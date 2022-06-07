Orford hits 1.24 g/t gold over 28.10 metres on its Joutel Eagle Property

Confirmation of the location of the Historical "South Gold" mineralization system on the Joutel Eagle Property (Table 1). Diamond drill holes 22-JE-002 and 003 were 50m apart along strike with hole 22-JE-002 hitting gold mineralization 140 metres below surface and hole 22-JE-003 hitting mineralization 60 metres above hole 22-JE-002 and 65 metres below surface (Figure 1).

apart along strike with hole 22-JE-002 hitting gold mineralization 140 metres below surface and hole 22-JE-003 hitting mineralization 60 metres above hole 22-JE-002 and 65 metres below surface (Figure 1). Grades of up to 14.7 g/t gold over 0.64 metres included in an interval of 1.11 g/t gold over 20.64 metres were intersected in drill hole 22-JE-003 (Table 1). These are higher than those reported historically from the system in nearby hole 80-19 which reported up to 1.03 g/t Au over 1.45m from 96.7 to 98.1 metres 1 , although much of hole 80-19 was redacted.

included in an interval of were intersected in drill hole 22-JE-003 (Table 1). These are higher than those reported historically from the system in nearby hole 80-19 which reported up to 1.03 g/t Au over from 96.7 to 98.1 metres , although much of hole 80-19 was redacted. Orford has increased the width of the mineralization in drill hole 22-JE-002, previously reported ( May 12, 2022 ) containing grades of up to 10.8 g/t gold over 0.84 metres, to now include an interval of 1.24 g/t gold over 28.10 metres within a much broader horizon of 0.97 g/t gold over 46.98 metres in hole 22-JE-002 (Table 1).

has increased the width of the mineralization in drill hole 22-JE-002, previously reported ( ) containing grades of up to to now include an interval of within a much broader horizon of in hole 22-JE-002 (Table 1). The upper mineralization horizon contains higher grade sections associated with quartz veining occurring within broader lower grade intervals with abundant disseminated sulphides in altered volcanoclastics. Such intervals include 9.35 metres grading 2.20 g/t gold , and 7.13 metres grading 1.70 g/t gold in hole 22-JE-002 (Table 1).

, and gold in hole 22-JE-002 (Table 1). The lower mineralization horizon encountered in holes 22-JE-002 and 22-JE-003 contains massive to semi massive sulphides in a graphitic matrix, similar to what was encountered historically at the Eagle-Telbel mine along strike to the south east.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, "We are very encouraged by the results of our first diamond drill program completed on the Joutel Eagle property. We believe the wide near-surface gold mineralization shows some continuity vertically and believe it can grow to depth and along strike. It is our view that there is considerable value in Orford's reassessment of this historic gold camp and we look forward to the next phase of exploration at Joutel Eagle."

Table 1: Highlight of Joutel Eagle Drill hole assays received to date. All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information. Composited intervals are reported at a cut-off of 0.5g/t Au. Shaded intervals were previously reported

Hole Number Au (g/t) Length (m) From To 22-JE-001 0.51 0.31 38.27 38.58 22-JE-001 0.61 0.41 72.74 73.15 22-JE-001 1.26 0.50 100 100.5 22-JE-001 0.80 0.88 206.41 207.29 22-JE-001 2.00 0.65 213.09 213.74 22-JE-001 1.76 1.00 229 230 22-JE-002 0.59 4.60 96.13 100.73 22-JE-002 0.97 46.98 153 199.98 Including 2.36 0.64 153 153.64 Including 1.14 6.56 156 162.56 Including 1.24 28.10 171.88 199.98 Including 5.04 1.60 173.34 174.94 Including 2.20 9.35 173.34 182.69 Including 8.78 0.73 174.21 174.94 Including 1.13 12.00 177 189 Including 10.80 0.84 178.7 179.54 Including 5.59 1.89 178.22 180.11 Including 1.70 7.13 192.85 199.98 22-JE-003 1.3 0.48 48.42 48.9 22-JE-003 0.6 0.76 50.43 51.19 22-JE-003 1.4 0.5 52.47 52.97 22-JE-003 1.11 20.64 84.83 105.47 including 3.64 4.23 85.84 90.07 Including 2.49 0.63 85.84 86.47 Including 3.62 0.85 86.47 87.32 Including 14.7 0.64 88.76 89.4 Including 1.34 0.67 89.4 90.07 Including 1.89 0.57 92.29 92.86 Including 4.41 0.39 92.86 93.25 Including 2.86 0.35 96.28 96.63 Including 2.29 0.33 102.14 102.47 22-JE-003 0.51 1.50 109.5 111 22-JE-003 1.78 4.15 124.85 129 Including 2.78 1.10 125.81 126.91 Including 2.29 0.69 126.91 127.6 Including 2.11 0.60 128.4 129

Table 2: Joutel Eagle: South Gold Zone Drill Hole Co-Ordinates (UTM And 83 Zone 17)

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Easting Northing Length (m)



22-JE-001 30 -65 684280 5490444 247







22-JE-002 30 -70 684213 5490488 246







22-JE-003 30 -50 684262 5490480 195









Total Drilled to Date (m) 688





The reference locations of historical holes used for 2022 drill targeting was estimated based on historical georeferenced maps, historical aerial imagery and the location of 3 historical casings found on the property resulting in some inaccuracy. As a result, the first hole 22-JE-001 was drilled too far to the south and did not reach the desired target/stratigraphy at the estimated depth. Holes 22-JE-002 and 22-JE-003 (Figure 1) did intersect the desired stratigraphy reported in historical holes 82-02 and 80-192 respectively.

Both Holes 22-JE-002 and 22-JE-003 intersected two types of mineralization:

Upper mineralization 153 to 189 metres (22-JE-002) and 84.83 to 105 metres (22-JE-003) associated with schistose volcaniclastics with quartz veining and silica flooding containing variable pyrite up to 20% Pyrite.

Lower mineralization horizon of semi-massive to massive sulfides with variable graphite and silicification (192.85 to 199.98 metres in 22-JE-002, and 124.85 to 129 metres in 22-JE-003) similar to what was encountered historically at the Eagle-Telbel mine to the southeast.

Note that historically assaying was focused on areas of high sulphide abundance which resulted in holes being variably and partially assayed and in some cases such as hole 80-19 (proximal to 22-JE-003) contained many intervals of redacted assay results. The corresponding depths in hole 22-JE-003 (to hole 80-19) have reported gold mineralization. The mineralization on the Joutel Eagle property contains higher grade intervals associated with pyrite in quartz veins, enclosed within broader low-grade mineralization associated with sulphide bearing altered volcaniclastics. Orford is currently planning a fall program consisting of geophysical survey to aid in helping plan a 2022/2023 winter drilling program.

Assays

Sample shipments were sealed and shipped to AGAT Laboratories, Val-d'Or, Québec. All gold assays reported were obtained by standard fire-assaying on 50-gram nominal weight with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish or by gravimetric finish in the case of overlimit and on request (methods 202551 and 202564) at AGAT Laboratories, Mississauga, Ontario. All samples were also analyzed for multi-elements, including copper and silver, using a four-acid method with an ICP-OES finish (method 201070) at AGAT Laboratories, Mississauga, Ontario.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are inserted at a minimum of 10% for QA/QC purposes in addition to those inserted by the lab. A subset of samples has not yet been sent for a verification assay at another lab. AGAT Laboratories are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada and found to comply with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

About the Joutel Eagle Property

The property is situated just to the northwest of Agnico Eagle's past producing Eagle-Telbel operation which produced in excess of 1.1 Moz of gold3 from 1974 to 1993. The Joutel Eagle property covers 11 km of the Casa Berardi structural zone south splay (CBSZ) which is associated with several gold deposits and, together with our McClure East property, gives Orford over 17 km coverage on the prolific CBSZ (Figure 2). The Joutel Eagle Property sits to the north of Orford's 100% owned Joutel South Property and to the west of Orford's 100% owned McClure East property. Information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties. On November 30, 2021 Orford announced that it had entered an option to acquire 100% of the 50 square kilometer Joutel Eagle Project from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (OTCQX International: GLBXF) (Frankfurt: G1MM).

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are located in two areas the Cape Smith Belt in the Nunavik region and the Joutel region of the Abitibi district. The Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprise a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 50 km mineralized trend.Orford has acquired four property positions(Joutel – Eagle, McClure East, Joutel – South and Joutel – Omega) totaling 26,815 hectares in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of Northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties. To view further details about Orford's Projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

The historical data referred to in this release were obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and have not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101.

