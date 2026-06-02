Opus One Private Preview Event and Official Launch Celebration

Canadian and global investors gain early access to Opus One, a luxury residential development in India

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Captain Advisory Services, in collaboration with leading development and advisory partners, announces the exclusive Opus One Launch Celebration event, a private invitation only investment event offering early access to one of India's most anticipated luxury residential developments.

Opus One - GB Realty (CNW Group/Captain Advisory Services) Kigo Realty, Mississauga, Cambridge (CNW Group/Captain Advisory Services)

As international interest in India's real estate market continues to strengthen, driven by sustained economic expansion, rapid urban infrastructure development, and increasing participation from Non Resident Indians (NRIs) and global investors, the upcoming Opus One release represents a rare early access opportunity within a market projected to approach nearly one trillion dollars by 2030, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation.

OPUS ONE Exclusive Early Access Preview – Thursday, June 4

A limited group of qualified high net worth investors will be invited to an early release preview of Opus One on June 4, offering first access to premium inventory and select launch incentives ahead of the public release.

The private preview includes priority selection and allocation opportunities across available residences.

Designed for qualified investors seeking entry into high-growth international real estate markets, the preview also provides dedicated advisory support and end to end cross border transaction assistance, including structuring, due diligence, documentation, and execution.

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OPUS ONE Official Launch Celebration – Saturday, June 6

The official Opus One Launch Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 6, bringing together global investors, developers, and advisory leaders for a presentation of the project's architectural vision, lifestyle offering, and long term investment fundamentals.

Developed by GB Realty India in collaboration with Kigo Realty, Opus One is positioned within the ultra luxury residential segment in Northern India. The development features residences ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 square feet, resort inspired amenities, wellness focused design principles, integrated smart home systems, and a 65,000 square foot clubhouse overlooking the Shivalik Mountain Range.

OPUS ONE Exclusive Early Access Buyer Incentives

The Opus One launch provides participating investors with access to a defined set of advantages during the initial release phase, including:

Priority allocation before public release

Pre launch pricing access

Flexible structured payment options, including a 1 percent monthly payment plan

Early selection within premium inventory tiers

As demand continues to grow within India's luxury residential sector, early participation may provide positioning advantages in a competitive and supply constrained market environment.

Connecting Global Investors with India's Growing Real Estate Market

India's premium residential sector continues to attract growing interest from global buyers, particularly Non Resident Indians based in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates. At the same time, regulatory requirements, title verification processes, and cross border transaction procedures have historically created friction for international investors.

Through its integrated advisory platform, Captain Advisory Services provides structured access to this market, supported by due diligence oversight and coordinated investment facilitation.

This includes guidance on compliance under RERA and FEMA regulations, secure remote documentation processes, and transaction support tailored to the needs of international investors. By combining global investor relationships with local execution capabilities, the firm supports more efficient participation in India's premium residential real estate sector.

Real Estate Broker & Sales Representative Engagement

Licensed real estate brokers and sales representatives representing qualified clients are invited to participate in the Opus One offering.

Broker relationships and registered client representation will be fully respected throughout the sales process, with cooperating broker commissions protected.

Approved broker partners will receive access to project information, inventory updates, and ongoing support in advance of both the June 4 private preview and the June 6 launch celebration.

Register Your Interest Today

Attendance for both the June 4 private preview and the June 6 launch celebration is available by invitation only. You must register to attend the event.

Interested investors are encouraged to RSVP today to secure participation in this exclusive opportunity by visiting www.opusoneindia.com or by calling 519-623-0000.

About Kigo Realty

Kigo Realty is a global real estate advisory and sales firm specializing in connecting international investors and high-net-worth buyers with premium properties in emerging markets. Known for its expertise in cross-border investment, market intelligence, and client-focused service, Kigo Realty ensures that luxury developments reach the right audience worldwide.

For developments like Opus One, Kigo Realty provides strategic international marketing and sales management, making it easy for investors to access, evaluate, and secure high-end residential opportunities. Their focus is on clarity, transparency, and delivering results, ensuring buyers and partners navigate complex markets with confidence. You can reach Kigo Realty at +1 416-779-8800 or visit www.kigo.ca.

About Captain Advisory Services

Captain Advisory Services, a division of Captain Real Estate (CRE), is a premier one-stop platform delivering comprehensive real estate advisory solutions across Canada and the United States. Serving high-net-worth clients, investors, builders, and developers, the platform integrates expertise in capital access, zoning, construction management and municipal collaboration to guide complex residential and commercial projects from concept to completion.

With over 20 years of experience in real estate development, Captain Advisory Services provides end-to-end support across every stage of the development lifecycle, including market analysis, land acquisition, planning and design, and development management. You can reach Captain Advisory Services at 519-221-3601.

SOURCE Captain Advisory Services