OptraSCAN launches OnDemand Digital Pathology

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 14, 2023 /CNW/ -- OptraSCAN®, the leading end-to-end digital pathology solution provider announces the introduction of OnDemand Digital Pathology® solution to meet today's need for complete digital transformation of pathology laboratories in North America. Laboratories and Hospitals can save hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on Capital purchases by subscribing to OptraSCAN OnDemand Digital Pathology® for a low monthly fee.

OnDemand Digital Pathology

OptraSCAN OnDemand Digital Pathology® subscription service will offer OptraSCAN whole slide digital scanners (Brightfield / Fluorescence) with 15-480 slide loading capacity, scanning in about 58 seconds at 40x, a high-end workstation pre-loaded with workflow software, a Telepathology application, and AI analytics packages for IHC / Morphology / Immunofluorescence and Cytology, plus Microsoft Azure Cloud storage and 24x7 support and services.

Speaking at the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathologists (USCAP) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, (Booth #404), Abhi Gholap, Founder and CEO, OptraSCAN said, "Pathology is a cost-conscious market and the current requirement to invest $300-$500k to adopt digital pathology has limited its adoption over the last two decades. With no upfront costs, OptraSCAN scanning devices are compact, easy to install and operate. We ship them to your doorstep and manage them remotely with our 24x7 support infrastructure. We also ensure a 99.99% uptime. With our complete solution to scan, store, share and analyze pathology and cytology images, you can leave your infrastructure worries to us. We will manage, monitor, and deliver to your satisfaction for a low monthly fee. We are getting tremendous market traction with our Year-Over-Year revenues growing at 274% serving the Histopathology and Cytopathology markets."

OptraSCAN has 5 patents on its devices, AI analytics and cloud streaming platforms. OptraSCAN has received CE-IVDR and used at more than 100 sites globally including developing world countries like India, South Africa, and Brazil. Headquartered in California, OptraSCAN has over 23 distributors in USA, UK, Denmark, Italy, Greece, France, Morocco, Russia, China, India, UAE, South Korea, Singapore and Japan.

