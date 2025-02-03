Orange Gateway Welcoming Customers from New Territories as They Expand Their Global Reach

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland , Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Orange Gateway is now available to more than 8 billion people as the leading Icelandic digital currency exchange announces major expansion into South America, Asian and parts of Africa.

Committed to providing a secure and fair marketplace for spot-trading digital assets, the company is proud to announce its expansion of its customer base which reinforces the platform's mission to make digital currency trading accessible to people worldwide.

Hlynur Thor Bjornsson, CEO, Orange Gateway said, "We are proud to have made this global expansion possible. This achievement is a result of the hard work and commitment of our team who have ensured that we meet the highest standards of security and regulatory compliance. With this strong foundation, we are proud to offer a secure and accessible digital currency trading experience to a growing global audience."

In addition to the expansion of customer signups, Orange Gateway has made significant strides in its offerings. For the past six months, the exchange has been operating a BSV marketplace and is now seeing increased customer signups and growing trading volumes. The introduction to BSV/USDC trading paid has contributed to this growth, and the addition of referral links has further enhanced the platform's accessibility. They offer the following trading pairs on their platform.

BSV/USD

BSV/EUR

BSV/USDC

BSV/BTC

BSV/ ETH

Looking ahead, Orange Gateway is preparing to integrate credit card payments in the coming weeks, allowing users to buy BSV with small amounts more easily, instead of international bank transfers.

Further initiatives include the development of a mobile app, a merchant point-of-sale tool and a futures market to enhance the platform's offerings.

For more information, please visit OrangeGateway.com.

* Exclusion of Certain Countries and Sanctions List Details

People and businesses from all countries can sign up on the platform, except for nationals or residents from countries listed on the Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) sanctions list or the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list. This sanction list is aligned with the EU and US sanctions.

For residents or companies based in the FATF-listed countries, they are still eligible to join Orange Gateway, provided they undergo a thorough Anti-Money Laundering (AML) check before registering.

About Orange Gateway:

Orange Gateway ehf is an Icelandic LLC aiming to provide a fair marketplace for spot trading Bitcoin. User safety is our main priority. Orange Gateway is designed with the best safety standards and methods available. The purpose is to protect the user's personal information, funds and ensure a user-friendly interface and secure platform for trading.

[email protected]