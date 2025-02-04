Orca Scan Launches Barcode Label Designer to Simplify Barcode Creation

CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cambridge-based software company Orca Scan is proud to announce the launch of its new web-based Barcode Label Designer, a new and innovative tool designed to give businesses of all sizes the ability to design, create and print fully-compliant barcode labels in minutes.

The new Barcode Label Designer is pre-configured with industry-compliant templates; and an intuitive drag-and-drop interface allows anyone to create custom, professional-quality labels, without the need for design experience or coding. The tool supports a variety of formats and sizes, ensuring compatibility with widely-used barcode printers from Brother, Dymo and Zebra.

With Orca Scan's Barcode Label Designer, users can easily combine text, images, logos and barcodes to create the barcode labels they need. What's more, the tool is integrated into the existing platform, meaning users can populate labels using data in their existing sheets.

John Doherty, CEO and Founder at Orca Scan, said: "The release of the Barcode Label Designer solidifies Orca Scan's position as the one-stop platform for all things barcodes. We've listened to our customers across all sectors to create a simple, web-based solution that requires no barcode knowledge or design experience. Now, companies of all sizes can effortlessly create, print and track barcodes all in one platform."

The Barcode Label Designer is available now as part of the Orca Scan platform, with a free trial available for all new users.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

Notes to Editors

The tool will be able to create custom labels or using a template from these categories:

Asset Tracking; Custom and Miscellaneous; Shipping and Logistics; Food and Beverage; Manufacturing and Industrial; GS1 Labels; Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals and Retail and Inventory Management

A series of training videos are also available on the Orca Scan YouTube channel.

