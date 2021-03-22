Presentation at 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

QUEBEC CITY, March 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company commercializing a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire to diagnose and treat coronary disease, announced today that it will present at the Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on www.OpSens.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2512/40359. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay after the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from March 30, 2021 through April 1, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected]. Investors interested in attending the conference, may register here.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on coronary physiology products in interventional cardiology. OpSens offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 100,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

For further information: Louis Laflamme, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer, 418.781.0333; Robin Villeneuve, CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer, 418.781.0333

