $25.0 million over 7 years.

In 2020, Orford acquired three new property positions (Over 20,000ha) in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America.

Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM.

To view further details about Orford's exploration projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The historical technical information presented in this release was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

The work program at Joutel was supervised by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance (QA/QC) program. Contract IOS personnel logged all samples on-site prior to sealing and shipping. Bedrock samples were first sent to IOS Chicoutimi where a split sample for petrology was taken and the rest was shipped to Amos, Quebec for QA/QC preparation and dispatching to SGS Canada Inc. in Val-d'Or, Québec. All gold assays reported were obtained by standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish (method GE_FAA50V5). All samples were also analyzed for multi-elements, including copper and silver, using a four-acid digestion method with an ICP-AES finish (method GE_ICP40Q12) and also analyzed for tellurium by four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish (GE_IMS40Q12) at SGS Canada Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario. Overlimits were analyzed by four-acid digestion method with an ICP-AES finish (method GE_ICP40Q100).

Drill program design, QA/QC and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are inserted at a minimum of 10% for core samples for QA/QC purposes in addition to those inserted by the lab. A subset of samples has not yet been sent for a verification assay at another lab. SGS Canada Inc. is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada and found to comply with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2005.

Till samples were collected on site by IOS personnel and sent to IOS Chicoutimi where samples are described logged and photographed. Wet sieving is applied along with a falcon concentrator. Gravimetric separation is applied using ARTGoldTM fluidized bed to recover gold grains. The > 50 µm material is examined using a research grade Leica M205C apochromatic stereomicroscope to count gold grains and other minerals of interest. Grains of interest are picked and are mounted on a glass slide using adouble-sided adhesive tape to confirm their nature with the scanning electron microscope (SEM). Although identification success rate is in excess of 95%, a second visual sorting is systematically performed on one in every ten samples as part of the quality assurance program. As part of the quality control, a second concentrate is collected from the fluidized bed tails and processed for gold grain counts, for 10.5% of the sample population The analytical results of these replicates were added with the initial microconcentrates. The finer fraction of the superconcentrates (< 50 µm) is dusted on a 4 x 4 cm double sided tape to form a monolayer of grains, to be submitted to ARTGold™ counting by an automated SEM to detect gold particles in the fine fraction (< 50 μm) of the concentrate.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, and West Raglan, properties.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Orford Mining Corporation

For further information: David Christie, President and CEO, 2 St. Clair Avenue West, 18th Floor, Toronto, ON M4V 1L5, T: 647-255-8037, www.orfordmining.com

