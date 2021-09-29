Presentation at 9:30 AM, Tuesday October 5, 2021

QUEBEC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a cardiology medical device company providing innovative product solutions based on its patented optical technology, announced today that it will present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 9:30 AM ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on OpSens' website at www.opsens.com or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2512/42872. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from October 5-7, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at [email protected] or register at www.lythampartners.com/fall2021invreg.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on coronary artery stenosis measurement in interventional cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 150,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

For further information: Louis Laflamme, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer, 418.781.0333; Robin Villeneuve, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, 418.781.0333

