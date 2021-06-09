Orca Gold Inc. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Orca Gold Inc. (TSXV: ORG) ("Orca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated May 4, 2021, Richard P. Clark, Hugh Stuart, Robert Chase, David Field, Derek White and William B. (Brad) White were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 8, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as the auditors of the Company and the authorization of the Company's board of directors to fix the auditors remunerations. The shareholders also ratified and approved the Company's 10% rolling Stock Option Plan.

After the Meeting, the following officers were appointed by the Board of Directors:

President/Chief Executive Officer Richard P. Clark Chief Financial Officer Glenn Kondo Chief Operating Officer Kevin Ross Country Manager, Sudan Chris Reardon Chief Strategist, African Affairs Karamo NM Sonko Vice President Exploration Emmanuel Abanyin Vice President Corporate Strategy Elina Chow Corporate Secretary Kathy Love

The Company also announces the appointment of two officers: Emmanuel (Ema) Abanyin as Vice President of Exploration and Elina Chow as Vice President of Corporate Strategy.

Emmanuel Abanyin is a professional geologist with 19 years of experience in mineral exploration. He holds an MSc. in Geological Engineering from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Ghana. Mr. Abanyin has been a long-standing member of the Orca team. Between 2012 and 2018, he served as Orca's Senior Project Geologist before being promoted to Exploration Manager of the Company. Since joining Orca, Mr. Abanyin has played an integral role in taking the Company's Block 14 Gold Project in the Republic of Sudan ("Block 14") from an early exploration discovery, through to Feasibility and now, as Vice President of Exploration, into construction.

Prior to joining the Company Mr. Abanyin worked for Red Back Mining, where he was a senior member of the exploration team that increased the resource at the Tasiast Mine in Mauritania by over 16 Moz between 2007 and 2011. Before working at Tasiast, Mr. Abanyin worked in Ghana where he was involved in the discovery of the Enchi Gold Project, currently being developed by Newcore Gold.

Elina Chow is a marketing and capital markets professional with 20 years of experience. She holds a B.B.A. (Marketing and Finance) from the University of Toronto and specializes in stakeholder communications, capital fund raising, corporate development and corporate strategies. Over the past 15 years, Ms. Chow has primarily focused on working with mineral exploration and development companies with projects in Latin American and Africa. For her first five years in mining, Ms. Chow worked in-house for a number of TSX and TSX-V-listed exploration companies including Continental Gold (now Zijin) and Auryx Gold (now B2Gold).

Between 2010 and 2020, Ms. Chow founded and operated a boutique marketing and investor relations agency in Toronto, Ontario that serviced private and publicly traded companies across multiple sectors. The agency's mining clients included Pershimco Resources (now Orla Mining), Cardinal Resources (now Shandong Gold Mining), Roxgold, Golden Star, and Montage Gold among others. Ms. Chow is a Director of Jot Technology Solutions Inc., a private Canadian tech start-up with a mobile contact management application for business professionals.

"Ema has been working with us for many years going back to Red Back Mining," commented Richard Clark, President & CEO of the Company. "I am excited to see Ema grow into this position and look forward to working with him as he coordinates Orca's upcoming exploration program at Block 14 and other areas in the Republic of Sudan. I also welcome Elina to the team; we are pleased to have secured her on a full-time basis after working with her through her agency for the previous five years. Ms. Chow will be working with Glenn Kondo, Orca's CFO and with the Company's newly appointed advisors, HCF, to secure and finalize project financing to construct the mine at Block 14."

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Richard P. Clark"

Richard P. Clark| President & CEO | Orca Gold Inc. | 604.689.7842

About Orca Gold Inc.

Orca Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ORG) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploration and development opportunities in Africa. Led by a board of directors made up of industry experts and a management team with a track record of discovering and building significant mines globally, Orca is developing one of the leading gold projects in Africa. The Company is currently focused on its 70%-owned Block 14 Gold Project in the Republic of the Sudan on which a Feasibility Study was completed in November 2018 and revised in September 2020.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the use of proceeds, the closing of the Private Placement, the future operating or financial performance of the Company and the financial metrics reported in our feasibility study, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the requirement for regulatory approvals; enhanced uncertainty in global financial markets as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic; unquantifiable risks related to government actions and interventions; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; that the Feasibility Study may not represent a viable development option for Block 14 and that the assumptions set out therein (particularly with respect to the economics of Block 14) may prove to be untrue or inaccurate; that actual Mineral Reserves and Resources at Block 14 and the grades thereof may be less or different in nature than those contained in the Feasibility Study; that the Company may not meet the production estimates set out in the Feasibility Study; that the life of mine at Block 14 may be shorter than anticipated; that the Company may not receive the necessary permits on time, or at all; risks related to cost overruns and the changes of the cost of inputs; that the development and mining of Block 14 may experience delays and may not proceed on the expected timeline, or at all; that the Company may develop Block 14 in a different manner than is set forth in the Feasibility Study and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Elina Chow, VP, Corporate Strategy, 416.845.8495, [email protected]

