OPTEL and Kaster Technologies partner to Bring AI-Driven Production Planning Intelligence to Pharma

QUEBEC CITY, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - OPTEL, a global leader in traceability and compliance solutions, and Kaster Technologies, a specialist in AI-powered production planning intelligence software, have announced a strategic commercial partnership to help pharmaceutical manufacturers increase production capacity and improve operational efficiency.

Alexandre Clarizio, CEO and Founder of Kaster Technologies, Louis Roy, CEO and Founder of OPTEL. (CNW Group/Optel Group)

Pharmaceutical manufacturing operates in one of the most complex production environments in the world. Yet many facilities still rely on rigid ERP systems and spreadsheet-based planning tools that cannot reflect the dynamic reality of the plant floor under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). As conditions change, including equipment availability, cleaning requirements, staffing, or quality control constraints, production schedules often collapse within 48h, quickly become outdated, forcing teams into reactive firefighting and leaving valuable capacity underutilized.

Through this partnership, OPTEL and Kaster combine complementary expertise to close the planning–execution gap in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Kaster's AI-powered production planning engine synchronizes strategic production plans with real-world operational constraints, while OPTEL's trusted line data and deep life sciences expertise provide a validated foundation of real-time manufacturing intelligence. Together, the solution enables pharmaceutical manufacturers to transform fragile production schedules into resilient, data-driven operations, helping facilities increase production capacity by up to 20%, stabilize workflows, and accelerate decision-making without additional capital investment.

At OPTEL, innovation starts with the evolving needs of our customers," said Louis Roy, Founder and CEO of OPTEL. "Pharmaceutical manufacturers must produce more with the same resources while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance. By partnering with Kaster Technologies, we extend the value of our solutions beyond traceability and compliance into intelligent production orchestration by helping manufacturers unlock hidden capacity, increase efficiency, and boost throughput without compromising product integrity.''

A Shared Vision for Smarter Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

The OPTEL– Kaster partnership is built on a shared mission to help pharmaceutical manufacturers to turn vast amounts of operational data into actionable intelligence that drives productivity and performance.

"Production complexity in pharma is increasing, and traditional planning tools can no longer keep pace," said Alexandre Clarizio, Founder and CEO of Kaster Technologies. "By combining OPTEL's trusted, validated data with our advanced AI optimization, we deliver real-time production intelligence that helps manufacturers shift from reactive planning to predictive, performance-driven operations."

The partnership brings to market a production planning intelligence solution already proven in live pharmaceutical environments, including one of Canada's largest sterile injectable manufacturing sites. Results have demonstrated significant, measurable improvements without requiring additional capital investment. These include gains in production capacity, increased workflow efficiency, and greater schedule stability. Manufacturers also benefit from more efficient use of critical resources such as equipment, personnel, and cleanrooms, enabled by faster, data-informed decision-making.

With OPTEL's global footprint and deployment capabilities across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the partnership will allow pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide to integrate advanced production intelligence alongside OPTEL's automation, inspection, and track-and-trace solutions.

The solution is available immediately and will be demonstrated at INTERPHEX in New York, April 21–23.

About OPTEL

OPTEL is a leading global provider of track-and-trace and vision systems, leveraging innovative technologies to create secure, efficient, and transparent supply chains. With more than 30 years of experience in track-and-trace compliance, OPTEL is a pioneer in vision inspection and traceability solutions for the life sciences industry and more.OPTEL tracks billions of products annually for leading brands. Founded in 1989, OPTEL is headquartered in Canada, with facilities in Germany, Ireland, India, and Brazil. For more information follow us on Linkedin or visit optelgroup.com

About Kaster Technologies

Kaster Technologies is a production planning intelligence company serving the pharmaceutical industry. Its AI-driven optimization engine helps pharmaceutical manufacturers improve production sequencing, resource allocation, and scheduling in complex GMP environments, unlocking hidden capacity and improving operational stability without additional capital investment. For more information follow us on Linkedin or visit kaster.ca

SOURCE Optel Group

Michele Arcand, [email protected]