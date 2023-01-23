Orford Launches Drill Program on the Joutel Eagle South Gold Zone

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Orford Mining Corporation ("Orford") (TSXV: ORM) is pleased to report the mobilization of a diamond drill to the Joutel Eagle Gold Property to begin a 2,000 metre drill program focused around the South Gold Zone. The 2023 program will test 400 metres of strike along the South Gold Zone (Figure 1 & 2). Historical drilling results, confirmed by Orford's 2022 drill program, with grades of up to 14.7 g/t gold over 0.64 metres reported within a larger mineralized interval grading 1.11 g/t over 20.64 metres in hole 22-JE-003. In addition another interval of 1.24 g/t gold over 28.10 metres1 (Figure 1 & 2) was reported in hole 22-JE-002 as well as 2.0 g/t over 20.65 metres in hole 22-JE-001 confirming the location of the historical mineralized system.

Figure 1: Plan Map of the South Gold Zone showing the 2022 drill results and the planned 2023 holes along strike. All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information. The historical assays referred to in this release were obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and have not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101. (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation) Figure 2: Longitudinal section through the South Gold Zone showing the 2022 drill results and the planned 2023 holes along strike. All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information. The historical assays referred to in this release were obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and have not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101. (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation)

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, "We look forward to the results of our second diamond drill program on the Joutel Eagle property. We believe the wide near-surface gold mineralization at the South Gold Zone shows some continuity vertically and along strike. It is our view that there is considerable value in Orford's reassessment and exploration of this historic gold camp and we look forward to the next phase of drilling at Joutel Eagle. Success showing continuity along strike at the South Gold Zone will allow us to move towards establishing a resource quickly."

The most developed mineralized zone on the Joutel Eagle property is the "South Gold Zone", which has been tested historically along a strike length of approximately 700 meters and is partially tested to a depth of 500 meters below surface (Figures 1 & 2). Orford's goal is to show continuity along strike and at depth, while also testing multiple conductive horizons to the north observed in the recently completed airborne electromagnetic survey2.

About the Joutel Eagle Property

The property is situated just to the northwest of Agnico Eagle's past producing Eagle-Telbel operation which produced more than 1.1 Moz of gold3 from 1974 to 1993. The Joutel Eagle property covers 11 km of the Casa Berardi structural zone south splay (CBSZ) which is associated with several gold deposits and, together with our McClure East property, gives Orford over 17 km coverage on the prolific CBSZ (Figure 1). The Joutel Eagle Property sits to the north of Orford's 100% owned Joutel South Property and to the west of Orford's 100% owned McClure East property. Information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties. On November 30, 2021 Orford announced that it had entered an option to acquire 100% of the 50 square kilometer Joutel Eagle Project from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (OTCQX International: GLBXF) (Frankfurt: G1MM).

A bou t Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 80,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan Project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. Orford also recently acquired three property positions in the Joutel region of the Abitibi District of Northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

To view further details about Orford's exploration projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com .

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The technical information presented in this release was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

