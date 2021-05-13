Presentation at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

QUEBEC CITY, May 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company commercializing a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire to diagnose and treat coronary disease, announced today it will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place from May 18-20, 2021. Presentation details are listed below.

Presenter: Louis Laflamme, President & Chief Executive Officer of OpSens Inc.

Date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time

The Company will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your RBC representative or email [email protected].

A live webcast of the fireside chat will also be available on the Investors page of OpSens' website at www.OpSens.com and will be archived for two weeks.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on coronary physiology products in interventional cardiology. OpSens offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 100,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

For further information: Louis Laflamme, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer, 418.781.0333; Robin Villeneuve, CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer, 418.781.0333

