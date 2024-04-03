ORFORD COMPLETES ARRANGEMENT WITH ALAMOS

TORONTO, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Orford Mining Corporation (TSXV: ORM) ("Orford" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been acquired by Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX: AGI, NYSE: AGI) ("Alamos") as contemplated by the previously announced arrangement agreement dated January 15, 2024 (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, Alamos has acquired all of the outstanding common shares of Orford ("Orford Shares") not already owned by Alamos in exchange for the issuance of common shares of Alamos. As a consequence, all former shareholders of Orford at the time of closing of the Arrangement are now shareholders of Alamos. For further details of the Arrangement, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 15, 2024, March 20, 2024, and March 27, 2024, and the management information circular of the Company dated February 23, 2024, in respect of the special meeting of shareholders who approved the Arrangement, each available on SEDAR+ under Orford's profile at www.sedarplus.com.

With the Arrangement now complete, the Orford Shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange shortly after the date hereof, Orford will also apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

