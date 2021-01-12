Orefinders Being Showcased at Ore Day on January 22

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce that it will be featured at Ore Day 2021 on January 22.

Ore Day will feature select industry experts including:

1) David Rosenberg, World Renowned Economist,

2) Ken Hoffman, EV Battery Metals Expert, McKinsey & Company

3) Justin Huhn, The Uranium Insider

4) Andrew Cosgrove, Global Head of Metals & Mining Research at Bloomberg Intelligence

5) Bill Powers, MiningStockEducation.com

Register your attendance at Ore Day: www.oreday.com

Ore Day is a virtual conference hosted by the Ore Group, a private natural resource development group focused on the discovery and development of gold, copper, nickel and uranium assets.

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused exclusively within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Orefinders' assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Orefinders. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Orefinders with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Orefinders' profile at www.sedar.com.

www.orefinders.ca

SOURCE Orefinders Resources Inc.

For further information: To Speak to the Company directly, please contact: Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 416.644.1567, Email: [email protected]

