Orca Dental AI Partners with West Coast Dental to Revolutionize Radiographic Workflow for Multi-Location DSOs

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Orca Dental AI, the leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered dental imaging solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with West Coast Dental, one of the fastest-growing Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) in the Western United States. This collaboration marks a major step forward in streamlining radiographic workflows, optimizing clinical consistency, and reducing operational strain across large-scale dental networks.

As DSOs expand their footprint, they face increasing pressure to ensure diagnostic accuracy, documentation consistency, and regulatory compliance across dispersed practices. Orca's flagship platform, CephX, provides the robust, scalable solution DSOs need—offering real-time AI-generated cephalometric tracing, radiographic reports, and automated data standardization delivered directly to the cloud.

"West Coast Dental understands that scalable growth depends on smart systems," said Daniel Abraham, CEO and Founder of Orca Dental AI. "Our AI was built to solve the real-world challenges DSOs face—bringing speed, consistency, and confidence to every diagnostic decision."

Solving the Top Challenges Facing DSOs:

Clinical Standardization: Orca's platform eliminates variability in image interpretation by providing consistent, AI-driven cephalometric analysis and annotations.

Operational Efficiency: CephX dramatically reduces turnaround time for radiographic reports - often within seconds -freeing up provider time and shortening treatment planning cycles.

Record Management Compliance: With increasing scrutiny around data accuracy and documentation, Orca's cloud-based platform ensures traceability and audit-readiness at scale.

Scalability Across Locations: From single-office clinics to nationwide groups, CephX supports seamless multi-site integration with centralized access and oversight.

"We're excited to bring Orca's innovation into our practices," said Lionel Vary, CIO at West Coast Dental. "The ability to instantly receive high-quality, standardized radiographic interpretations allows our team to focus more on patient care and less on administrative overhead."

The partnership with West Coast Dental is the latest in a series of DSO collaborations for Orca Dental AI, as the industry rapidly shifts toward automation, data-driven decision making, and scalable care delivery models.

About Orca Dental AI (CephX)

Trusted by thousands of orthodontists and dental professionals worldwide, Orca Dental AI is a pioneer in artificial intelligence for dental imaging. Through its cloud-based CephX platform, Orca delivers fast, accurate, and fully automated cephalometric tracing and analyses, and 3D tools for CBCT and IOS, empowering practices and DOSs to scale smarter and serve better.

About West Coast Dental

West Coast Dental was founded in 1991 by a group of dental professionals committed to providing high-quality, multi-specialty dental care across Southern California. Their goal was to create state-of-the-art practices that combine advanced technology, expert general dentists and specialists, and exceptional patient care. Today, with numerous convenient locations, West Coast Dental continues to deliver expert, personalized dental services to communities throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

