OPTIMUM REPORTS DRILLING INTERSECTS GOLD, SILVER AND BASE METAL VALUES IN THE SWANN ZONE ON THE HARRY PROPERTY, GOLDEN TRIANGLE, BC

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV), is pleased to report the results from its 2021 surface exploration program conducted on the Harry Property in Northwestern British Columbia, prior to the onset of winter. Results are for 4 short drill holes testing the area of high-grade gold-silver base metal bearing boulders as well as numerous boulders in the area of the Swann zone. Several other areas of the property were investigated and returned positive results indicating additional target areas for 2022 exploration.

Highlights:

Hole S21-3 intersected 15.64m grading 1,437 g/t Silver Equivalent (433.4 g/t Ag, 3.10 g/t Au, plus significant base metal credits, cf. table below for details).

Hole S21.4 intersected 9.26m grading 1,833 g/t Silver Equivalent (690.15 g/t Ag, 1.64 g/t Au plus significant base metal credits, cf. table below for details).

Sampling from a float boulder train produced high-grade results: the average value of 22 samples taken from the vicinity of the Swann showings is 74.22 g/t Au, 842.9 g/t Ag, 37.6 % Pb, 1.18 % Cu and 28.9 % Zn.

The 2021 exploration concentrated on a broad zone of quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) alteration hosting several showings, two of which, the Milestone and Swann, have featured visible gold in surface samples. An outcrop of Premier Porphyry, a particular type of intrusive known to be spatially associated with precious metal mineralization at the nearby, formerly-producing Premier gold mine (now owned by Ascot Resources), has been observed in the vicinity of the Milestone and Swann showings. [ satellite map and drill section available at www.optimumventures.]

Four short holes were drilled during the abbreviated 2021 program. The last two of the holes intersected the Swann zone in an overburden covered area, indicating it was an east-dipping stockwork. Based on the initial drilling, interpreted width of the Swann zone appears to be in the order of 5-7m. Assays of these holes returned very encouraging precious and base metal values as detailed below:

DRILL RESULTS – SWANN ZONE

Drill Hole # From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AgEq (g/t)** S21-3 8.75 24.39 15.64 0.606.37 7.17 8.74 3.10 433.4 1,437



















S21-4 14.57 23.78 9.26 0.745 14.0 9.33 1.64 690.1 1,833

* Stated lengths in meters are downhole core lengths and not true widths. True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the geometry of the mineralized system.



** AgEq metal values are calculated using Au USD/oz $1,977.40, Ag USD/oz $25.82, Cu USD/lb $4.72 Pb USD/lb $1.12, Zn USD/lb $2.05 (2022/04/8). All values are reported in USD and do not consider metal recoveries.

The first 2 holes of the program appear to have penetrated the footwall region of the Swann zone with narrow stringers of base metal in quartz containing low precious metal values. DDH21-2 had 0.91m of 11.77 Ag and 2.17% Zn as well as 3.05 m of 21.66 g/t Ag and 2.24 % Zn.

"When we optioned the Harry property we anticipated the potential for some impressive grades, but these assays have identified multiple base and precious metals, and are well above initial expectations," Optimum CEO, Tyler Ross, commented. " We look forward to aggressively exploring the Harry project this upcoming drill season."

Continued Surface Sampling

The Company forwarded an additional 16 grab samples taken from Swann zone boulders for assaying along with the core samples. Results of these sent grab samples on the Swann zone include up to:

286,2 g/t Au, 2202 g/t Ag, 62.19 % Pb, 2.87 % Cu and 28.9% Zn

The 22 samples collected to date (initial 6 reported previously plus these additional 16) from the discovery boulders show a range of 0.76 to 286.2 g/t Au, 246 to 2202 g/t Ag, 21.5 to 57.33 % Pb, 0.07 to 2.87 % Cu and 0.41 to 32.11 % Zn. The average value of these samples is:

74.22 g/t Au, 842.9 g/t Ag, 37.6 % Pb, 1.18 % Cu and 28.9 % Zn

Of particular interest, narrow sulphide stringer sin bedrock parallel to the indicated strike of the Swann zone located within 25 m of the discovery boulders showed high gold and silver values. Sample A21-62 from one of these stringers assayed 45.2 g/t Au, 1111 g/t Ag, 9.38 % Pb, 2.74 % Cu and 20.88% Zn.

In addition, reconnaissance sampling was carried out on mineralized sub crop quartz along several other QSP zones along the lower Granduc Road prior to snowfall. These east-west zones of sub crop appear to be up to 5 m wide with strong pyrite veining and narrow quartz veining with base metals. One zone is located 1.7 km south of the Swann zone and sampling indicates up to 1.99 g/t Au and 15.63 g/t Ag, another zone 1.5 km south gave 1.58 g/t Au and 65.92 g/t Ag while a third zone 1.2 km south assayed 2.17 g/t Au and 245 g/t Ag.

Note: Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of any mineralization and to characterize the metal tenor in this mineralization. Grab samples are by definition selective and not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the property; and the grab samples analyzed from the property reflect a broad range in grade from below detection limit to the grades highlighted herein.

E. Kruchkowski, director of Optimum Ventures stated: "Finding visible gold in massive to semi-massive boulders at surface leading to the discovery of the Swann zone confirms the potential of the Harry property. With the surface results from the Milestone zone discovered in 2020 (7.86 ounces per ton gold--269.5 g/t--across a 2 metre width) and Swann zone drill intersections, the Company is excited for the up coming 2022 exploration program being finalized. The Company initially plans an aggressive program including mapping, sampling and drilling once the 2022 surface work is compiled. The property shows similarities to both the Valley of Kings and Premier deposits based on my experiences working on them. With the rapid ablation of glacial ice and large areas of the property that have not been explored, particularly the bright gossans being exposed, the Company anticipates numerous new exciting discoveries."

Analysis on samples from 2021 and 2022 was performed by MSA Laboratories located at Langley, BC.

About Optimum

Optimum Ventures Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Its properties and projects are all located in British Columbia and the extensions of the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia into Alaska. For more information visit www.optimumventures.ca .

Qualified Persons

Mr. Edward Kruchkowski P.Geo., a member of the Company's Board of Directors, is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

Quality assurance/ quality control

Optimum Ventures inserted blanks and standards within the sample stream to improve quality control. MSALabs, the accredited laboratory which performed the analyses, also ran internal standards and blanks as a check on their results. Pulps and rejects are retained for future analyses, if needed.

