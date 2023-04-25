Orford Prepares Lithium Pegmatite Targeting in advance of launching its first Exploration Program for Lithium on its Nunavik Lithium Properties

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - On February 6th 2023 Orford Mining Corporation ("Orford") (TSXV: ORM) announced it had completed an extensive review of government geochemical and mapping data in the Nunavik region of Northern Quebec and with first mover advantage, staked 1115 claims totaling 455 km2 with lithium pegmatite potential (Figure 1 & 2). These properties have never been explored for lithium despite showing very anomalous geochemistry in grab samples in government mapping data and lake bottom sediments. Grab samples on these properties reported up to 218 ppm Li, 27 ppm Ta, 67 ppm Cs, and Rb up to 560 ppm1. Orford will undertake its first lithium-specific exploration program in the summer of 2023.

Figure 1: Map of Orford Mining Nunavik Region Critical Metals North Group of Exploration Properties shown on Regional Geology and Digital Elevation Model. Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. The MRN Data contained in this release were obtained from Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (“MRN”) and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101 (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation) Figure 2: Plan Map of Orford Mining Nunavik Region Critical Metals South Group of Exploration Properties Regional Geology and DEM. Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. The MRN Data contained in this release were obtained from Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (“MRN”) and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101 (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation)

Orford has launched a property-wide remote sensing study of its Nunavik Lithium properties using ASTER, Airbus SPOT, Sentinel-2 and Polar DEM Satellite data ("Remote Sensing"). Using these multispectral remote sensing datasets will provide improved lithological mapping and potentially identify Li-bearing micas and Li-bearing pegmatites. The goal of this work is to aid in improving the geologic resolution (as high as 1.5m pixels in the case of Airbus Spot coverage) and to use the resultant higher resolution geological map along with newly identified lithium prospective targets for field follow-up.

Field work will begin in July and continue through August 2023 with focus on field verification of:

Lithium and pathfinder element anomalies in rock.

Previously mapped pegmatites on the Nunavik Lithium Properties documented in the MERN database.

Targets generated by the new 2023 remote sensing study.

Field teams will be equipped with portable analyzers to obtain instantaneous lithium and pathfinder element determinations and work towards rapid lithium pegmatite discoveries.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, "We believe the properties Orford has acquired for lithium potential in Nunavik have tremendous potential and the remote sensing study will enhance our ability to quickly delineate that potential. Recent events in some countries in the world with respect to nationalizing lithium production will only expediate the need to find alternative sources of lithium in Canada. We are excited about taking the first exploration step on our Nunavik Lithium Properties with the remote sensing study and the ground work that will follow."

____________________________ 1Gouvernment of Québec Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources Naturelles (MERN) General Direction of Géologie Québec SIGEOM https://sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca/

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold and critical mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik, West Raglan and lithium exploration projects comprising a land package totaling over 111,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan Project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. In early 2023 Orford acquired large claim blocks targeting lithium in the Nunavik Region. These lithium claim blocks have been carefully selected as having promising lithium potential after an exhaustive compilation of available data. Orford also has four property positions in the Joutel region of the Abitibi District of Northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

To view further details about Orford's exploration projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com .

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The technical information presented in this release was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, and West Raglan, properties.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward- looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Orford Mining Corporation

For further information: David Christie, President and CEO, 2 St. Clair Avenue West, 18th Floor, Toronto, ON M4V 1L5, T: 647-255-8037, www.orfordmining.com