Orford Completes 2021 Exploration Program on the District Scale Qiqavik Gold Property

Very high gold grain in till anomalies to the north of the IPLS were successfully cut off to the south providing further evidence the IPLS is the potential host of gold mineralization indicated by the gold in glacial till samples and high-grade boulder trains to the north of the IPLS.

The Annick high grade gold in grab sample trend has now been traced for 3.7 kilometres at surface. The linear nature of this trend suggests that it is more likely associated with a North-Northeast trending structure rather than a boulder dispersion train. New grab samples sent for rush assay reported up to 97.5g/t Au.

A sulphidic iron formation within the IPLS has been intersected in several drill holes over 1.6 kilometres E-W strike of the IPLS. Interaction between the sulphidic iron formation and the IPLS may be one possible source of the gold grain in glacial till anomalies to the North of the IPLS.

Drilling has intersected several shear-parallel and horizontal extensional quartz veins which are variably mineralized. The horizontal extensional veins intersected in drilling show alteration and geochemical signatures similar to some high-grade boulder trains at surface. Assay results are pending.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, "The strike extensive and thick IP Lake Shear Corridor is now evidenced to be the potential source or associated with the source of the high-grade gold boulder trains and gold in glacial till dispersion trains. We believe the intersection of sulphidic iron formation over 1.6 kilometres, the new understanding of the Annick high grade trend and the drill intersection of shear parallel and horizontal quartz veins are all the type of intersections we were looking for in the summer 2021 program. We eagerly await the drill hole sample analysis results in the coming month".

The exploration program in 2019 identified the shear corridor over a strike length of 7km and detected 3 high grade boulder trains (up to 648 g/t) and a gold grain anomaly in till with up to 560 gold grains to the north of the IPLS (Figure 1). In early July 2021, 85 additional till samples were collected south of the IPLS to define the source of these anomaly trains. Results received to date for these samples have provided a southern cut-off to the 2019 till anomaly and suggest the IPSL is the likely source of the gold grains (Figure 1). Based on these results, 2.030 metres of drilling was focused on the IPLS in 2021.

An additional 631 large till samples for gold grain analysis were collected in 2021 for a total of 716. These samples were focused around the IPLS, Interlake and the eastern part of the property which is largely unexplored. Results from these samples will aid in defining additional target areas around the known mineralization at IPLS and Interlake to help with 2022 drill hole targeting as well as identify new areas for prospecting and 2022 ground follow up.

Figure 1: The IP Lake Shear Corridor (IPLS) shown with 3 high grade boulder train and 2019/2021 gold grains in till

Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. Till gold grain results from IOS Geoscientific, total gold grain is coarse(+50um) plus fine (-50um). Grab samples labeled in g/t Au are 2021 rush assay results.

Follow up in early July 2021 of the Annick boulder train up ice (toward the southwest) has identified additional gold bearing samples which were sent for rush assays. Results reported up to 97.5 g/t gold (Figure 1). Mineralization in the Annick trend boulders consists of pyrite and arsenopyrite, sometimes forming massive veins, in grey quartz containing vugs and well-formed quartz crystals in places. The Annick trend type of samples has now been traced for 3.7 kilometres. In several places along the trend, mineralized quartz vein boulders are large (2x2x2 metres, Figure 2) and angular. The linear Annick trend may represent a late brittle structure trending at 20 degrees azimuth which is sub parallel to the ice direction (30 degrees azimuth). The Annick boulder train is likely the surface expression of such a vein system as opposed to a dispersion train from a point source to the south. High density (50 to 100 metre grid) till samples were collected around this trend to further define the apparent structure and aid in drill hole targeting in 2022.

Figure 2: Sample 167041, example of the Annick Style Samples: Grey quartz with veins of massive pyrite and arsenopyrite. Sample reported 49.5g/t Au

Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones.

In July 2021, Orford contracted Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. to perform a 1,323 line-kilometre Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) and Magnetic survey using the ProspecTEM TDEM system and Geometrics G-822A Airborne Magnetometer system. The survey was completed at 50m line spacing over the eastern IPLS and at 100m line spacing on the less explored, western part of the IPLS. Results from the surveys show previously unknown structures and conductors associated with and adjacent to the IPLS (Figure 3). Results of the survey have been used in conjunction with historical and newly collected till and grab samples data to assist in identifying structures, geology and conductors that may be associated with gold mineralizing events along the IPLS. Most significantly, the survey has allowed tracing of the conductive iron formation units where they intersect the IPLS shear zone to define targets drilled in 2021.

2021 Drilling

Eleven holes were drilled in 2021 totalling 2,030 metres along the most interesting 3.7 kilometre strike of the IPLS (Table 1, Figure 3). Assays are pending. A sulphidic iron formation within the IPLS has been intersected in holes QK-21-003, -006, and -009 over a 1.6km East-West strike of the IPLS (Figure 3) and is a possible source of the gold grain in glacial till anomalies to the North of the IPLS.

QK-21-001 was drilled on the eastern end of Dumbell lake and intercepted the sheared and foliated tuffs of the IPLS. 85 to 90 metres hosted foliated mafic tuff with disseminated pyrite and shear parallel quartz veins (up to 10%).

QK-21-002 was drilled to test the two northern splays of the IPLS. The hole intersected sheared and foliated tuffs with lesser local basalts and diorites with variable calcite and sericite alteration. The hole was lost at 303 metres before it could intersect the sulphidic iron formation.

QK-21-003 was drill just south of new grab samples found to be part of the Annick boulder trend which reported up to 97.5 g/t . This hole was to test a possible source of the Annick trend where it intersects the IPLS. The hole intersected a sulphidic iron formation from 58-69 metres and a strongly altered sericite fuchsite zone from 120 to 150 metres, which contained both shear parallel and extensional horizontal quartz veins with up to 2% Arsenopyrite in the selvages.

Holes QK-21-004 & QK-21-005 were drilled from the east and west respectively under the largest samples found to date along the Annick trend where rush assays reported up to 49.5 g/t. These holes were drilled to test the possible source of these samples as frost heave. The source was not intersected, however the possible structure may be to the West. Additional large till samples were collected in 2021 at a high density (<100 metres) to help define the source for targeting this trend in 2022.

Holes QK-21-006 & QK-21-007 were drilled to provide a section through the IPLS up ice from anomalous gold grain in till results (Up to 301 gold grains). Hole QK-21-006 intersected foliated & sheared mafic tuffs. Two intervals of sulphide iron formation were intersected from 86 to 88.3 metres and 134.6-136.3 metres. The second sulphidic iron formation was followed by an interval from 145 to 150 metres of sericitized tuffs with trace arsenopyrite and extensional quartz veining.

Holes QK-21-007 intersected a silicified mineralized shear (IPLS parallel) containing quartz flooding and 3-5% pyrite and 0.5-1% arsenopyrite from 76.55 to 78.55 metres (QK-21-007). Handheld X-ray fluorescent (XRF) anomalies include arsenic and antimony which is consistent with mineralized, gold bearing boulders found at the western end of the IPLS. Partial assays have been received for this hole including 0.42 g/t over 2.45 metres from 76.1 to 78.55 metres.

QK-21-008 was drilling in the opposite direction (from the north) of hole QK-21-003 to test a possible structure associated with the Annick trend. The hole intersected sheared tuffs of the IPLS but the hole was lost before the planned depth and the theory remains untested, however a small grey quartz vein (~20 centimetres, shear parallel) was intersected with 5% pyrite.

QK-21-009 was drilled approximately 350 metres to the east of hole QK-21-007 and tested the southern part of the IPLS, along with a major cross structure going through Dumbell lake that also offsets the conductor trend associated with the sulphidic iron formation (Figure 3). This hole intercepted alternating intervals of sheared ash tuffs (with variable seritization and quartz carbonate alteration) with 10 intercepts of sulphidic iron formation varying from 0.22 metres to 2.88 metres (intercepted thickness). The sulphidic iron formations in this hole are variably injected with quartz carbonate alteration +/- sulphide mineralization (pyrite, pyrrhotite).

Holes QK-21-010 and QK-21-011 were drilled from the same collar at different angles and both intersected a horizontal extensional quartz vein with a N-S strike containing arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization in sericitized and carbonated basalt. Handheld XRF reported gold anomalies associated with the arsenopyrite. (XRF readings are not representative of any interval, assays are pending). In hole QK-21-010, horizontal views were intersected from 68.8 to 69.27 metres and 144.55 to 145.21 metres. In Hole QK-21-011 the first horizontal quartz vein was intercepted at 52.59 to 52.86 metres and again from 109.31 to 109.45 metres, confirming the horizontal continuity over 30 metres of the first quartz vein and over 65 metres of the second quartz vein. Similar quartz veins with horizontal orientation and arsenopyrite/pyrite mineralization were also intersected in hole QK-21-003 from 183.5 to 183.7 metres and in hole QK-21-009 from 128.1 to 131.74 metres. These intercepted extensional and horizontal quartz veins show similar mineralization and geochemical XRF anomalies as the Annick boulder train and show a general orientation that is in concordance with the Annick boulder train and the Eric boulder train (surface samples). These intercepts have provided a new orientation and understanding of the IPLS system that may be directly related to, and aid in future exploration of the high grade, visible gold mineralization seen in the surface boulder samples proximal to the IPLS trend.

To date analytical results have been received for only a very small portion (1.5% or 22 of 1,426 samples) of the samples taken in the drill program (Table 1).

Table 1: Summary of 2021 Drillholes

Hole Number Northing Easting Azimuth Collar

Dip Length (m) # samples # Received QK-21-001 6821250 480024.6 180 -45 198 146 0 QK-21-002 6821164 480419.7 192 -45 303 257 0 QK-21-003 6820533 477564.1 310 -45 219 213 16 QK-21-004 6820288 477424.3 293 -45 84 42 0 QK-21-005 6820312 477371.1 113 -45 51 19 0 QK-21-006 6820830 478689.5 130 -45 217 205 0 QK-21-007 6820731 478807.3 130 -45 196.7 124 6 QK-21-008 6820748 477318.8 130 -45 213 130 0 QK-21-009 6820730 479233.3 340 -45 261 217 0 QK-21-010 6820722 478980 180 -45 159 91 0 QK-21-011 6820722 478980 180 -65 129 82 0







Total

(m) 2030.7





Figure 3: 2021 Drilling Shown on Regional Geology Map

Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec.

Orford's assets in the Nunavik region of Northern Quebec include the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik property is an emerging camp located in the Northern Group of the Cape Smith Belt. Qiqavik covers over 390km2 of Proterozoic greenstone belt and hosts multiple large through going structures. Less than seven months of field work on the ground has resulted in the discovery of a multitude of high grade grab samples up to 648 g/t Au (Figure 1). The West Raglan project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. In January 2021, Orford entered into an earn-in agreement whereby Wyloo Metals can earn up to 80% of the West Raglan Project for total expenditures of $25.0 million over 7 years.

In 2020, Orford acquired three new property positions (over 20,000ha) in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America.

Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM.

To view further details about Orford's exploration projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The technical information presented in this release was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43 101.

2021 Grab samples

Sample shipments are sealed and shipped to ALS Geochemistry, Val-d'Or, Québec. All gold assays reported were obtained by standard fire-assaying-AA finish on 50-gram nominal weight for core samples and 30-gram nominal weight for grab samples or by gravimetric finish in the case of overlimits (method Au-AA26, Au-AA25 and Au-GRA22) at ALS Geochemistry, Val-d'Or, Quebec. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including copper and silver, using a four-acid method with an ICP-AES finish (method ME-ICP61a) at ALS Geochemistry, Vancouver, British Colombia. Overlimits were analyzed by four-acid method with an ICP-OES or AAS finish (Method OG62). Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are inserted at a minimum of 10% and 5% for core and grab samples respectively for QA/QC purposes in addition to those inserted by the lab. A subset of samples has not yet been sent for a verification assay at another lab. ALS Geochemistry complies with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2005.

Till Samples (IOS)

Till samples were collected on Qiqavik by collecting 7kg of till from frost boils. Samples were sent to IOS Chicoutimi where samples are described, logged and photographed. Wet sieving is applied along with a falcon concentrator. Gravimetric separation is applied using ARTGoldTM fluidized bed to recover gold grains. The > 50 µm material is examined using a research grade Leica M205C apochromatic stereomicroscope to count gold grains and other minerals of interest. Grains of interest are picked and are mounted on a glass slide using a double-sided adhesive tape to confirm their nature with the scanning electron microscope (SEM). Although identification success rate is in excess of 95%, a second visual sorting is systematically performed on one in every ten samples as part of the quality assurance program. As part of the quality control, a second concentrate is collected from the fluidized bed tails and processed for gold grain counts, for 10.5% of the sample population The analytical results of these replicates were added with the initial microconcentrates. The finer fraction of the superconcentrates (< 50 µm) is dusted on a 4 x 4 cm double sided tape to form a monolayer of grains, to be submitted to ARTGold™ counting by an automated SEM to detect gold particles in the fine fraction (< 50 μm) of the concentrate.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, and West Raglan, properties.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

For further information: please contact: David Christie, President and CEO, 2 St. Clair Avenue West, 18th Floor, Toronto, ON M4V 1L4, T: 647-255-8037, www.orfordmining.com

