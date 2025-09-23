Orbit Flex Brings Hedge Fund-Level Investment Research and AI to All Investors

New model democratizes access to financial research, widening use of exclusive financial data and workflows on Orbit Insight

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Orbit Financial Technology today announced a new monthly membership system for Orbit Insight, its flagship research and analysis platform already used by leading asset managers and hedge funds. The change opens access to smaller firms, boutique funds, and independent researchers, giving them the same institutional-grade tools trusted by global investment houses.

Orbit Insight combines Orbit's exclusive financial data with advanced AI infrastructure, including Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, to help investors screen tens of thousands of companies at once and conduct reliable multi-document analysis. The new membership model, called Orbit Flex, increases access to this capability, removing cost and access barriers and allowing a much broader audience to harness AI-driven insights.

Both research teams and individual investors have traditionally faced limits on the volume of data they can process, forcing painful choices around coverage. Orbit's AI infrastructure enables users to screen tens of thousands of companies simultaneously, powered by Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology for reliable multi-document analysis. In addition to Orbit's exclusive data and analytics, users can import their own data into the Orbit environment.

Orbit integrates into leading large language models, including Claude, Copilot and ChatGPT.

Da Wei, Founder and CEO of Orbit Financial Technology, said: "The true magic of large language models is in unlocking previously impossible workflows. With the right data and our infrastructure, specialist institutional and sophisticated retail investors can tackle any research challenge without custom training. Democratizing access has also been a core tenet of Orbit. That's why I'm thrilled that, after a decade of development, we can now make this advanced capability accessible to everyone".

Unlike traditional data vendors charging blanket licensing fees, Orbit's transparent credit-based system ensures users pay only for what they use. The platform also includes an "Agent marketplace", allowing users to deploy AI agents tailored to their investment strategies. Popular agents include Filings Insight Extractor, Portfolio News Tracker and Data Transformer, as well as sustainability agents such as an Anti-greenwashing monitor.

Orbit has built one of the market's most comprehensive financial data infrastructures. The platform processes over 70 million documents annually across 150,000+ companies in 80 countries, delivering unmatched market intelligence and regulatory insights. Get started with a complementary trial at orbitfin.ai/flex .

About Orbit

Orbit is a sophisticated AI-powered financial services platform designed to empower informed, data-driven decision-making. Founded in 2015, Orbit processes over 70 million documents annually across 150,000+ companies in 80 countries, delivering unmatched market intelligence and regulatory insights. Our platform combines comprehensive data coverage with advanced AI capabilities to transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence for asset managers, hedge funds, data vendors, exchanges, and software platforms. For more information, visit orbitfin.ai.

