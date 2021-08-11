Orefinders Launches Ore Group Indigenous Scholarships in partnership with YMP Scholarship Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce that in partnership with the YMP Scholarship Fund and Ore Group, it has created the Ore Group Indigenous Scholarships. As part of these scholarships, Orefinders will be awarding a $2,000 scholarship to a student leader looking to pursue a career in the mining industry who has demonstrated academic success and a commitment to preserving Indigenous languages and culture.

"Ore Group is very pleased to support initiatives that encourage Canadian students to explore their interests in the natural resource sector. Our industry faces a substantive talent gap, and we are proud to support STEM and earth sciences education. Furthermore, it is critical to engage Canada's Indigenous communities and encourage their involvement within the extractive industries, as it is the largest employer and a primary partner of these communities," said Stephen Stewart, CEO of Orefinders and Chairman of Young Mining Professionals.

Apply Here: Click here to find the YMP Scholarship applications. The application deadline is August 30, 2021.

Orefinders, along with American Eagle Gold (AE: TSXV), Baselode Energy (FIND: TSXV), Mistango River Resources (MIS: CSE) and QC Copper & Gold (QCCU: TSXV), are proud to be donating a total of $10,000 to students from the Indigenous Community in Canada in partnership with the Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund.

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused exclusively within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

About YMP Scholarship Fund

YMPSF donates 100% of receipts to students via its scholarship program. YMPSF is a registered charity that is eligible to offer tax receipts to its donors. Individuals and corporations who would like to support or create a scholarship are encouraged to contact YMPSF directly at [email protected].

YMPSF's mandate is to attract young Canadians to the resource exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in mining-related post-secondary programs.

For information and updates on Orefinders please visit: www.orefinders.ca

And please follow us on Twitter @orefinders

And Please Follow us on LinkedIn @OrefindersResourcesInc

SOURCE Orefinders Resources Inc.

For further information: Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 416.644.1571, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.orefinders.ca

