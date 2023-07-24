Orford Increases Nunavik Lithium Land Package by 13% and Discovers Lithium-Anomalous Pegmatites

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Orford Mining Corporation (Orford) (TSXV: ORM) recently initiated its first Nunavik Lithium exploration program in early July and, based on preliminary results, has expanded its land position in Nunavik by 13% to 508 km2 to cover the most prospective lithium pegmatite targets in the region. All of Orford's Nunavik Lithium properties are owned 100% by Orford with no royalties. Orford is the largest mining claim holder in the Cape Smith area of the Nunavik Region of northern Quebec.

Figure 1: Sample E5841334 (Left) and E5841524 (Right). Pegmatite grab samples from outcrop which fluoresce under ultraviolet light (indicative of lithium bearing minerals). These samples have yielded anomalous lithium by portable LIBS (Lazer Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) in the range of 50 to 2600ppm Li. --- Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. Note that LIBS measurements are spot measurements and are not representative of the entire sample collected. (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation)

Orford has leveraged its competitive advantage in the region based on multi-year local operational experience and logistical preparedness which includes access to its centrally located camp, airstrip and fuel reserves. This advantage has allowed Orford to complete a first-pass reconnaissance for lithium-bearing pegmatites on its southern group of properties. Early field work has identified pegmatites on all properties that have been visited to date including several lithium-anomalous pegmatites (Figure 1). The observed pegmatites on the southern group of properties are now being mapped and the first batch of samples have been sent for laboratory analysis.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford commented, "Orford's first mover advantage in the Nunavik region for lithium exploration and its strategic regional logistical advantage has allowed for quick assessment and ground verification of its southern group of properties. This early work has also allowed for identification of additional claim blocks to stake, that have good potential for lithium bearing pegmatites. Our teams are systematically evaluating the lithium potential of each and every pegmatite found."

Orford Mining's Nunavik Lithium properties have never been explored for lithium or other minerals, despite showing very anomalous geochemistry in grab samples from government mapping data and lake bottom sediment data. In June more than 50 areas with lithium pegmatite potential area were identified using:

Enriched lake bottom sediments 95th percentile or higher in lithium and pathfinder elements, proximal to first order drainage features (indicates proximity to source)

Mapped pegmatites from government of Quebec mapping programs

Grab sample rock anomalies and lithium (up to 218ppm) and pathfinder elements 27 ppm Ta, 67 ppm Cs, and Rb up to 560 ppm

A regional remote sensing study focusing on Orford's Nunavik Lithium properties using ASTER, Airbus SPOT, Sentinel-2 and Polar DEM Satellite data ("Remote Sensing").

The next phase of lithium exploration will focus on prospecting the high priority targets on the northern group of lithium properties.

The MRN Data contained in this release were obtained from Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources ("MRN") and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101.

A bou t Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold and critical mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik, West Raglan and lithium exploration projects comprising a land package totaling over 111,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan Project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. In early 2023 Orford acquired large claim blocks targeting lithium in the Nunavik Region. These lithium claim blocks have been carefully selected as having promising lithium potential after an exhaustive compilation of available data. Orford also has four property positions in the Joutel region of the Abitibi District of Northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

To view further details about Orford's exploration projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

_____________________________ 1 Gouvernment of Québec Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources Naturelles (MERN) General Direction of Géologie Québec SIGEOM https://sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca/ .



Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The technical information presented in this release was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, and West Raglan, properties.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

