Orefinders Closes 9.9% Private Placement with Kirkland Lake Gold Inc.

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement portion of the transaction announced with Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. ("KL Gold") in the Company's news release of April 21, 2021.

Private Placement Financing

Orefinders issued KL Gold 24.4M common shares at $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of C$2,440,000. There were no finders fees paid in connection to this financing.

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused exclusively within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

