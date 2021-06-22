Opsera Extends No-Code DevOps Orchestration Platform to Salesforce Release Automation

Opsera adds Salesforce to its no-code DevOps orchestration platform, the first in its series of Business Applications to accelerate delivery with the power and ease of no-code DevOps

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Opsera, the Continuous Orchestration platform for DevOps, announces its native Salesforce CI/CD release automation functionality. This new feature gives Business Application teams the same powerful DevOps platform that software delivery teams use to significantly shorten software delivery cycles, enhance pipeline quality and security, lower operations costs and align software delivery to business outcomes.

Industry studies report that Salesforce development tools and processes haven't kept pace with modern DevOps, with Business Application teams performing up to 40% of their deployment steps manually. Those who rely on third-party Salesforce tools find themselves blocked from using the modern tools needed to automate and improve the quality and security of their Salesforce deployments.

With Opsera's Salesforce CI/CD release automation, DevOps teams can build resilient, secure, and scalable declarative CI/CD pipelines, with built-in quality and security gates, accelerating all phases of their Salesforce development, integration, and deployment, providing:

Integrations with choice of source code management (SCM) tools, including triggers to automate your CI/CD pipelines

Seamless integration to security tools (Sonarqube, codescan etc) and testing tools (Selenium, provar etc)

Out of the box integration with collaboration tools (Slack, Microsoft Teams) and ITSM tools (Jira, ServiceNow)

Real-time governance, auditing, and compliance reporting

End-to-End Visibility and full-context monitoring for troubleshooting across your software delivery management

Back up, recovery, and synchronization across Orgs and source code management

Opsera's No-Code DevOps Orchestration Platform can be used across the enterprise including SDLC (software delivery lifecycle), IaC (infrastructure as code) and SaaS applications. Additional Enterprise SaaS applications apart from Salesforce are currently in development with existing customers and partners.

"Opsera DevOps continuous orchestration delivers easy automation of release management across the enterprise applications such as Salesforce," said Dayakar Duvvuru, Sr. Director of Enterprise applications at NortonLifeLock. "Comprehensive visibility from the platform helped us decommission legacy release management tools."

"Current release processes and tools don't provide enterprises choice, flexibility, and control of their software delivery management," said Kumar Chivukula, CTO and co-founder of Opsera. "Opsera provides choice, flexibility and out-of-the-box integrations, and a common architectural framework to automate end-to-end software delivery management across Salesforce, software delivery life cycle, and infrastructure as code to deliver features faster, safer and reduce overall management cost."

About Opsera

Opsera is the first Continuous Orchestration platform for next-gen DevOps that enables choice, automation, and intelligence across the entire software life cycle. It offers simple, self-service toolchain integrations, drag-and-drop pipelines, and unified insights. With Continuous Orchestration, development teams can use the tools they want, operations teams gain improved efficiency, and business leaders have unparalleled visibility. Opsera believes DevOps has transformed from an aspiration to a practical science, and Continuous Orchestration is the future to help organizations accelerate DevOps adoption and reach peak innovation velocity.

