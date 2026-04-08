Optro Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Third-Party Risk Management Tools for Assurance Leaders

Optro one of only two vendors named a Leader in both the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for TPRM and 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for GRC Platforms*.

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Optro (*formerly AuditBoard), the leading AI-powered GRC platform empowering enterprises to transform risk into opportunity, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Third-Party Risk Management Tools for Assurance Leaders, positioned the furthest on the "Completeness of Vision" axis. We believe Optro was positioned as a Leader for its intuitive AI-powered user experience, faster-than-average implementation times, and its deep alignment with legal, risk, compliance, and audit teams.

In our opinion, this recognition comes at a critical time as the shifting risk landscape drives a heightened need for enterprise-grade, third-party risk management solutions to serve complex, global organizations. Optro's recent Risk intelligence report found 79 percent of respondents report confidence in vendor visibility, while only 59 percent of CISOs share that assessment. Nearly a third feel accountable for third-party risks they do not have the authority or capability to control.

"To us, being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for TPRM tools validates our mission to redefine GRC through a single, AI-powered system of action," said Happy Wang, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Optro. "We believe that this recognition reflects our commitment to providing a unified, AI-powered GRC platform, turning third-party risk into a strategic advantage for our customers."

The announcement comes shortly after Optro was named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. The company also recently announced new AI-powered product capabilities, including Vulnerability Risk Monitoring to boost the effectiveness of customers' risk management programs and enable them to confidently and responsibly innovate with AI. Optro also recently changed its name to reflect what its AI-powered GRC platform now enables: a single, coherent view across risk, compliance, audit, and infosec.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Third-Party Risk Management for Assurance Leaders, visit optro.ai.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Risk Management Tools for Assurance Leaders, by Antonia Donaldson, Nicholas Sworek, 6 April 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Optro

Optro (formerly AuditBoard) helps enterprises transform risk into opportunity, redefining GRC through an agentic system of action. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust Optro to elevate audit, risk, and compliance in addressing a new era of risk. Optro is top-rated by customers on G2 and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. To learn more, visit: optro.ai.

Contact:

Laura Groshans

[email protected]

SOURCE Optro, Inc