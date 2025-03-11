OPTRUST FULLY FUNDED FOR 16TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - OPTrust released its 2024 Funded Status Report, Your Future. Our Mission today, which details the Plan's financial results and funded status. In 2024, OPTrust remained fully funded for the 16th consecutive year and achieved a net investment return of 9.6 per cent. Over the past 10 years, the Plan's average net investment return is 7.0 per cent.

"At OPTrust, we are dedicated to securing our members' financial future," said Peter Lindley, President and CEO of OPTrust. "For the 16th consecutive year, OPTrust is fully funded, and our 114,000 members can continue to rely on a secure, sustainable pension. Looking ahead, our focus remains on ensuring pension security and delivering peace of mind in retirement to our members."

Investment returns account for more than 70 per cent of the benefits paid to OPTrust members in retirement, with $1.4 billion in entitlements paid in 2024. Lifetime pension benefits offer financial stability for retirees, who spend 98 per cent of their pensions in Canada, supporting local economies and workers.

OPTrust's Member-Driven Investing strategy is designed to keep the Plan sustainable over the long term, without taking excessive risk. The Plan's average annual net investment return since inception in 1994 is 7.9 per cent. OPTrust continued to advance its climate change strategy in 2024, achieving an 11 per cent reduction in emissions intensity and investing $400 million in green bonds through the year.

"Our strong return in 2024 is a testament to the success of our diversified investment strategy and the outstanding skill of our investment team," said Lindley. "As long-term investors, our strength lies in our ability to look past short-term noise to see long-term value."

In 2024, OPTrust Select membership grew at a steady pace, with total membership increasing to over 4,600. OPTrust also continued to provide exceptional service to members, who rated their service satisfaction as 8.7 out of 10. The Plan was recognized among the top 10 pension plans globally for service by CEM Benchmarking Inc.'s annual rankings.

With net assets of over $26 billion, OPTrust invests and manages one of Canada's largest pension funds and administers the OPSEU Pension Plan (including OPTrust Select), a defined benefit plan with over 114,000 members. OPTrust was established to give plan members and the Government of Ontario an equal voice in the administration of the Plan and the investment of its assets through joint trusteeship. OPTrust is governed by a 10-member Board of Trustees, five of whom are appointed by OPSEU/SEFPO and five by the Government of Ontario.

