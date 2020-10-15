Orford Mining Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Orford Mining Corporation ("Orford") (TSXV: ORM) is pleased to announce the results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today.

At the meeting, the shareholders of Orford Mining elected David Christie, Mark Goodman, Ben Pullinger, Lawrence Smith and Peter MacPhail as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

The shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and in favour of the company's Stock Option Plan.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford commented, "Orford would like to thank the significant contributions that past directors Mr. Mark Selby and Mr. John Leddy have made in the creation and stewardship of Orford Mining. Neither Mr. Selby or Mr. Leddy stood for re-election to the board"

Please note that the Corporate Mailing address and phone number have changed to:

Orford Mining Corp.

2 St. Clair Avenue West, 18th Floor

Toronto, ON M4V 1L4

T-647-255-8037

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 80,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. Orford also recently acquired two property positions in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

To view further details about the Orford's Projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, and West Raglan, properties.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Orford Mining Corporation

For further information: David Christie, President and CEO, 2 St. Clair Avenue West, 18th Floor, Toronto, ON M4V 1L4, T-647-255-8037, www.orfordmining.com

