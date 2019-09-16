Orca Gold Inc. Grants Deferred Share Units and Restricted Share Units

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Orca Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ORG) ("Orca" or the "Company") announces that it has issued a total of 256,410 Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") to non-executive Directors as an annual award outlined in the DSU Plan adopted on May 30, 2019.

The Company has also granted 1,961,538 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain officers and other eligible persons of the Company. The RSUs are granted in accordance with the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan and are subject to vesting provisions.

About Orca Gold Inc.

Orca Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ORG) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploration and development opportunities in Africa. Led by a board of directors made up of industry experts and a management team with a track record of discovering and building significant mines globally, Orca is developing one of the leading gold projects in Africa. The Company is currently focused on its 70%-owned Block 14 Gold Project in the Republic of the Sudan on which a Feasibility Study was completed in November 2018.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

