OpSens to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering diagnostic and treatment solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, is presenting at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. The conference takes place virtually from November 30th to December 3rd.

The pre-recorded presentation is now available at OpSens Webcast and via OpSens.com/investors/. Access to this presentation will be available on OpSens' website for a period of 90 days.

Louis Laflamme, President and Chief Executive Officer will be participating in 1x1 meetings. Meetings can be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on coronary physiology products in interventional cardiology. OpSens offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 100,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

For further information: Louis Laflamme, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer, 418.781.0333; Robin Villeneuve, CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer, 418.781.0333

