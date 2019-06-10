Orefinders Publishes Webinar on the Knight Project's 31,000 Metre Drill Core Compilation Program

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSX.V: ORX) is pleased to release a webinar on its diamond drill core resampling program at its Knight project, in the Shining Tree District 70 kilometres southwest of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Click here to view the Orefinders Webinar which is available any time

The intent of this program is to resample and validate the Knight project's historical diamond drilling, completed prior to Orefinders consolidating this land package. Orefinders has 31,900 metres of diamond drill core, all inventoried, in its possession which it used to complete its internal geological model. Validation of the historical diamond drilling core will involve rigorous QA/QC procedures and will bring them to modern standards that can be potentially used in a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate.

Historical Drill Core

The Knight project hosts over 250 diamond drill holes for a total of 44,230 metres. On site at the Knight project Orefinders has inventoried a total of 31,900m of core that is in its possession. Most of this core is from the drilling completed since the 1980's. Except for the more recent sampling, none of the old assays were controlled with QA/QC procedures. However, sufficient drill core remains to undertake a systematic resampling program in order to validate the old drilling at least from the 1980's period and younger. Further details are available in Orefinders' news release dated June 3, 2019.

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused exclusively within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Orefinders' assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Orefinders. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Orefinders with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Orefinders' profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Orefinders Resources Inc.

For further information: To Speak to the Company directly, please contact: Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 416.644.1567, Email: sstewart@orefinders.ca, www.orefinders.ca

Related Links

www.orefinders.ca

