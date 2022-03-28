Orea Announces Voting Results of its Annual General Meeting

Mar 28, 2022, 16:34 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea") (TSX: OREA) (OTCQX: OREAF) (FRA: 3CG) is pleased to announce that Robert Giustra, Peter Gianulis, Marie-Hélène Bérard and Oleg Pelevin were elected as directors of Orea at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 25, 2022 (the "Meeting").
Shareholders also approved all other proposed resolutions as described in the information circular of the Meeting.
Detailed voting results for the Meeting are as follows:
|
Motion
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Votes Spoiled
|
Number of Directors
|
10,550,268
|
78.27
|
2,929,150
|
21.73
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
Election of Director Nominees:
|
Marie-Hélène Bérard
|
11,712,486
|
86.89
|
0
|
0.00
|
1,766,932
|
13.11
|
0
|
Oleg Pelevin
|
11,027,011
|
81.81
|
0
|
0.00
|
2,452,407
|
18.19
|
0
|
Peter Gianulis
|
12,370,845
|
91.78
|
0
|
0.00
|
1,108,573
|
8.22
|
0
|
Robert Giustra
|
12,320,845
|
91.75
|
0
|
0.00
|
1,108,573
|
8.25
|
50,000
|
Appointment of Auditors
|
46,059,849
|
99.49
|
0
|
0.00
|
234,676
|
0.51
|
0
|
Other business
|
11,212,626
|
83.18
|
2,266,792
|
16.82
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
About Orea Mining Corp.
Orea is a leading gold exploration and development company operating in a prospective and underexplored segment of the Guiana Shield, South America. Its mission is to develop gold deposits with a reduced environmental footprint using innovative technologies, upholding the highest international standards for responsible mining. In French Guiana, Orea holds a major interest in the world-class Montagne d'Or mine development project and is also advancing the Maripa gold exploration project. In Suriname, Orea is advancing the Antino gold exploration project through its option agreement to acquire up to a 75% interest.
For more about Orea visit the company's website at www.oreamining.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:
Rock Lefrançois
President & CEO
SOURCE Orea Mining Corp.
For further information: Investor Relations, (604) 634-0970 or 1 888-818-1364, [email protected]
Share this article