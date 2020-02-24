Orca Gold Reports on Sudan Developments

VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Orca Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ORG) ("Orca" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on developments in the Republic of the Sudan.

SUDAN DEVELOPMENTS:

December 4, 2019 : U.S. announces plan to exchange ambassadors with Sudan after 23-year gap

: U.S. announces plan to exchange ambassadors with after 23-year gap December 14, 2019 : The Sudanese Criminal Court sentences former President Omar al-Bashir to two years in prison for corruption

: The Sudanese Criminal Court sentences former President to two years in prison for corruption December 20, 2019 : The United States removes Sudan from the list of Countries of Particular Concern (CPC) on Religious Freedom, 20 years after the designation

: removes from the list of Countries of Particular Concern (CPC) on Religious Freedom, 20 years after the designation January 12, 2020 : Canada and Sudan agree to upgrade diplomatic relations to ambassadorial level and boost bilateral cooperation

: and agree to upgrade diplomatic relations to ambassadorial level and boost bilateral cooperation January 14, 2020 : The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reiterates support for democratic transition in Sudan

: The (UAE) reiterates support for democratic transition in January 23, 2020 : Saudi Arabia reiterates call to remove Sudan from the US list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST)

: reiterates call to remove from the US list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST) January 26, 2020 : Sudan removes all restrictions on international aid organizations

: removes all restrictions on international aid organizations February 2, 2020 : U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo , invites Head of Sudanese Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan , to Washington for discuss development of bilateral relations between the two countries

: U.S. Secretary of State, , invites Head of Sudanese Sovereign Council, General , to for discuss development of bilateral relations between the two countries February 3, 2020 : General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan meets with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel Agreement reached to normalize relations between Sudan and Israel

: General with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel Agreement reached to normalize relations between and February 7, 2020 : Sudan reaches settlement with families of victims in the USS Cole attack (2000)

: reaches settlement with families of victims in the USS Cole attack (2000) February 9, 2020 : UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres , urges US to remove Sudan from SST list

: UN Secretary-General, , urges US to remove from SST list February 11, 2020 : Sudan indicates willingness to extradite former President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague

: indicates willingness to extradite former President to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in February 16, 2020 : Expelled NGOs welcomed back to Sudan

Following its formation on August 21, 2019, the Sovereign Council of The Sudan has moved quickly to appoint a predominantly civilian government. The Sovereign Council and Sudan's new Prime Minister, Mr. Abdullah Hamdok, and his Government, have embarked upon an aggressive plan of economic reform and domestic and international political normalization. These efforts are supported and encouraged by the international community, with the overall objective to bring Sudan back into the international marketplace and achieve national economic recovery and democracy.

The political change in Sudan is enhancing the prospects of the Company's Block 14 gold project. Evolving economic policies and political stability are increasing funding options to bring Block 14 into production. Discussions with the new government of Sudan and potential investors towards this goal are ongoing.

Block 14 is one of the best development-ready projects in Africa and demonstrates the potential of Sudan to develop into one of the largest commercial gold producers in Africa.

Block 14 Feasibility Study Summary (See Company news release on November 7, 2018 for details):





Probable Reserves 79.94Mt @ 1.11g/t for 2.85 Moz Average Annual production:

First 7 Years 5.8Mtpa @ 1.49g/t averaging 228,000oz Au/year Life of Mine ("LOM") 167,000oz Au/year Mine Life 13.6 years Production Costs: Yrs 1 - 7 LOM Cash Costs $689/oz $707/oz All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") $789/oz $783/oz After-Tax Net Present Value ("NPV") Discount rate: 5%; Gold Price: $1,250/oz $403 million After-Tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") 24.2% Payback Period 3.9 years Pre-Production Capital $328 million Sustaining Capital $181 million FINAL PERMITTING In Progress

Orca Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ORG) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploration and development opportunities in Africa. Led by a board of directors made up of industry experts and a management team with a track record of discovering and building significant mines globally, Orca is developing one of the leading gold projects in Africa. The Company is currently focused on its 70%-owned Block 14 Gold Project in the Republic of the Sudan on which a Feasibility Study was completed in November 2018.

