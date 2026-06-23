OpsGuru Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency Advancing Its AI-Ready Data Practice

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - OpsGuru, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency. The designation recognizes OpsGuru's proven technical expertise and consistent customer success in designing and delivering modern data and analytics solutions on AWS.

Awarded through the AWS Partner Network (APN), the Data and Analytics Competency is granted to partners that have demonstrated specialized expertise and a validated track record of helping organizations derive measurable business value from their data on AWS.

As businesses accelerate AI and generative AI adoption, many are encountering a common barrier: data environments that are fragmented, ungoverned, or not built for production-grade AI workloads. OpsGuru's data practice addresses this directly, helping organizations design and operationalize the reliable, governed, and scalable data foundations that AI initiatives depend on to move from experimentation to execution.

"Businesses are making significant investments in AI, but outcomes depend entirely on what's underneath," said Ryan Smyth, President & CEO of OpsGuru. "Without a data foundation that is governed, trusted, and built for scale, AI investments stall, no matter how capable the models are. This Competency reflects the depth our team brings to that challenge every day, and our commitment to helping clients build the data infrastructure that makes AI work, not just in pilots, but in production."

OpsGuru's Data & AI practice spans the full data lifecycle, from Data Lakehouse architecture to real-time streaming, data governance, advanced analytics and machine learning, leveraging AWS services including Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR, AWS Glue, Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker. The Data and Analytics Competency joins OpsGuru's existing AWS designations in Migration, DevOps, Networking, SaaS, and AI Services, as well as its AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP) designation.

Behind the designation is a proven track record: more than 130 Data and AI engagements delivered on AWS since 2022 across some of the most data-intensive industries in North America, including financial services, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, sports and entertainment, gaming, and ISVs.

To learn more about how OpsGuru leverages AWS to drive digital transformation, visit OpsGuru's website or contact page.

About OpsGuru

OpsGuru is North America's leading AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, specializing in Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Native Development, Migration and Modernization, Data, and Artificial Intelligence. Holding the AWS Migration, DevOps, Networking, SaaS, AI Services and Data & Analytics Competencies, OpsGuru delivers expert guidance and innovative solutions spanning Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT. Leveraging cutting-edge agentic and generative AI technologies, OpsGuru architects and delivers transformative cloud solutions that drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and ensure robust security, positioning businesses for success in an AI-driven future. The company empowers clients across Financial Services, Energy, Media, Entertainment and Gaming, Utilities, Manufacturing, Sports, and more.

For further information, please contact:

Anita Matte

Senior Director, Marketing

416-845-3235

[email protected]

SOURCE OpsGuru