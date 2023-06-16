Orford Identifies Over 50 High Priority Lithium Pegmatite Targets on its Nunavik Lithium Properties

TORONTO, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Orford Mining Corporation (Orford) (TSXV: ORM) has identified over 50 high priority targets with lithium pegmatite potential across its 455 km2 of lithium exploration properties in Nunavik, Quebec. In advance of its summer lithium exploration program beginning in early July, Orford has used available government geochemical data, rock mapping and its recent multispectral remote sensing data analysis to identify over 50 high-priority target areas that show compelling indicators for lithium bearing pegmatites (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Map of Orford’s Nunavik Lithium Properties showing the Lithium Pegmatite target areas. These properties have never been explored for lithium or other minerals, despite showing very anomalous geochemistry in grab samples from government mapping data and lake bottom sediment data (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation) Figure 2: Example of High Priority Targets on Orford’s Radiant Property, targets shown on “Mica_Peg_SAM” remote sensing product. Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. The MRN Data contained in this release were obtained from Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (“MRN”) and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101 (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation)

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, "As we embark on our first field program on Orford's Nunavik Lithium ground we have added powerful tools to aid our exploration efforts from our recently completed remote sensing project. The remote sensing together with in-depth analysis of the available government data has increased the number of lithium bearing pegmatite targets substantially. We look forward to reporting on our findings as the summer field season gets under way in the coming weeks."

These properties have never been explored for lithium or other minerals, despite showing very anomalous geochemistry in grab samples from government mapping data and lake bottom sediment data.

More than 50 areas with lithium pegmatite potential area were identified using:

Enriched lake bottom sediments 95 th percentile or higher in lithium and pathfinder elements, proximal to first order drainage features (indicates proximity to source)

percentile or higher in lithium and pathfinder elements, proximal to first order drainage features (indicates proximity to source) Mapped Pegmatites from government of Quebec mapping programs

mapping programs Grab sample rock anomalies and lithium (up to 218ppm) and pathfinder elements 27 ppm Ta, 67 ppm Cs, and Rb up to 560 ppm[1]

a regional remote sensing study focusing on Orford's Nunavik Lithium properties using, ASTER, Airbus SPOT, Sentinel-2 and Polar DEM Satellite data ("remote sensing").

Example of Targets Generated – Radiant Property

The Radiant Property is one of Orford's largest lithium exploration properties in Nunavik (Figure 2). On the Radiant property "The Mica_Peg_SAM" remote sensing product used a resampled spectral signature, from a known hard rock lithium pegmatite complex, and then mapped the Radiant property using the Spectral Angle Mapper (SAM) algorithm. Areas with a spectral response similar to the known hard rock lithium pegmatite complexes are represented by hot colors and may potentially represent additional pegmatite targets. The results are encouraging in that these spectral anomalies are proximal to known pegmatite occurrences. On the radiant property alone, this remote sensing study has identified an additional 15 target areas which now totaling 23 (figure 2). The same product along with other remote sensing products and government data has identified more than 50 high priority target areas for the 2023 prospecting program across Orford's Nunavik Lithium properties. Orford is still reviewing the many products generated from the remote sensing study and will continue to add additional targets to the list as they are generated.

The Lithium Pegmatite targets generated from the remote sensing study will be field validated along with ground truthing of known lithium and path finder occurrences (Figure 1). Field teams will mobilize in early July and will be equipped with portable analyzers to obtain instantaneous lithium and pathfinder element determinations and work towards the rapid discovery of Nunavik's first lithium bearing pegmatites. Orford has the capability to bring the drill it will have on its Qiqavik property to any of its Nunavik Lithium properties if early results warrant drill testing.

Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. The MRN Data contained in this release were obtained from Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources ("MRN") and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101

A bou t Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold and critical mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik, West Raglan and lithium exploration projects comprising a land package totaling over 111,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan Project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. In early 2023 Orford acquired large claim blocks targeting lithium in the Nunavik Region. These lithium claim blocks have been carefully selected as having promising lithium potential after an exhaustive compilation of available data. Orford also has four property positions in the Joutel region of the Abitibi District of Northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

To view further details about Orford's exploration projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com .

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The technical information presented in this release was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, and West Raglan, properties.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward- looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

______________________________ 1 Gouvernment of Québec Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources Naturelles (MERN) General Direction of Géologie Québec SIGEOM https://sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca/

